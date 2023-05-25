Join the Top CISOs, CIOs and Security Stakeholders in NYC Register for the 2023 New York CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit on June 15 at The Harvard Club of New York as we explore the top cyber trends impacting security leaders and fellow members of the C-suite.

WESTPORT, Conn., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2023 New York CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit at The Harvard Club of New York on June 15.

The theme for the summit is ‘Visionary Leadership: Going Beyond Protection to Make Security a Competitive Advantage.’ Additional topics to be explored will include:

Understanding the Risk Profile of C-Suite Leaders

How Upcoming SEC Regulations Will Impact CXOs and the Board

The Partner Puzzle – How Many is Too Many?

Trends in Security Talent Search

Combatting Nation-State Threat Actors

“Security leaders need to remain focused on the latest threats facing the enterprise while keeping an eye on the bigger picture,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “This is a perfect opportunity for CISOs and security leaders to position their cyber strategies to enable their companies to achieve a competitive advantage.”

Prominent CISOs and business technology leaders speaking at the 2023 New York CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Roota Almeida , Head of Security Governance, Amazon Stores

, Head of Security Governance, Amazon Stores Merav Bahat , Co-Founder and CEO, Dazz

, Co-Founder and CEO, Dazz Radhika Bajpie , Senior Director, Global Head of Technology & Information Security Assurance, PayPal

, Senior Director, Global Head of Technology & Information Security Assurance, PayPal Robert Blythe , VP Information Security & Technology Risk Management, WWE

, VP Information Security & Technology Risk Management, WWE Vlad Brodsky , CISO and SVP, IT Operations and Infrastructure, OTC Markets Group, Inc.

, CISO and SVP, IT Operations and Infrastructure, OTC Markets Group, Inc. James Chiappetta , SVP, Cybersecurity, Blackstone

, SVP, Cybersecurity, Blackstone Michael Coden , Senior Advisor, Boston Consulting Group

, Senior Advisor, Boston Consulting Group Mignona Cote , Chief Security Officer, NetApp

, Chief Security Officer, NetApp Robert Field , VP of Global IT, Precipart

, VP of Global IT, Precipart Cindy Finkelman , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Kostas Georgakopoulos , Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International

, Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International Dan Gorecki , CISO, Ascot Group

, CISO, Ascot Group Igor Gorelik , CISO, SUNY Downstate Medical Center

, CISO, SUNY Downstate Medical Center Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Fred Harris , Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking

, Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Chris Holden , SVP & CISO, Crum & Forster

, SVP & CISO, Crum & Forster Todd Inskeep , Founder & Executive Cybersecurity Advisor, Incovate Solutions

, Founder & Executive Cybersecurity Advisor, Incovate Solutions Matthew Lagana , Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA

, Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA David Mahon , Global CISO, Deloitte

, Global CISO, Deloitte Shamla Naidoo , Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope; Board Director, QBE, SAC and Reference Point

, Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope; Board Director, QBE, SAC and Reference Point Kevin Powers , J.D., Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance, Assistant Professor of the Practice, Business Law and Society Department, Boston College

, J.D., Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance, Assistant Professor of the Practice, Business Law and Society Department, Boston College Bala Rajagopalan , Global CISO, Tradeweb

, Global CISO, Tradeweb Raj Sargule , Global Head of Information Security, Christie’s

, Global Head of Information Security, Christie’s Amiram Schachar , Co-Founder & CEO, Upwind

, Co-Founder & CEO, Upwind Yotam Segev , Co-Founder & CEO, Cyera

, Co-Founder & CEO, Cyera Hari Shah , CISO, Tapestry

, CISO, Tapestry David Sheidlower , VP & Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Turner Construction Company

, VP & Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Turner Construction Company Julian Soriano , CISO, Box

, CISO, Box Sean Steele , Co-Founder, Managing Partner, Infolock

, Co-Founder, Managing Partner, Infolock Erik Tomasi , Managing Partner, Symosis Security

, Managing Partner, Symosis Security Mike Towers , Chief Digital Trust Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

, Chief Digital Trust Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. Yabing Wang, VP, CISO, Justworks

Prominent CISOs and business technology executives who will be recognized under HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards program at the 2023 New York CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Roota Almeida , Head of Security Governance, Amazon Stores

, Head of Security Governance, Amazon Stores Mignona Cote , Chief Security Officer, NetApp

, Chief Security Officer, NetApp Robert Field , VP of Global IT, Precipart

, VP of Global IT, Precipart David Mahon, Global CISO, Deloitte

Valued Partners for the 2023 New York CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit include 8×8, Akamai, ArmorCode, BetterCloud, Box, Cyera, Darktrace, Dazz, Delphix, Fortinet, Illumio, Infolock, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Purple Book Community, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, SIM New York Metro, Tangoe, Tonkean, Upwind, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Silicon Valley CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara on June 1. World-class CISOs and security leaders at this event will explore opportunities for gaining a competitive advantage with cybersecurity strategies.

Esteemed recipients of HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards being recognized at the 2023 Silicon Valley CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Krishnan Chellakarai , CISO, Gilead Sciences

, CISO, Gilead Sciences Cassie Crossley , VP, Supply Chain Security, Schneider Electric

, VP, Supply Chain Security, Schneider Electric Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Parul Saini, Global Head of Business and Enterprise Apps, Uber

CISOs, CIOs and business technology executives at the 2023 Silicon Valley CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit will share best practices for making security a competitive advantage.

Top-tier executives speaking at the 2023 Silicon Valley CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Selim Aissi , Global CISO, Blackhawk Network

, Global CISO, Blackhawk Network Tamar Bar-Ilan , Co-Founder and CTO, Cyera

, Co-Founder and CTO, Cyera Steve Booth , VP, Product Management, Detection and Response, Salesforce

, VP, Product Management, Detection and Response, Salesforce Eddie Borrero , VP & CISO, Blue Shield of CA

, VP & CISO, Blue Shield of CA Rafi Brenner , VP, Information Security, Fortinet

, VP, Information Security, Fortinet Krishnan Chellakarai , VP, CISO, Gilead Sciences

, VP, CISO, Gilead Sciences Cassie Crossley , VP, Supply Chain Security, Schneider Electric

, VP, Supply Chain Security, Schneider Electric Sangram Dash , Head of Cyber Security, CDK Global

, Head of Cyber Security, CDK Global Janet Ge , Head of Security, GRAIL

, Head of Security, GRAIL Al Ghous , CISO, Snapdocs

, CISO, Snapdocs Patricia Hatter , President & COO, Opsera

, President & COO, Opsera Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Prabhath Karanth , Global Head of Security & Trust, Tripactions

, Global Head of Security & Trust, Tripactions David Mahon , Global CISO, Deloitte

, Global CISO, Deloitte Tezo Mukkavilli , CISO, Chargepoint

, CISO, Chargepoint Matthew Rosenquist , CISO, Eclipz.io Inc.

, CISO, Eclipz.io Inc. Amiram Schachar , Co-Founder & CEO, Upwind

, Co-Founder & CEO, Upwind Piyoush Sharma , Head of Enterprise Security & Technology Operations, Zuora; Co-Author, The Purple Book of Software Security

, Head of Enterprise Security & Technology Operations, Zuora; Co-Author, The Purple Book of Software Security Niharika Srivastav , Senior Vice President – Cybersecurity and Executive Programs, Women in Technology International

, Senior Vice President – Cybersecurity and Executive Programs, Women in Technology International David Tsao , Global Information Security Officer, Instacart

, Global Information Security Officer, Instacart Maarten Van Horenbeeck , SVP, Chief Security Officer, Adobe

, SVP, Chief Security Officer, Adobe Morgan Wright, Chief Security Advisor, SentinelOne

Valued Partners for the 2023 Silicon Valley CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit include 8×8, Akamai, ArmorCode, BetterCloud, Box, Cyera, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Illumio, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Purple Book Community, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, SIM San Francisco Bay Area, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwind, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

