CIO Leadership: Inspiring Next-Generation Technology Leaders to Navigate the Digital Future Will Drive the Discussion at the In-Person 2021 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit on October 27

CIOs and business technology executives at this event – created in partnership with SIM San Diego – will also explore opportunities for applying innovation to cybersecurity strategies as well as recommendations for successfully recruiting, retaining and growing talent

SIM San Diego Join the top CIOs, CISOs and business technology executives from the Greater San Diego area as we explore opportunities and advice for next-generation technology leaders to navigate the future of digital transformation.

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in partnership with SIM San Diego on October 27 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla Aventine. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.

World-class technology executives at the in-person 2021 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit will discuss opportunities for next-generation technology leaders to navigate the future course with digital transformation, along with recommendations to attract, retain and grow talent in today’s highly competitive labor market.

“Up-and-coming technology executives are the future leaders of digital-powered businesses,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Now is the time to nurture these next-generation leaders and provide them the tools and capabilities they need to work effectively with the CEO and the Board to develop new business models and go-to-market strategies. This is one of the primary reasons why HMG Strategy is launching a Leadership Development Academy to help these budding leaders grow into future roles on the senior leadership team.”

Distinguished executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Sandra Bissember , Senior Project Manager, IT, Baker Electric

, Senior Project Manager, IT, Baker Electric Christopher Ceppi , Chief Product Officer, Science 37

, Chief Product Officer, Science 37 Bryan Clayton , SVP, Strategic Solutions, YPrime

, SVP, Strategic Solutions, YPrime Tony Costa , SVP & CIO, Bumble Bee Foods

, SVP & CIO, Bumble Bee Foods Doug Cyphers , VP IT, WD-40 Company; VP, SIM San Diego

, VP IT, WD-40 Company; VP, SIM San Diego Bradley H. Feldmann , Chairman, President and CEO, Cubic

, Chairman, President and CEO, Cubic Maija Goyarts , Director, Enterprise Applications, Breg

, Director, Enterprise Applications, Breg Abe Lietz , SVP & CIO, KinderCare Education

, SVP & CIO, KinderCare Education Philippe Marchand , COO, Biosplice Therapeutics

, COO, Biosplice Therapeutics Steve McMahon , CIO & VP Operations, CrowdStrike

, CIO & VP Operations, CrowdStrike Barb Munro , Co-Founder and Membership Chair, SIM San Diego; Co-Founder, Partner, The Carrera Agency

, Co-Founder and Membership Chair, SIM San Diego; Co-Founder, Partner, The Carrera Agency Steve Phillpott , CIO/CDO, SK hynix; President, SIM San Diego

, CIO/CDO, SK hynix; President, SIM San Diego James Rinaldi , CIO, Jet Propulsion Laboratory

, CIO, Jet Propulsion Laboratory Vimal Subramanian , Head of Information Security and Privacy, Cue Health, Inc.

, Head of Information Security and Privacy, Cue Health, Inc. Adam Wolfberg , Chief Medical Officer, Current Health

, Chief Medical Officer, Current Health John Zavada, Chief Administrative Officer, Petco

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, CGI, Cox Business, CrowdStrike, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM San Diego, Singtel, Skybox Security, Slalom, SnapLogic, Teradata, Trace3, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit and to register for this in-person event, click here.

