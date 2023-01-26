Technology leaders will also share fresh approaches for reimagining cybersecurity game plans to better safeguard the enterprise

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 24 at the JM Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.

World-class technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will explore opportunities for tapping hot technologies such as AI, ChatGPT, cloud platforms and cybersecurity technologies to help move the needle for the business and to safeguard the enterprise.

“Technology executives are ideally positioned to help the C-suite and line-of-business leaders to help identify new revenue opportunities and fresh go-to-market strategies,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “CIOs and technology executives who are able to identify how technologies can be utilized to drive new business opportunities can deliver clear-cut value to the enterprise.”

Prominent executives speaking at the 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Max Chan , CIO, Avnet

, CIO, Avnet Gunjan Goel , CIO, ST Engineering North America, Inc.

, CIO, ST Engineering North America, Inc. Frank Grimmelmann , Founder, President & CEO/Intelligence Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance

, Founder, President & CEO/Intelligence Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance Laura Hemenway , Founder and Principal, Paradigm Solutions, LLC; Treasurer, SIM Arizona

, Founder and Principal, Paradigm Solutions, LLC; Treasurer, SIM Arizona Scott Hicar , SVP & CIO, Benchmark Electronics

, SVP & CIO, Benchmark Electronics Bipin Jayaraj , SVP & CIO, Rogers Corporation

, SVP & CIO, Rogers Corporation Bianca Lochner , CIO, City of Scottsdale

, CIO, City of Scottsdale Fred Mapp , President & CEO, Quality Service Solutions, LLC

, President & CEO, Quality Service Solutions, LLC Tom Peck , EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco

, EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco Gail Ricketts , IT Compliance Manager, Axon

, IT Compliance Manager, Axon Bhavin Shah , CEO & Founder, Moveworks

, CEO & Founder, Moveworks Simon Taylor, EVP, PacketWatch; President, SIM Arizona

Valued Partners for the 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8×8, Akamai, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, LastPass, Moveworks, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, ReliaQuest, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, SHE Informationtechnologie AG, SIM San Arizona, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit on February 28 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara. At this well-attended, in-person innovation conference, top-tier CIOs, CISOs, industry executives and venture capitalists will share their views as to how CIOs, CISOs and other senior technology executives are working with fellow members of the senior leadership team to drive innovation that can deliver demonstrable value and positively impact business outcomes in a challenging global economic environment.

World-class CIOs, CISOs, technology leaders and industry experts speaking at the 2023 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will include:

Merav Bahat , Co-Founder and CEO, Dazz

, Co-Founder and CEO, Dazz Ashwin Ballal , Ph.D., EVP & CIO, Medallia

, Ph.D., EVP & CIO, Medallia Cassie Crossley , Director, Product & Systems Security, Head of Business Engagement, Schneider Electric

, Director, Product & Systems Security, Head of Business Engagement, Schneider Electric Todd Dekkinga , CISO, Zluri

, CISO, Zluri Stuart Evans , Distinguished Service Professor, Carnegie Mellon University i-Lab

, Distinguished Service Professor, Carnegie Mellon University i-Lab Ken Grady , CPO & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories

, CPO & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories Brian Hoyt , CIO, Unity Technologies

, CIO, Unity Technologies Tony Leng , Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search Jeff McKibben , CIO Ultra Clean Technology

, CIO Ultra Clean Technology David Owens , SVP & General Manager, Digital Transformation Solutions, HARMAN International

, SVP & General Manager, Digital Transformation Solutions, HARMAN International Gautham Pallapa , Senior Executive Advisor & CIO/CDO (App Modernization, Digital Transformation & Hybrid Cloud) VMware

, Senior Executive Advisor & CIO/CDO (App Modernization, Digital Transformation & Hybrid Cloud) VMware Tom Peck , EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco

, EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco Wendy M. Pfeiffer , CIO & SVP, Nutanix

, CIO & SVP, Nutanix Eli Potter , VP, Data and Systems, Insight Partners

, VP, Data and Systems, Insight Partners Raj Ramachander , SVP IT; Supply Chain, Manufacturing and Member Experience (CX), Peloton Interactive

, SVP IT; Supply Chain, Manufacturing and Member Experience (CX), Peloton Interactive Parul Saini , Global Head of Business and Enterprise Applications, Uber

, Global Head of Business and Enterprise Applications, Uber Ashish Seth , VP of Product Management, Customer Engagement, RingCentral

, VP of Product Management, Customer Engagement, RingCentral Piyoush Sharma, Co-Author, The Purple Book of Software Security; Head of Enterprise Security & Technology Operations, Zuora

Valued Partners for the 2023 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit include 8×8, Akamai, Aptum, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Dazz, Delphix, Equinix, Fortinet, HARMAN International, LastPass, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, ReliaQuest, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM San Francisco Bay Area, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 6 at Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch, TX. At this summit, CIOs, CISOs and global technology executives from the Greater Dallas/Fort Worth area will share different ways they are leveraging innovative technologies and partnerships to help support cost containment and to drive business growth.

Distinguished technology executives speaking at the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 6 will include:

Srini Alagarsamy , VP, Digital Technology, GM Financial

, VP, Digital Technology, GM Financial Michael Anderson , Special Agent in Charge, Chicago, FBI

, Special Agent in Charge, Chicago, FBI Chris Andrews , CIO, Unleashed Brands

, CIO, Unleashed Brands Renee Arrington , President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International

, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International Patrick Benoit , Global CISO, Brink’s

, Global CISO, Brink’s Nellson Burns , Managing Partner, Destination IT, LLC

, Managing Partner, Destination IT, LLC Kevin Christ , Partner, Concentre

, Partner, Concentre Mignona Cote , Chief Security Officer, NetApp

, Chief Security Officer, NetApp Blake Holman , CIO, BBG

, CIO, BBG Stuart Kippelman , CIO, Parsons Corporation

, CIO, Parsons Corporation Andy Laudato , COO, The Vitamin Shoppe

, COO, The Vitamin Shoppe Tony Leng , Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search Bhavin Shah , Founder & CEO, Moveworks

, Founder & CEO, Moveworks Thomas Sweet , CIO, Industrial Refrigeration Pros

, CIO, Industrial Refrigeration Pros Denis Zerr, CIO, Radiology Partners

Valued Partners for the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8×8, Abnormal Security, Akamai, Apptio, Aptum, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, LastPass, Moveworks, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Dallas/Fort Worth, Tangoe, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

