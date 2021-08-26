CIO Leadership: Tackling the Explosive Rise in Ransomware Attacks Will Drive the Discussion at HMG Strategy’s Phoenix CIO Summit on Sept. 16

Speakers and attendees in this highly interactive event will also explore recommendations to identify and execute on new opportunities for digital disruption, along with recommended steps for recruiting, attracting and building a global hybrid workforce

HMG Strategy’s 2021 HMG Live! Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit Join the top CIOs and business technology leaders from the Greater Phoenix area and across North America as we share recommended approaches for dealing with ransomware attacks along with recommendations for building a global hybrid workforce.

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 16. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative security and business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.

The 2021 HMG Live! Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit will focus on insights on how best to address ransomware attacks – and whether organizations should be paying cyber-criminals.

“As these ransomware attacks continue to become more widespread and impact everything from government agencies to infrastructure and businesses, security leaders are divided on the most effective ways to respond to these threats,” said Hunter Muller President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “Knowing how best to address these risks and take action by drawing upon the knowledge, expertise and experience of fellow practitioners is crucial.”

Top-tier CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 16 will include:

Benjamin Bingham, Senior Cybersecurity Executive for a Major Las Vegas Gaming/Entertainment Establishment

Stefanie Causey, Associate Partner, Salesforce Consulting Services – Financial Services Sector IBM Global Business Services

Max Chan, CIO, Avnet

James Costello, CISO, Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold

Ricoh Danielson, Cyber Security Incident Response, Digital Forensic, and Insider Risk

Gary Desai, CIO, Discount Tire

Frank Grimmelmann, President & CEO/Intelligence Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance

Firasat Hussain, CTO, arrivia

Nilesh Joshi, Vice President and Head of IT, Global Nephrology Solutions

Rob Lloyd, CIO, City of San Jose

Bianca Lochner, CIO, City of Scottsdale

Jeff McKibben, CIO, Ultra Clean Technologies

Craig Moringiello, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, FBI Phoenix Cyber/Counter Intelligence/Technology

Pat Phelan, VP Market Research, Rimini Street

Rich Phillips, Senior Principal Security Architect, ON Semiconductor

Peter Robinson, VP of Global Applications and Digital, Avnet

Atul Sahai, SVP, Strategy and Operations, Ally.io

Kacey Sensenich, CTO, Rockingham County Schools

Muddu Sudhakar, CEO, Aisera

Melissa Vice, Interim Director, Vulnerability Disclosure Program, DoD Cyber Crime Center

Mark Wittenburg, CIO, City of Tempe

HMG Strategy’s 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit will be held on September 15. Timely topics to be discussed include the fresh skillsets that are needed to safeguard the enterprise now and into the future along with effective communication skills for educating the Board on the changing risk environment, along with effective approaches for educating the Board on cybersecurity issues.

World-class CISOs and industry executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit on September 15 will include:

Abhishek Agarwal, CISO, Fresenius Medical Care North America

Mike Coogan, Director of Information Security and CISO, Waste Management

Mignona Cote, Head of Security, AWS Global and Strategic Accounts, Amazon Web Services

Anthony DeCristofaro, President and CEO, Qnext

Arun DeSouza, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Nexteer Automotive Corporation

Rocco Grillo, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

Fred Harris, Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking

Wanda Jones-Heath, CISO/DAF Principal Cyber Advisor, U.S. Air Force

Steve Katz, Owner, Security Risk Solutions, LLC

Susan Koski, Head of Security & Enterprise Response, The PNC Financial Services Group

Tomas Maldonado, CISO, National Football League

Israel Martinez, Industry Advisor, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Shamla Naidoo, Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope; Board Director, QBE, SAC and Reference Point

Frank Price, SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Hudson's Bay Company

Jim Routh, Board Member, Advisor, Investor; Former CSO, CISO

Todd Thorsen, Director of Information Security, Risk Management and Compliance, Code42

Mike Towers, CISO, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Melissa Vice, Chief Operations Officer, Vulnerability Disclosure Program, DoD Cyber Crime Center

Steve Winterfeld, Advisory CISO, Akamai

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 8. Thought-provoking topics to be explored at this event will include the role of CIOs and CISOs in helping to shape the evolving workplace; recommendations for building a resilient global supply chain; along with hot technologies such as AI, data analytics, 5G and edge computing that can move the needle for the business.

World-class CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 8 will include:

Autumn Bayles, SVP Global Supply Chain, Aramark

Lawrence Bilker, EVP & CIO, Pyramid Healthcare

Stephen M.R. Covey, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

Arun DeSouza, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Nexteer Automotive Corporation

Richard M. Entrup, Managing Director, Enterprise Innovation and 5G Solutions, Verizon

Francisco Fraga, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Campbell Soup Company

Hugo Fueglein, Managing Director, CIO/IT Practice, Diversified Search

Tammy Klotz, CISO, Covanta

Mario Maffie, Corporate CIO, VP, Digital Technologies, Mars, Incorporated

Dara Meath, Divisional CIO, Conair LLC

Tom Nogles, SVP & Head of Technology, Hartford Funds

Anne Plese, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Rimini Street

Joseph Puglisi, Former VP IT, Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

Donna Ross, EVP & CISO, Radian

Atul Sahai, SVP, Strategy and Operations, Ally.io

Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO and Chairman, Zoom CISO Council, Zoom

Muddu Sudhakar, CEO, Aisera

Rhonda Vetere, EVP & CIO, Herbalife

HMG Strategy’s 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit will be held on September 14. Timely topics to be discussed include the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), edge computing and other advanced technologies that can enable manufacturers to make the pivot to Industry 4.0 while applying these technologies securely; the benefits of embracing a low-code approach to application development and the challenges that must be overcome; along with mastering soft skills for leadership success.

Top-tier CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 14 include:

Mohamed (Mo) Abuali, Managing Partner/Chief Evangelist, IoTco

David Decker, Director IT, American Axle & Manufacturing

Arun DeSouza, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Nexteer Automotive Corporation

Tamara Faber-Doty, Chief Digital Officer and VP IT, Consumers Energy

Maru Flores, Global Collaboration and Productivity Technology Services, Ford Motor Company

David Franco, Director of Exceptional Academy, Living and Learning Enrichment Center

Dennis Hodges, CIO, Inteva Products LLC

Mike Homant, Director, Enterprise Technology Operations, Department of Innovation and Technology, City of Detroit

David Jackson, Partner, Mercer

Tony Kaczmarek, VP, Product Management, Plex

Adriana Karaboutis, Chief Information and Digital Officer, National Grid

Thomas Kelly, Executive Director and CEO, Automation Alley

Kelly Knepley, CIO, DexKo Global

Sanjay Kumar, Senior Principal, Siemens Digital Industries

Anne Plese, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Rimini Street

Miroslav Samoylenko, Director of Integration Architecture, Trane Technologies

Brandon Smith, VP of Development, human-I-T

Matthew Thomas, Managing Director, Accenture

HMG STRATEGY’S UPCOMING WEBINARS AND DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

On September 13, HMG Strategy will be hosting a webinar powered by Google Cloud on `Reimagining the Business Through Application Innovation.’ In this event, which will feature Chris Hood, Head of Business Platform Strategy at Google Cloud; Ramesh Razdan, Global CIO at Bain & Company; and Ken Russell, Chief Innovation Officer at Curran Biotech, the speakers will explore how innovative applications can help fuel collaboration, deliver personalized and insight-driven experiences and provide companies with a competitive edge.

HMG STRATEGY’S 2021 GLOBAL LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE AWARDS

The HMG Strategy 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards honor exemplary technology leaders and leadership teams who are delivering exceptional value to their organizations. This award recognizes those who have reimagined and reinvented themselves to place their organizations on the fast track to groundbreaking transformation in dynamic times. Technology executives and their teams who receive these awards are being recognized for accomplishments in the following areas: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Leading into the C-suite; Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models; Modernizing Enterprise Architecture; and Building a Culture of Trust.

