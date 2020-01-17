Breaking News
CIO Leadership: Technology Frontrunners to Showcase Winning Strategies, Skills and Mindsets for an Era of Disruption at HMG Strategy’s 2020 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit

Join the top CIOs, technology executives, venture capitalists and industry experts as they gather at the palatial Rosewood Sand Hill to discuss the top opportunities and challenges for driving innovation at HMG Strategy's 2020 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit on February 11.

Leading technology executives speaking at the HMG Strategy 2020 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will include Snehal Antani, CTO, U.S. Department of Defense; Ashwin Ballal, SVP and CIO, Medallia; Julie Cullivan, Chief Technology and People Officer, ForeScout Technologies, Inc.; Ralph Loura, SVP IT and CIO, Lumentum; Deb Muro, CIO, El Camino Hospital and Carrie Rasmussen, CIO, The Save Mart Companies

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As corporate leaders grapple with today’s unprecedented uncertainty and disruption, they are being forced to reevaluate, reimagine and reinvent their business strategies, cultures and mindsets. To compete in this turbulent climate, many organizations are relying on the innovative approaches, bold leadership and the blended business and technological understanding that pioneering CIOs can deliver.

Many such technology leaders will discuss these topics and others at the HMG Strategy 2020 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit, taking place on February 11, 2020, at the Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, California.

To learn more about the HMG Strategy 2020 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit and register for the event, click here.

For enterprise executives today, change is the only constant,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “To help their organizations survive and thrive in this climate, CIOs must cultivate an ethos of innovation, unearth inventive sources of technology-driven transformation and decisively execute world-class business strategies.”

The 2020 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will feature HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talks from:

  • Snehal Antani, CTO of the U.S. Department of Defense
  • An Adobe executive
  • Carrie Rasmussen, CIO of The Save Mart Companies
  • Colleen Berube, CIO at Zendesk
  • Susan Miller, Chief Revenue Officer at Brightfield
  • Ashwin Ballal, SVP and CIO of Medallia
  • Ralph Loura, SVP IT and CIO at Lumentum   

Other noteworthy sessions will include:

  • A panel of distinguished security experts who will outline effective mitigation strategies and advanced threat protection approaches to help companies meet today’s escalating cyber risks head-on—without sacrificing agility or innovation
  • A group of prominent search executives who will offer coaching for technology executives seeking to power their career progression, recruit and retain top-tier talent, trademark themselves as industry thought leaders and win sought-after board seats
  • A panel of technology trailblazers who will examine the resilient leadership skills, technological savvy, and pioneering mindset that CIOs must demonstrate to help their companies compete and succeed in an era of extraordinary disruption
  • An executive briefing from RingCentral
  • A luncheon presentation from Genesys Works

Presenting Partners at the HMG Strategy 2020 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will be Adobe, Brightfield, RingCentral and Zendesk. Platinum Partners will include UiPath and Aryaka. The Gold Partner will be Singtel and the Trailblazer Partner will be DataStax. The Preferred Research Partner will be Info-Tech Research Group. Strategic Partners will include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners will be Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia.

To visit the HMG Strategy 2020 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit website and register for the event, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world’s largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360 degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust to HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here

Tom Hoffman
203-221-2702
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0132401-e36d-4863-843e-a202a2fa6b7d

