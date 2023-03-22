Business technology leaders attending this event will also be provided access to the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America

Join the 2023 Global Women in Technology Summit Come join us at the Harvard Club of New York City on April 13 as we explore the role of female business technology leaders as enterprise change agents.

WESTPORT, Conn., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its first in-person 2023 Global Women in Technology Summit at the Harvard Club of New York City on April 13.

Now in its 5th year, HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Women in Technology Summit will take place in conjunction with its 2023 New York CIO Summit of America. Business technology executives attending this event will explore the role of female technology leaders as enterprise change agents to enable a digital business.

“Female technology executives have an incredible opportunity to act as enterprise change agents as they sit at the intersection of how technology can be leveraged to drive transformative change across the organization,” says Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “We are grateful to have such a spectacular community of dynamic female business technology leaders who are making a difference in their organizations – and in the world.”

Top-tier business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Global Women in Technology Summit include:

Beena Ammanath , Executive Director, Global AI Institute, Deloitte

, Executive Director, Global AI Institute, Deloitte Renee Arrington , President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Marianne Bachynski , CIO, Investments & Enterprise Systems, Corebridge Financial

, CIO, Investments & Enterprise Systems, Corebridge Financial Robin Brown , CIO, Protein Group North America, Cargill

, CIO, Protein Group North America, Cargill Ann Dozier , SVP, CIO, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

, SVP, CIO, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Cindy Finkelman , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Lesley Ma , VP, CIO and Chief Data Officer, NSF International

, VP, CIO and Chief Data Officer, NSF International Asha Saxena , Founder and CEO, Women Leaders in Data & AI

, Founder and CEO, Women Leaders in Data & AI Cindy Taibi , SVP & CIO, The New York Times

, SVP & CIO, The New York Times Cindy Warner , CEO/Founder, 360ofme; Strategic Board Member, Michigan Economic Development Corporation

, CEO/Founder, 360ofme; Strategic Board Member, Michigan Economic Development Corporation Angela Yochem, EVP Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health

To learn more about the 2023 Global Women in Technology Summit and to register for the event, click here.

Elite business technology leaders speaking at the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit will include:

Don Anderson , CIO, Tiger Global Management

, CIO, Tiger Global Management Andrew Campbell , CIO, Terex Corporation

, CIO, Terex Corporation Bertina Ceccarelli , CEO, NPower

, CEO, NPower Cindy Finkelman , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Denise Russell Fleming , CIO and EVP of Technology and Global Services, Becton, Dickinson and Company

, CIO and EVP of Technology and Global Services, Becton, Dickinson and Company Michael Frankel , Managing Partner, Trajectory Capital Partners

, Managing Partner, Trajectory Capital Partners Tsvi Gal , CTO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Board Member, Israel Discount Bank

, CTO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Board Member, Israel Discount Bank Kostas Georgakopoulos , Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International

, Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International Ken Grady , CVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories

, CVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Jamie Head , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray Cate Heaman , Founder and CEO, Prelude Solutions

, Founder and CEO, Prelude Solutions Tony Leng , Managing Partner, CIO and CTO Global Functional Head, H.I. Executive Consulting

, Managing Partner, CIO and CTO Global Functional Head, H.I. Executive Consulting David Mahon , Global CISO, Deloitte Global

, Global CISO, Deloitte Global Vipul Nagrath , SVP Product Development, ADP

, SVP Product Development, ADP Murali Nemani , CMO, Aisera

, CMO, Aisera Manik Patil , VP, Modernization, AIG Life & Retirement

, VP, Modernization, AIG Life & Retirement Mark Polansky , Executive-in-Residence, HMG Strategy; Former Senior Partner, Korn Ferry

, Executive-in-Residence, HMG Strategy; Former Senior Partner, Korn Ferry Frank Price , SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp

, SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp Ramesh Razdan , Global CIO, Bain & Company

, Global CIO, Bain & Company John Repko , EVP & CIO, AIG

, EVP & CIO, AIG Dr. Kenneth Russell , Chief Information & Innovation Officer, New College Institute, Commonwealth of Virginia

, Chief Information & Innovation Officer, New College Institute, Commonwealth of Virginia Ken Spangler , EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Services

, EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Services Mark Taylor , CEO, Society for Information Management

, CEO, Society for Information Management Mark Troller , CIO, Tangoe

, CIO, Tangoe Patricia Walsh , SVP and Global Head Data, Digital and IT for Innovative Medicines, Novartis

, SVP and Global Head Data, Digital and IT for Innovative Medicines, Novartis Gabrielle Wolfson , CDO and CIO, Quest Diagnostics

, CDO and CIO, Quest Diagnostics Robyn Wright , CISO, John Wiley & Sons

, CISO, John Wiley & Sons Angela Yochem , EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health

, EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health Gregory Zelo, CIO, Veeco Instruments

Recipients of HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit will include:

Jamie Head , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray David Mahon , Global CISO, Deloitte Global

, Global CISO, Deloitte Global Ramesh Razdan , Global CIO, Bain & Company

, Global CIO, Bain & Company John Repko , EVP & CIO, AIG

, EVP & CIO, AIG Ken Spangler , EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx

, EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Angela Yochem, EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health

Valued Partners for the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit include 8×8, Aisera, Akamai, Amazon Web Services, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Intuitive.Cloud, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Prelude Solutions, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM New York Metro, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 24 at the renowned JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa in Scottsdale. World-class business technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will explore valuable opportunities for leveraging technologies such as AI, ChatGPT, cloud platforms and innovative cybersecurity tools to help move the needle for the business and to better safeguard the enterprise.

Prominent executives speaking at the 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Ed Albanese , COO, Vectara

, COO, Vectara Saqib E. Awan , Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital

, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital Susan Barlow , VP & CIO, Clearway Energy Group

, VP & CIO, Clearway Energy Group Stacy Black , VP of IT, Benchmark Electronics

, VP of IT, Benchmark Electronics Kevin Campbell , CIO, TGen

, CIO, TGen Stefanie Causey , OCM Leader, IBM

, OCM Leader, IBM Max Chan , CIO, Avnet

, CIO, Avnet Greg Fancher , EVP & Chief Information Technology Officer, PetSmart

, EVP & Chief Information Technology Officer, PetSmart Frank Grimmelmann , Founder, President & CEO/Intelligence Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance

, Founder, President & CEO/Intelligence Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance Laura Hemenway , Founder and Principal, Paradigm Solutions, LLC; Treasurer, SIM Arizona

, Founder and Principal, Paradigm Solutions, LLC; Treasurer, SIM Arizona Scott Hicar , SVP & CIO, Benchmark Electronics

, SVP & CIO, Benchmark Electronics David Jarvis , Professor of Practice, Arizona State University

, Professor of Practice, Arizona State University Bipin Jayaraj , SVP & CIO, Rogers Corporation

, SVP & CIO, Rogers Corporation Hariharan Kolam , Co-Founder & CEO, Findem

, Co-Founder & CEO, Findem Bianca Lochner , CIO, City of Scottsdale

, CIO, City of Scottsdale Fred Mapp , President & CEO, Quality Service Solutions, LLC

, President & CEO, Quality Service Solutions, LLC Daniel Mayo , Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Phoenix FBI Field Office

, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Phoenix FBI Field Office Mark Morawski , Managing Director, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

, Managing Director, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Steve Phillips , Board Director, Wick Communications

, Board Director, Wick Communications Gail Ricketts , IT Compliance Manager, Axon

, IT Compliance Manager, Axon Peter Robinson , VP, Digital Enablement, Avnet

, VP, Digital Enablement, Avnet Malcolm Ross , SVP, Product Strategy, Appian

, SVP, Product Strategy, Appian Dan Saltich , CIO, Shamrock Foods Company

, CIO, Shamrock Foods Company Bhavin Shah , CEO & Founder, Moveworks

, CEO & Founder, Moveworks Mark Taylor , CEO, Society for Information Management

, CEO, Society for Information Management Simon Taylor , EVP, PacketWatch; President, SIM Arizona

, EVP, PacketWatch; President, SIM Arizona Mark Tonnesen , CIO, Achieve

, CIO, Achieve Paul Valente , Co-Founder & CEO, VISO Trust

, Co-Founder & CEO, VISO Trust Rebekah Wilke , Director, Information Security Operations, ON Semiconductor

, Director, Information Security Operations, ON Semiconductor Rebecca Wynn, Global Chief Security Strategist & CISO, Click Solutions Group

The 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit will also feature an Innovation Accelerator panel featuring Ed Albanese, COO, Vectara; Hariharan Kolam, Co-Founder and CEO, Findem; Paul Valente, Co-Founder & CEO, VISO Trust; and Saqib E. Awan, Founder and Managing Director of GTM Capital. Executives from these innovative technology start-ups will share the challenges they solve for their clients, the innovation they deliver to companies and how their solutions are differentiated in the market.

Valued Partners for the 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8×8, Aisera, Akamai, Appian, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Findem, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Intuitive.Cloud, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, ReliaQuest, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, SHE Informationtechnologie AG, SIM San Arizona, Tonkean, Upwork, Vectara, VISO Trust, Zoom, and Zscaler.

Recipients of HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the Phoenix CIO Summit will include:

Stefanie Causey , OCM Lead, IBM

, OCM Lead, IBM Max Chan , CIO, Avnet

, CIO, Avnet Scott Hicar , Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Benchmark Electronics

, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Benchmark Electronics Bipin Jayaraj , SVP & CIO, Rogers Corporation

, SVP & CIO, Rogers Corporation Bianca Lochner , CIO, City of Scottsdale

, CIO, City of Scottsdale Fred Mapp , President & CEO, Quality Service Solutions, LLC

, President & CEO, Quality Service Solutions, LLC Dan Saltich , CIO, Shamrock Foods Company

, CIO, Shamrock Foods Company Bhavin Shah, CEO & Founder, Moveworks

To learn more about the 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 6 at the Brookhaven Country Club. Prominent CIOs and business technology executives at this event will explore effective ways to foster innovation and invention to spur new revenue growth.

Distinguished business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 6 at the Brookhaven Country Club will include:

Srini Alagarsamy , VP, Digital Technology, GM Financial

, VP, Digital Technology, GM Financial Michael Anderson , Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope

, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope Chris Andrews , CIO, Unleashed Brands

, CIO, Unleashed Brands Renee Arrington , President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International

, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International Robin Austin , CTO/CISO, Colliers Group

, CTO/CISO, Colliers Group Saqib E. Awan , Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital

, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital Jason Ballard , IT Executive/General Manager, Toyota North America

, IT Executive/General Manager, Toyota North America Patrick Benoit , Global CISO, Brink’s

, Global CISO, Brink’s Nellson Burns , Managing Partner, Destination IT, LLC

, Managing Partner, Destination IT, LLC Kevin Christ , Partner, Concentre

, Partner, Concentre Mignona Cote , Chief Security Officer, NetApp

, Chief Security Officer, NetApp Jenni Doyle , CTO, Smile Doctors

, CTO, Smile Doctors Alain Espinosa , Sr. Business Information Security Officer, Rent-A-Center

, Sr. Business Information Security Officer, Rent-A-Center Edward Gustenhoven , EVP, CIO, Dal-Tile Corporation

, EVP, CIO, Dal-Tile Corporation Scott Holdt , IT Executive Director, Toyota North America

, IT Executive Director, Toyota North America Blake Holman , CIO, BBG

, CIO, BBG Skip Kimpel , Principal of Independent & SMB Consulting, Constrata

, Principal of Independent & SMB Consulting, Constrata Stuart Kippelman , CIO, Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation

, CIO, Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation Hariharan Kolam , Co-Founder & CEO, Findem

, Co-Founder & CEO, Findem Keith Landau , Chief Technology Director, Information Technology Services, Deloitte

, Chief Technology Director, Information Technology Services, Deloitte Andy Laudato , COO, The Vitamin Shoppe

, COO, The Vitamin Shoppe James Parker , CEO, Tangoe

, CEO, Tangoe Ajay Patel , VP, Business & Technology Services, Mary Kay, Inc.

, VP, Business & Technology Services, Mary Kay, Inc. Ilan Peleg , Co-Founder and CEO, Lightrun

, Co-Founder and CEO, Lightrun Jonathan Pride , Executive Director for Texas, NPower

, Executive Director for Texas, NPower Yotam Segev , Co-Founder & CEO, Cyera

, Co-Founder & CEO, Cyera Bhavin Shah , Founder & CEO, Moveworks

, Founder & CEO, Moveworks Tanweer Surve , Control Sr. Officer – Technology CTO (Cloud), Wells Fargo

, Control Sr. Officer – Technology CTO (Cloud), Wells Fargo Gertrude Van Horn , SVP & CIO, NCH Corporation

, SVP & CIO, NCH Corporation Hermen Wegayehu , Senior Information Security Officer, Bank of America

, Senior Information Security Officer, Bank of America Denis Zerr, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Radiology Partners

Recipients of HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the Dallas summit will include:

Mike Anderson , Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope

, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope Chris Andrews , CIO, Unleashed Brands

, CIO, Unleashed Brands Patrick Benoit , Global Chief Information Security Officer, Brink’s Inc.

, Global Chief Information Security Officer, Brink’s Inc. Nellson Burns , Co-Owner, Destination IT, LLC

, Co-Owner, Destination IT, LLC Mignona Cote , Chief Security Officer, NetApp

, Chief Security Officer, NetApp Stuart Kippelman , CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation

, CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation Denis Zerr, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Radiology Partners

Valued Partners for the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8×8, Aisera, Akamai, Apptio, Aptum, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Box, Cyera, Darktrace, Delphix, Findem, Fortinet, GTM Capital, LastPass, Legit Security, Lightrun, Moveworks, Netskope, Nexthink, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Procyon, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Dallas/Fort Worth, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Vectara, VISO Trust, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world’s leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here .

Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9b65027-e36b-4d96-8dc7-35818e134d01