Technology leaders will also share the impact that female technology leaders are making to spark organizational change

The 2022 New York Global Innovation Summit Join the top CIOs, technology executives and innovation leaders from around the world as we explore the role of technology executives in fostering and executing on innovation.

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world and recently recognized as a Top 10 Producer of Tech Events by Business Chief, is excited to be hosting its 2022 New York Global Innovation Summit on December 1 at The Harvard Club of New York City. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.

World-class technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will share how CIOs, CISOs and other senior technology executives are working with fellow members of the senior leadership team to drive innovation that can deliver demonstrable value and positively impact business outcomes.

“Technology executives are sitting at the intersection of technology and business to help identify the art of the possible,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “CIOs and technology executives who are able to peek around the corners can help to identify opportunities for driving innovation that can deliver quantifiable value to the enterprise.”

World-class CIOs, CISOs, technology leaders and industry experts speaking at the 2022 New York Global Innovation Summit will include:

Renee Arrington , President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Lee Caswell , SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix

, SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix Mike Crowe , CIO, Colgate-Palmolive Company

, CIO, Colgate-Palmolive Company Richard M. Entrup , Advisor, Mayfield Fund

, Advisor, Mayfield Fund Cindy Finkelman , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Nicole Darden Ford , VP & CISO, Rockwell Automation

, VP & CISO, Rockwell Automation Michael Frankel , Founder and Managing Partner, Trajectory Capital Partners

, Founder and Managing Partner, Trajectory Capital Partners Michelle Garvey , Senior Advisory, Alvarez & Marsal

, Senior Advisory, Alvarez & Marsal Angelic Gibson , CIO, AvidXchange

, CIO, AvidXchange Michael Golz , SVP & CIO Americas, SAP

, SVP & CIO Americas, SAP Chuck Gray , Partner, Egon Zehnder

, Partner, Egon Zehnder Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Fred Harris , Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking

, Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking Daphne Jones, Board of Directors – AMN Healthcare, Barnes Group, Inc. and Masonite International; Founder, The Board Curators

Board of Directors – AMN Healthcare, Barnes Group, Inc. and Masonite International; Founder, The Board Curators Dilip Krishna , Managing Director, Deloitte

, Managing Director, Deloitte Catherine Lang , SVP, Global Education, ServiceNow

, SVP, Global Education, ServiceNow Tony Leng , Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search Sean Lennon , CIO, Medtronic

, CIO, Medtronic David Mahon , Global CISO, Deloitte Global

, Global CISO, Deloitte Global John McCaffrey , CIO, H2M Architects+Engineers

, CIO, H2M Architects+Engineers Harry Moseley , CIO Advisor, Zoom

, CIO Advisor, Zoom Mark Polansky , Senior Partner, Technology & Digital Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

, Senior Partner, Technology & Digital Officers Practice, Korn Ferry Frank Price , SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp

, SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp Scott Ross , Chief Operating Officer, The Bay

, Chief Operating Officer, The Bay Asha Saxena , Founder and CEO, Women Leaders in Data & AI

, Founder and CEO, Women Leaders in Data & AI Sabrina Schneider , Chief Solutions Officer, Globant

, Chief Solutions Officer, Globant Eric Tan , CIO, Coupa

, CIO, Coupa Dan Turchin , CEO, PeopleReign

, CEO, PeopleReign Steven Wallstedt , CISO and Head of Business Continuity, ABN Amro Group

, CISO and Head of Business Continuity, ABN Amro Group Katherine Wetmur , Managing Director and Head, Technology and Operations Risk, Morgan Stanley

, Managing Director and Head, Technology and Operations Risk, Morgan Stanley Steve Winterfeld , Advisory CISO, Akamai

, Advisory CISO, Akamai Dale Zabriskie, Field CISO, Cohesity

Valued Partners for the 2022 New York Global Innovation Summit include 8×8, Akamai, ANB Technologies, BetterCloud, Box, Centripetal, Cohesity, Coupa, Darktrace, Delphix, Globant, Google Cloud, LastPass, Lemon Learning, Microsoft, Moveworks, Nasuni, Netskope, Nexus Digital Group, NPower, Nutanix, PagerDuty, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, ServiceNow, SIM New York Metro, SMC2, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 New York Global Innovation Summit and to register for the event, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world’s leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here .

Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4dd9ac13-495d-454c-a11b-583bf17443f5