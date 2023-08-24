Other hot topics to be explored at this event include leveraging hot technologies to lower costs and drive business growth

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2023 Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 26 at the Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta.

Hot topics to be explored at the summit will include the role of CIOs in building a high-performance culture.

“The culture of an organization is absolutely critical to its success,” says Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “As one of the leaders of the organization, CIOs and business technology leaders play an essential role in helping to cultivate and foster a connected culture than enables the company to win while helping employees to feel good about their contributions.”

Top-tier CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Bhavani Amirthalingam , EVP, Chief Customer & Technology Officer, Ameren

, EVP, Chief Customer & Technology Officer, Ameren Supantha Banerjee , CIO, EyeCare Partners

, CIO, EyeCare Partners Moses Bulus , Global CISO, Bunzl plc

, Global CISO, Bunzl plc Jim Cavellier , EVP & CIO, Cass Information Systems, Inc.

, EVP & CIO, Cass Information Systems, Inc. Kevin Cohan , AVP, Strategic Applications and Platforms, Ascension

, AVP, Strategic Applications and Platforms, Ascension Eric Druker , Data Science Director – Central Integrity, Meta

, Data Science Director – Central Integrity, Meta Todd Finders , SVP & CIO, Clayco Construction

, SVP & CIO, Clayco Construction Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Peter Hogan , SVP of IT, Compana Pet Brands

, SVP of IT, Compana Pet Brands Jennifer Hopper , CIO, Save A Lot

, CIO, Save A Lot Dan McCarthy , CIO, Energizer Holdings, Inc.

, CIO, Energizer Holdings, Inc. Dara Meath , SVP & CTO, Build-A-Bear Workshop

, SVP & CTO, Build-A-Bear Workshop Michael Meis , Associate CISO, The University of Kansas Health System

, Associate CISO, The University of Kansas Health System John Meister , CIO, Panera Bread

, CIO, Panera Bread Mark Miller , VP of High Performance Leadership, Chick-fil-A

, VP of High Performance Leadership, Chick-fil-A Dennis Muilenburg , Former CEO, The Boeing Company

, Former CEO, The Boeing Company Lisa Nichols , CEO, Technology Partners

, CEO, Technology Partners Scott Richert , CIO, Mercy

, CIO, Mercy Teresa Sanzottera , VP IT, Barry-Wehmiller

, VP IT, Barry-Wehmiller Jericho Simmons , VP & CISO, Sound Physicians

, VP & CISO, Sound Physicians Carraig Stanwyck , VP/Head of Global Cybersecurity and Compliance, Avnet

, VP/Head of Global Cybersecurity and Compliance, Avnet Suda Suvarna , Global Chief Solutions Officer and U.S. Chief Solutions Delivery Officer, Deloitte

, Global Chief Solutions Officer and U.S. Chief Solutions Delivery Officer, Deloitte Erin Williams, VP and CIO, Hussmann Corporation

Valued Partners for the 2023 St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8×8, Akamai, Apptio, BetterCloud, Bluewave Technology Group, Box, Darktrace, Dazz, Delphix, Evolving Solutions, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Island, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Proofpoint, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, Tanium, Technology Partners, Tonkean, Upwork, Wiz, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 6 at The Harvard Club of Boston. Timely topics to be discussed at the summit will include successful use cases for applying Generative AI to the business.

Prominent CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Wolfgang Bauriedel , Executive Director, Technology & Digital, Russell Reynolds Associates

, Executive Director, Technology & Digital, Russell Reynolds Associates Vic Bhagat , Global Advisor & Senior Partner, Kyndryl

, Global Advisor & Senior Partner, Kyndryl Darlene Burke, Director , Application Services Americas, SoftwareONE

, Application Services Americas, SoftwareONE Monica Caldas , EVP Global CIO, Liberty Mutual Insurance

, EVP Global CIO, Liberty Mutual Insurance Lee Caswell , SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix

, SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix Jim Chilton , EVP & CIO, Cengage Group

, EVP & CIO, Cengage Group Brook Colangelo , CIO, Waters Corporation

, CIO, Waters Corporation Jason Cooper , CTO, Technology, Data & Analytics Group, Paradigm

, CTO, Technology, Data & Analytics Group, Paradigm Martin Davis , CIO, Managing Partner, DUNELM Associates, Ltd.

, CIO, Managing Partner, DUNELM Associates, Ltd. Patrick Ford , CISO, Americas Region, Schneider Electric

, CISO, Americas Region, Schneider Electric Santiago Garces , CIO, The City of Boston

, CIO, The City of Boston Shai Gabay , Founder and CEO, Trustmi

, Founder and CEO, Trustmi Shannon Gath , CIO, Teradyne

, CIO, Teradyne David Gerstle , Chief Digital Officer, MBTA

, Chief Digital Officer, MBTA Danielle Goulet , VP & CISO, The Hanover Insurance Group

, VP & CISO, The Hanover Insurance Group Ken Grady , SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories

, SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Elizabeth Hackenson , CIO, Schneider Electric

, CIO, Schneider Electric Anjana Harve , SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care

, SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care Jamie Head , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Eric Helmer , SVP & CTO, Rimini Street

, SVP & CTO, Rimini Street Michael Israel , CIO, The Kraft Group

, CIO, The Kraft Group Peter Marcotte , AVP, Americas Solution Consulting, Apptio

, AVP, Americas Solution Consulting, Apptio Todd Mazza , CTO, FM Global

, CTO, FM Global Professor Kevin Powers , J.D., Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance, Assistant Professor of the Practice, Business Law and Society Department, Boston College

, J.D., Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance, Assistant Professor of the Practice, Business Law and Society Department, Boston College Raanan Raz , CEO and Co-Founder, Avalor

, CEO and Co-Founder, Avalor Ramesh Razdan , Global CIO, Bain & Company

, Global CIO, Bain & Company Brian Shield , SVP/CTO, The Boston Red Sox

, SVP/CTO, The Boston Red Sox Ken Spangler , EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Services

, EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Services Mike Towers , Chief Digital Trust Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

, Chief Digital Trust Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. Mark Troller, CIO, Tangoe

Valued Partners for the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8×8, Akamai, Apptio, Aryaka, Avalor, BetterCloud, Box, Coretelligent, Creatio, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Illumio, Lakeside, LastPass, Nasuni, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Proofpoint, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, SoftwareONE, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Trustmi, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 19 at the University Club of Chicago.

Topics to be explored at the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include effective techniques for communicating the impact of AI to the C-suite and the Board.

Pre-eminent CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Saqib E. Awan , Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital

, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital Andrew Ballema , CIO, Tangoe

, CIO, Tangoe Tamar Bar-Ilan , Co-Founder and CTO, Cyera

, Co-Founder and CTO, Cyera Jesse Bociek , CISO, Tenneco

, CISO, Tenneco David Bruskin , SVP, Cyber Operations Leader, Synchrony

, SVP, Cyber Operations Leader, Synchrony Wayne Bulmahn , President, SIM Chicago

, President, SIM Chicago Liav Caspi , Co-Founder & CTO, Legit Security

, Co-Founder & CTO, Legit Security Manish Chawla , EVP, CTO, IAT Insurance Group

, EVP, CTO, IAT Insurance Group Shai Gabay , Founder and CEO, Trustmi

, Founder and CEO, Trustmi Kostas Georgakopoulos , Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International

, Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International Tom Gerdes , EVP & CIO, The Heico Companies LLC

, EVP & CIO, The Heico Companies LLC Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Anjana Harve , Seasoned Global Chief Digital & Technology Officer

, Seasoned Global Chief Digital & Technology Officer Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Geoff Hooper , Director, N.A. Enterprise Solutions Engineering, RingCentral

, Director, N.A. Enterprise Solutions Engineering, RingCentral Mahmood Kahn , EVP, Global CISO, CNA

, EVP, Global CISO, CNA Ricardo Lafosse , CISO, The Kraft Heinz Company

, CISO, The Kraft Heinz Company Kristy Lapidus , Director of Digital Strategy, Gagen MacDonald

, Director of Digital Strategy, Gagen MacDonald Tony Leng , Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C.

, Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C. Talvis Love , SVP & CIO, Baxter International

, SVP & CIO, Baxter International Jean Luber , VP IT, MYR Group

, VP IT, MYR Group Rick Merrick , President, SIM Chicago; CIO, TCS Education System

, President, SIM Chicago; CIO, TCS Education System Venugopal Pai , Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix

, Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix Rusty Patel , Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco

, Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco Mark Polansky , Lead Principal & Management Consultant, Outcome Solutions LLC

, Lead Principal & Management Consultant, Outcome Solutions LLC Atif Rafiq , Author, Board Member

, Author, Board Member Raanan Raz , CEO and Co-Founder, Avalor

, CEO and Co-Founder, Avalor Madhu Reddy , EVP & CIO, Republic Bank of Chicago

, EVP & CIO, Republic Bank of Chicago Brian Slepko , EVP, Corporate Development, Rimini Street

, EVP, Corporate Development, Rimini Street Edward Wagoner , CIO – Digital, JLL

, CIO – Digital, JLL Frank Yanan , SVP, GIS Business Information Security Officer (BISO), Bank of America

, SVP, GIS Business Information Security Officer (BISO), Bank of America Michael Zachman, VP & CSO, Zebra Technologies Corp.

Valued Partners for the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8×8, Aisera, Akamai, Apptio, Avalor, BetterCloud, Bluewave Technology Group, Box, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Lakeside, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Proofpoint, Pure Storage, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Chicago, Tangoe, Tonkean, Trustmi, Upwork, Wiz, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

