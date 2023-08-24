Other hot topics to be explored at this event include leveraging hot technologies to lower costs and drive business growth
Connect with the Top CIOs and Business Tech Leaders in St. Louis
WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2023 Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 26 at the Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta.
Hot topics to be explored at the summit will include the role of CIOs in building a high-performance culture.
“The culture of an organization is absolutely critical to its success,” says Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “As one of the leaders of the organization, CIOs and business technology leaders play an essential role in helping to cultivate and foster a connected culture than enables the company to win while helping employees to feel good about their contributions.”
Top-tier CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Bhavani Amirthalingam, EVP, Chief Customer & Technology Officer, Ameren
- Supantha Banerjee, CIO, EyeCare Partners
- Moses Bulus, Global CISO, Bunzl plc
- Jim Cavellier, EVP & CIO, Cass Information Systems, Inc.
- Kevin Cohan, AVP, Strategic Applications and Platforms, Ascension
- Eric Druker, Data Science Director – Central Integrity, Meta
- Todd Finders, SVP & CIO, Clayco Construction
- Emily Heath, General Partner, Cyberstarts
- Peter Hogan, SVP of IT, Compana Pet Brands
- Jennifer Hopper, CIO, Save A Lot
- Dan McCarthy, CIO, Energizer Holdings, Inc.
- Dara Meath, SVP & CTO, Build-A-Bear Workshop
- Michael Meis, Associate CISO, The University of Kansas Health System
- John Meister, CIO, Panera Bread
- Mark Miller, VP of High Performance Leadership, Chick-fil-A
- Dennis Muilenburg, Former CEO, The Boeing Company
- Lisa Nichols, CEO, Technology Partners
- Scott Richert, CIO, Mercy
- Teresa Sanzottera, VP IT, Barry-Wehmiller
- Jericho Simmons, VP & CISO, Sound Physicians
- Carraig Stanwyck, VP/Head of Global Cybersecurity and Compliance, Avnet
- Suda Suvarna, Global Chief Solutions Officer and U.S. Chief Solutions Delivery Officer, Deloitte
- Erin Williams, VP and CIO, Hussmann Corporation
Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Bhavani Amirthalingam, EVP, Chief Customer & Technology Officer, Ameren
- Jennifer Hopper, CIO, Save A Lot
- John Meister, CIO, Panera Bread
- Greg Nichols, COO, Technology Partners
- Lisa Nichols, CEO, Technology Partners
Valued Partners for the 2023 St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8×8, Akamai, Apptio, BetterCloud, Bluewave Technology Group, Box, Darktrace, Dazz, Delphix, Evolving Solutions, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Island, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Proofpoint, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, Tanium, Technology Partners, Tonkean, Upwork, Wiz, Zoom, and Zscaler.
To learn more about the 2023 St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 6 at The Harvard Club of Boston. Timely topics to be discussed at the summit will include successful use cases for applying Generative AI to the business.
Prominent CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Wolfgang Bauriedel, Executive Director, Technology & Digital, Russell Reynolds Associates
- Vic Bhagat, Global Advisor & Senior Partner, Kyndryl
- Darlene Burke, Director, Application Services Americas, SoftwareONE
- Monica Caldas, EVP Global CIO, Liberty Mutual Insurance
- Lee Caswell, SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix
- Jim Chilton, EVP & CIO, Cengage Group
- Brook Colangelo, CIO, Waters Corporation
- Jason Cooper, CTO, Technology, Data & Analytics Group, Paradigm
- Martin Davis, CIO, Managing Partner, DUNELM Associates, Ltd.
- Patrick Ford, CISO, Americas Region, Schneider Electric
- Santiago Garces, CIO, The City of Boston
- Shai Gabay, Founder and CEO, Trustmi
- Shannon Gath, CIO, Teradyne
- David Gerstle, Chief Digital Officer, MBTA
- Danielle Goulet, VP & CISO, The Hanover Insurance Group
- Ken Grady, SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories
- Rocco Grillo, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal
- Elizabeth Hackenson, CIO, Schneider Electric
- Anjana Harve, SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care
- Jamie Head, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray
- Emily Heath, General Partner, Cyberstarts
- Eric Helmer, SVP & CTO, Rimini Street
- Michael Israel, CIO, The Kraft Group
- Peter Marcotte, AVP, Americas Solution Consulting, Apptio
- Todd Mazza, CTO, FM Global
- Professor Kevin Powers, J.D., Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance, Assistant Professor of the Practice, Business Law and Society Department, Boston College
- Raanan Raz, CEO and Co-Founder, Avalor
- Ramesh Razdan, Global CIO, Bain & Company
- Brian Shield, SVP/CTO, The Boston Red Sox
- Ken Spangler, EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Services
- Mike Towers, Chief Digital Trust Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
- Mark Troller, CIO, Tangoe
Luminary CIOs and business technology executives who will be recognized under HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards program at the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Vic Bhagat, Global Advisor & Senior Partner, Kyndryl
- Brook Colangelo, CIO, Waters Corporation
- Shannon Gath, CIO, Teradyne
- Ken Grady, SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories
- Anjana Harve, SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care
- Elizabeth Hackenson, CIO, Schneider Electric
- Jamie Head, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray
- Patty Patria, CIO, Babson College
Valued Partners for the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8×8, Akamai, Apptio, Aryaka, Avalor, BetterCloud, Box, Coretelligent, Creatio, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Illumio, Lakeside, LastPass, Nasuni, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Proofpoint, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, SoftwareONE, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Trustmi, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.
To learn more about the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit, click here.
HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 19 at the University Club of Chicago.
Topics to be explored at the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include effective techniques for communicating the impact of AI to the C-suite and the Board.
Pre-eminent CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Saqib E. Awan, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital
- Andrew Ballema, CIO, Tangoe
- Tamar Bar-Ilan, Co-Founder and CTO, Cyera
- Jesse Bociek, CISO, Tenneco
- David Bruskin, SVP, Cyber Operations Leader, Synchrony
- Wayne Bulmahn, President, SIM Chicago
- Liav Caspi, Co-Founder & CTO, Legit Security
- Manish Chawla, EVP, CTO, IAT Insurance Group
- Shai Gabay, Founder and CEO, Trustmi
- Kostas Georgakopoulos, Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International
- Tom Gerdes, EVP & CIO, The Heico Companies LLC
- Rocco Grillo, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal
- Anjana Harve, Seasoned Global Chief Digital & Technology Officer
- Emily Heath, General Partner, Cyberstarts
- Geoff Hooper, Director, N.A. Enterprise Solutions Engineering, RingCentral
- Mahmood Kahn, EVP, Global CISO, CNA
- Ricardo Lafosse, CISO, The Kraft Heinz Company
- Kristy Lapidus, Director of Digital Strategy, Gagen MacDonald
- Tony Leng, Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C.
- Talvis Love, SVP & CIO, Baxter International
- Jean Luber, VP IT, MYR Group
- Rick Merrick, President, SIM Chicago; CIO, TCS Education System
- Venugopal Pai, Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix
- Rusty Patel, Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco
- Mark Polansky, Lead Principal & Management Consultant, Outcome Solutions LLC
- Atif Rafiq, Author, Board Member
- Raanan Raz, CEO and Co-Founder, Avalor
- Madhu Reddy, EVP & CIO, Republic Bank of Chicago
- Brian Slepko, EVP, Corporate Development, Rimini Street
- Edward Wagoner, CIO – Digital, JLL
- Frank Yanan, SVP, GIS Business Information Security Officer (BISO), Bank of America
- Michael Zachman, VP & CSO, Zebra Technologies Corp.
Esteemed CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit include:
- Wayne Bulmahn, President, SIM Chicago
- Anjana Harve, Seasoned Global Chief Digital & Technology Officer
- Mahmood Khan, EVP, Global CISO, CNA
- Rick Merrick, Chairman, SIM Chicago
- Talvis Love, SVP & CIO, Baxter International
- Rusty Patel, Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco
- Mike Zachman, VP & CSO, Zebra Technologies Corp.
Valued Partners for the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8×8, Aisera, Akamai, Apptio, Avalor, BetterCloud, Bluewave Technology Group, Box, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Lakeside, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Proofpoint, Pure Storage, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Chicago, Tangoe, Tonkean, Trustmi, Upwork, Wiz, Zoom, and Zscaler.
To learn more about the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.
About HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy is the world’s leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.
HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.
HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.
HMG Strategy’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.
HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.
HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.
To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here.
Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0545c18a-d53a-446d-ab4c-19b8011e4b78
- BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Sovos Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq – SOVO), Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq – ZYNE), Computer Task Group, Incorporated (Nasdaq – CTG), Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – DBTX) - August 24, 2023
- CIO Leadership: The Steps Needed to Build a High-Performance Culture Will Power the Discussion at the 2023 St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 5 - August 24, 2023
- Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Regency at Babcock Ranch Exclusive Active-Adult 55+ Community in Punta Gorda, Florida - August 24, 2023