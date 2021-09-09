CIO Leadership: The Steps Needed to Land a Coveted Boardroom Position Will Drive the Discussion at the 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 28

Top-tier executives will also explore recommended practices to guard against ransomware attacks

Join the 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on Sept. 28 Join the top CIOs and business technology executives from the Twin Cities area and from across North America as we discuss recommendations for landing a coveted board of directors position.

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 28. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative security and business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.

The 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include insights on what’s needed for CIOs, CISOs and business technology executives to become boardroom-ready, along with the impacts that diversity, equity and inclusion criteria are having on board searches.

“Our research reveals that over the past two years, a growing number of company boards are actively seeking executives with enterprise technology experience to help their organizations successfully navigate the digital pivot and to effectively address cyber threats,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “Now more than ever, it’s vital for CIOs and business technology executives to be able to communicate effectively with the Board in terms that Board members can understand.”

World-class CIOs and industry executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 28 will include:

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Aisera, Akamai, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Nutanix, Rimini Street, Inc., RingCentral, Rubrik, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Minnesota, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also host its 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit which will be held on September 14. Timely topics to be discussed include the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), edge computing and other advanced technologies that can enable manufacturers to make the pivot to Industry 4.0 while applying these technologies securely; the benefits of embracing a low-code approach to application development and the challenges that must be overcome; along with mastering soft skills for leadership success.

Top-tier CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 14 include:

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit include, Akamai, Apptio, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, NPower, Nutanix, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SIM Detroit, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy’s 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit will be held on September 15. Timely topics to be discussed include the fresh skillsets that are needed to safeguard the enterprise now and into the future along with effective communication skills for educating the Board on the changing risk environment.

World-class CISOs and industry executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit on September 15 will include:

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Code42, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Nutanix, Qnext, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Skybox Security, Slack, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 16. Timely topics to be discussed include recommendations to identify and execute on new opportunities for digital disruption, along with insights on how best to address ransomware attacks – and whether organizations should be paying cyber-criminals.

Top-tier CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 16 will include:

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Aisera, Akamai, Ally.io, Arizona Technology Council, BetterCloud, Check Point Software, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Nutanix, Rimini Street, Inc., RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Arizona, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

