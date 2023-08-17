Other hot topics to be explored at this event include the role of the female tech executive as enterprise change agent
Join the Top CIOs in Toronto on October 3
WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2023 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 3 at the Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, ON.
Hot topics to be explored at the summit will include the visionary leadership required by CIOs and business technology leaders to identify opportunities for leveraging AI to drive new business services and revenue growth.
“CEOs want to know how CIOs are utilizing AI to deliver value to the business,” says Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “This is an extraordinary time for CIOs and business technology leaders to step up their game and drive new waves of business growth for the company.”
World-class CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Maria Aiello, Global Head of Private Market & Real Estate Technology, Manulife Financial
- Nabil Bukhari, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Extreme Networks
- Roman Coba, VP, Technology and CIO, Federated Co-Operatives Ltd.
- John Comacchio, SVP & CIO, Teknion Corp.
- Dr. Cindy Gordon, AI and Ethics – Adjunct Professor, George Brown College
- Ron Ijack, VP, Information Strategy & Systems, Roots
- Martin Jepil, Principal, Global VP, Enterprise Architecture & Integration, Avison Young
- Arik Kalininsky, CEO, Dalikoo
- Kyoko Kobayashi, Managing Partner, CIOs Beyond Borders Group
- Kin Lee-Yow, CIO, CAA Club Group
- Thierry Leroux-Demers, Principal Enterprise Architect, Manulife
- Michael Lin, CIO, Travelers Canada
- Israel Martinez, CEO and Global CTO, Axon Global
- Wahid Mohammad, CEO, PlektonLabs
- Farooq Naiyer, Global Lead, Technology and Cyber Assurance, Munich Re
- Fariba Rawhani, SVP & CIO, Teranet Inc.
- Raanan Raz, CEO and Co-Founder, Avalor
- Roya Rezaie, VP of Technology Strategy and Operations, Manulife
- Lilian Seidaros, CISO & VP, IT Infrastructure, 360insights
- Yasemin Sezer, Executive Director, CAPCO
- Jamal Shah, Senior Advisor and IT Program/Project Delivery Leader, BroadView Consultants Inc.
- Zia Shah, CISO and Executive Director, KPMG
- Corinne Sharp, Co-Founder/CMO, The WIT Network
- Manoj Tiwary, CIO, Subaru Canada
- Dan Turchin, CEO, PeopleReign
- Eric Whaley, CIO, Wolseley Canada Inc.
- Gini Wong, Head of IT, MUFG
Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Roman Coba, VP Technology and CIO, Federated Co-operatives Limited
- John Comacchio, SVP and CIO, Teknion Corporation
- Martin Jepil, Principal, Global VP, Enterprise Architecture & Integration, Avison Young
- Naveen Kumar, Partner & Lead, Canadian Payments Practice, Capco
- Kin Lee-Yow, CIO, CAA Club Group
Valued Partners for the 2023 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8×8, Aisera, Akamai, Avalor, BetterCloud, Box, The CIO Association of Canada, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Illumio, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, PeopleReign, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Toronto, Tanium, Tonkean, Twilio, Upwork, Yash Technologies, Zoom, and Zscaler.
To learn more about the 2023 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 19 at the University Club of Chicago.
Topics to be explored at the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include effective techniques for communicating the impact of AI to the C-suite and the Board.
Pre-eminent CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Saqib E. Awan, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital
- Andrew Ballema, CIO, Tangoe
- Tamar Bar-Ilan, Co-Founder and CTO, Cyera
- Jesse Bociek, CISO, Tenneco
- David Bruskin, SVP, Cyber Operations Leader, Synchrony
- Wayne Bulmahn, President, SIM Chicago
- Liav Caspi, Co-Founder and CTO, Legit Security
- Manish Chawla, EVP, CTO, IAT Insurance Group
- Kostas Georgakopoulos, Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International
- Tom Gerdes, EVP & CIO, The Heico Companies LLC
- Rocco Grillo, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal
- Anjan Harve, Seasoned Global Chief Digital & Technology Officer
- Emily Heath, General Partner, Cyberstarts
- Geoff Hooper, Director, N.A. Enterprise Solutions Engineering, RingCentral
- Mahmood Kahn, EVP, Global CISO, CNA
- Ricardo Lafosse, CISO, The Kraft Heinz Company
- Kristy Lapidus, Director of Digital Strategy, Gagen MacDonald
- Tony Leng, Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C.
- Talvis Love, SVP & CIO, Baxter International
- Jean Luber, VP IT, MYR Group
- Rick Merrick, President, SIM Chicago; CIO, TCS Education System
- Venugopal Pai, Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix
- Rusty Patel, Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco
- Mark Polansky, Lead Principal & Management Consultant, Outcome Solutions LLC
- Raanan Raz, CEO and Co-Founder, Avalor
- Madhu Reddy, EVP & CIO, Republic Bank of Chicago
- Brian Slepko, EVP, Corporate Development, Rimini Street
- Edward Wagoner, CIO – Digital, JLL
- Frank Yanan, SVP, GIS Business Information Security Officer (BISO), Bank of America
- Michael Zachman, VP & CSO, Zebra Technologies Corp.
Esteemed CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit include:
- Wayne Bulmahn, President, SIM Chicago
- Mahmood Khan, EVP, Global CISO, CNA
- Rick Merrick, Chairman, SIM Chicago
- Talvis Love, SVP & CIO, Baxter International
- Rusty Patel, Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco
- Mike Zachman, VP & CSO, Zebra Technologies Corp.
Valued Partners for the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8×8, Aisera, Akamai, Apptio, BetterCloud, Bluewave Technology Group, Box, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Lakeside, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Proofpoint, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Chicago, Tangoe, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.
To learn more about the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 6 at The Harvard Club of Boston. Timely topics to be discussed at the summit will include successful use cases for applying Generative AI to the business.
Prominent CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Wolfgang Bauriedel, Executive Director, Technology & Digital, Russell Reynolds Associates
- Vic Bhagat, Global Advisor & Senior Partner, Kyndryl
- Monica Caldas, EVP Global CIO, Liberty Mutual Insurance
- Lee Caswell, SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix
- Jim Chilton, EVP & CIO, Cengage Group
- Brook Colangelo, CIO, Waters Corporation
- Jason Cooper, CTO, Technology, Data & Analytics Group, Paradigm
- Martin Davis, CIO, Managing Partner, DUNELM Associates, Ltd.
- Patrick Ford, CISO, Americas Region, Schneider Electric
- Santiago Garces, CIO, The City of Boston
- Shannon Gath, CIO, Teradyne
- David Gerstle, Chief Digital Officer, MBTA
- Danielle Goulet, VP & CISO, The Hanover Insurance Group
- Ken Grady, SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories
- Rocco Grillo, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal
- Elizabeth Hackenson, CIO, Schneider Electric
- Anjana Harve, SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care
- Jamie Head, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray
- Emily Heath, General Partner, Cyberstarts
- Eric Helmer, SVP & CTO, Rimini Street
- Michael Israel, CIO, The Kraft Group
- Peter Marcotte, AVP, Americas Solution Consulting, Apptio
- Todd Mazza, CTO, FM Global
- Professor Kevin Powers, J.D., Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance, Assistant Professor of the Practice, Business Law and Society Department, Boston College
- Ranaan Raz, CEO and Co-Founder, Avalor
- Ramesh Razdan, Global CIO, Bain & Company
- Brian Shield, SVP/CTO, The Boston Red Sox
- Ken Spangler, EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Services
- Mike Towers, Chief Digital Trust Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
- Mark Troller, CIO, Tangoe
Luminary CIOs and business technology executives who will be recognized under HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards program at the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Vic Bhagat, Global Advisor & Senior Partner, Kyndryl
- Brook Colangelo, VP & CIO, Waters Corporation
- Shannon Gath, CIO, Teradyne
- Ken Grady, SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories
- Anjana Harve, SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care
- Elizabeth Hackenson, CIO, Schneider Electric
- Jamie Head, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray
- Patty Patria, CIO, Babson College
Valued Partners for the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8×8, Akamai, Apptio, Aryaka, Avalor, BetterCloud, Box, Coretelligent, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Illumio, Intuitive.Cloud, Lakeside, LastPass, Nasuni, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Trustmi, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.
To learn more about the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit, click here.
To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.
About HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy is the world’s leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.
HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.
HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.
HMG Strategy’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.
HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.
HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.
To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here.
Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0fc1ad2-2efe-4507-82e2-f1fd0c7a67d4
- CIO Leadership: The Visionary Leadership Needed to Leverage AI and Deliver Business Value Will Power the Discussion at the 2023 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 3 - August 17, 2023
- iPower to Participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on August 21 - August 17, 2023
- Whole Cut Fatty Acid Market Size to Hit US$ 295.74 Million by 2033 | Fact.MR Report - August 17, 2023