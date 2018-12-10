CIO & the CIO Executive Council Honor Digital Business Innovators with 2019 Digital Edge 50 & Ones to Watch Awards

Honorees to be recognized at the AGENDA19 conference, bringing together 300+ senior technology leaders and business stakeholders to share best practices and explore new techniques

Boston, Mass., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IDG’s CIO and the CIO Executive Council are pleased to announce the 2019 Digital Edge 50 and Ones to Watch award winners [ click to tweet ]. The Digital Edge award honors 50 organizations for executing digital transformation initiatives with significant, measurable business impact. Winners are selected by a panel of executive peers who evaluate projects on complexity, scale, outcomes and innovation. Additionally, the Ones to Watch Awards recognize the rising stars in IT – those primed to become the leading C-level executives of the future. All winners will be honored at the AGENDA19 conference in March 2019.

Digital Edge 50 Awards

According to IDG’s 2018 Digital Business Survey , 89% of organizations have plans to adopt a digital-first business model; however, only 44% have fully implemented this approach. The Digital Edge 50 Awards highlight the organizations at the forefront of digital transformation. These top organizations have harnessed emerging technologies to accelerate business while fostering a culture of collaboration. Seventeen industries are represented this year and technologies involved include: artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, virtual reality/augmented reality, cloud, data analytics, and mobile/smart devices.

“The Digital Edge 50 awards recognize the very best projects driving IT innovation,” said Anne McCrory, group vice president, customer experience and operations, events, and the Digital Edge and AGENDA19 conference chair. “While a digital first strategy is needed to transform business, unifying efforts to embrace the future is no easy task. Our 2019 honorees are leading by example, serving as key thought leaders in an increasingly competitive business environment.”

Ones to Watch Awards

In addition to the organizations being honored, 50 tech professionals have been named Ones to Watch award winners by CIO and the CIO Executive Council. The 2019 recipients have demonstrated a keen understanding of business goals, possessing the capabilities and character to be future leaders in the industry.

“As CIOs become more involved in corporatewide decisions and objectives, reliance on qualified and talented people within their IT organizations to manage key projects is critical to overall business success,” noted Tim Scannell, director of strategic content at the CIO Executive Council. “We are pleased to acknowledge the success of those individuals who have the right mix of technology and management skills to maintain continuity, drive innovation and lead solutions teams with the Ones to Watch Awards. Congratulations to the 2019 recipients and we look forward to celebrating their future successes.”

AGENDA19

All honorees will be recognized at AGENDA19, IDG’s annual business leadership conference focused on digital innovation. The 2019 event will be held March 18 – 20 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The conference will bring together 300+ senior technology leaders and business stakeholders, and feature keynote sessions, winner case studies, workshops and technology breakout sessions. The Awards Ceremony and Gala Celebration honoring the recipients of the Digital Edge 50 and the Ones to Watch Awards will conclude the conference on March 20, 2019.

Featured topics for AGENDA19 include: The Latest Applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Data Strategies: Insights, IoT and New Business Models; RPA and Robotics in the Enterprise; Blockchain Use Cases; Overcoming Roadblocks to Digital Maturity; Cultivating the Next Generation of Talent; and Innovative Leadership in a High Velocity Environment.

“AGENDA19 is the leadership conference for business and technology leaders focused on driving business forward in changing times,” said Adam Dennison, SVP & General Manager, IDG Events and CIO Executive Council, and Publisher, CIO. “Emerging technologies and new solutions play an important role within digital business transformation. We are thrilled to have premium vendor partners joining us to provide a robust overview of what is possible for businesses in the future.”

2019 Digital Edge 50 Award Winners

WINNING COMPANY CATEGORY Allstate API Technology Arapahoe County, Colorado Cloud/Multi-Cloud-based Technologies and/or Services AXA XL AI/Machine Learning/Cognitive Computing Bank of America AI/Machine Learning/Cognitive Computing Bayer AI/Machine Learning/Cognitive Computing City of Los Angeles AI/Machine Learning/Cognitive Computing Clerk & Comptroller, Palm Beach County Automation Commercial International Bank AI/Machine Learning/Cognitive Computing Cornell University Customer Relationship Management Discover Financial Services AI/Machine Learning/Cognitive Computing Evoqua Water Technologies Internet of Things (IoT) Ginnie Mae Data Analytics/Data-as-a-Service Health Care Service Corporation Data Analytics/Data-as-a-Service Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG Cloud/Multi-Cloud-based Technologies and/or Services Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey Security for the Digital Enterprise HP Inc. Automation Humana Cloud/Multi-Cloud-based Technologies and/or Services IBM CIO Cloud/Multi-Cloud-based Technologies and/or Services Jackson Health System Data Analytics/Data-as-a-Service Jefferson Health, Thomas Jefferson University Data Analytics/Data-as-a-Service Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) Mobile/Smart Devices JK Cement Ltd. Cloud/Multi-Cloud-based Technologies and/or Services King County Information Technology Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality/Augmented Intelligence LiRo Applied Technologies Automation Massport Cloud-based Technologies and/or Services McGraw-Hill Education Data Analytics/Data-as-a-Service Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Mobile/Smart Devices Mercer AI/Machine Learning/Cognitive Computing Merck 3D Technologies Automation Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Biometric Technology/ Mobile Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget partnered with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Cloud/Multi-Cloud-based Technologies and/or Services PayPal, Inc. Automation Penn Medicine – UPHS Data Analytics/Data-as-a-Service Power Design Inc. Mobile/Smart Devices PVH 3D Product Design and Development SimpleTire AI/Machine Learning/Cognitive Computing St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Cloud/Multi-Cloud-based Technologies and/or Services Startek/Aegis Automation Subaru of America Communications/Collaboration/Social Suffolk Construction Collaboration platform with VR/AR The Suddath Companies Cloud/Multi-Cloud-based Technologies and/or Services TIAA Automation TKC Holdings, Inc. Combination of Cloud and Mobile Technologies Total Quality Logistics AI/Machine Learning/Cognitive Computing TVS Motor Company Limited AI/Machine Learning/Cognitive Computing Universal Orlando Resort Facial Recognition Verizon Communications AI/Machine Learning/Cognitive Computing WABCO AI/Machine Learning/Cognitive Computing Werner Logistics Internet of Things (IoT) Whirlpool Corporation Internet of Things (IoT)

2019 Ones to Watch Award Winners

David Abbott, VP, Technology Operations, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Katrina Agusti, VP Solutions Delivery, Carhartt

Kathy Alexion, Associate CIO, Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center

Jomel Angat, Product Owner, Integrated Technology Solutions, Fannie Mae

John Antoinetta, Senior Manager Digital Marketing IT, Altria Client Services

Raghbir Banwait, VP of Engineering, Dealer Products, CarGurus, Inc.

Vikram Baskaran, Managing Director IT Applications, ITS, Alaska Air Group

Annie Baymiller, Director, Global Information Services, Roofing and Insulation, Owens Corning

Bryan Bee, VP of Applications & Service Operations, EBSCO Industries Inc.

Blake Brannon, VP, Products, OneTrust

Jennifer Burger, Executive Director of Epic Applications, UC Davis Health

James Butler, Director of Instructional Technology, Tucson Unified School District

Diane Butler, Associate VP, Rice University

Brett Caldon, Senior Director, Software Innovations, Liberty Mutual Insurance

Scott Carter, Senior VP, Digital Innovation, TSYS

Jason H. Cherry, Director, IS Technology Services, Lexington Medical Center

Michael Cockrell, IT Specialist, Internal Revenue Service

Chris Cummings, Technology Director, Klein ISD

Dan Denenberg, Senior Director, Enterprise Information Services, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield/Service Benefit Plan Administrative Services Corporation

Michael Derry, VP, Federal Reserve Bank, San Francisco

Tami Evanson, Senior VP, IT Emerging Businesses, Ascensus

Peter Fourie, Executive Director, Information Technology, Celgene Corporation

Joseph George, VP, Product Management, Global Recovery Services, Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS)

Carol Goh, Senior Director, Global Infrastructure Services – Network Services, Cisco IT, Cisco Systems Inc.

Matthew Hubbard, Senior Manager, Infrastructure Delivery, Whirlpool Corporation

Babu Kuttala, VP, Advance Analytics, ABB

Eric Loyd, Senior Director, Delivery Office, Vistra Energy

Alexander Maximenko, Director, Applications Development Services, Miratech

Vishal Morde, VP, Data Science, Barclays US

Anbu Ganapathi Muppidathi, Senior VP, Digital Systems & Technology, Cognizant

Mark Nadler, Director of Corporate Applications, TKC Holdings, Inc.

Joel Nichols, Head of Software and Automation, MilliporeSigma

Jaideep Oberoi, VP, BNY Mellon’s Pershing

Matt O’Dell, Director, Global Software Services, Allegion

Renee Orser, VP, Engineering, NS1

Drew Pawlak, Director, End User Computing & Collaboration, Alexion

Greg Petersen, Senior Director, Global Security Technology & Operations, Avanade, Inc.

Jaganath Ram Shankar, VP & Head, Platforms & Solutions, MindTree Ltd.

Vasu Sambasivam, Director, Enterprise Architecture and Emerging Technologies, Zions Bancorporation

Thomas Scarpati, Managing Director, TD Ameritrade

Kunal Sehgal, Executive Director, APAC, FS-ISAC

Alisa Sheyn, Director of Business Operations, Technology, Avid Technology

Matt Skinner, Senior VP, Corporate Applications, Technology & Process Group, PVH

Dave Slifka, VP, Infrastructure & Service Operations, EBSCO

Kelly Smith, IT Program Manager, Americas, Gates Corporation

Todd Soisson, IT VP, Business Experience, Tokio Marine North America Services

Mark Sparks, Director of Products, IT, Bayer

Ravi Vedala, Director, IT & Applications Engineering, Ascensus

Petra Volckaert, Head of IT Digital Transformation for Global Marketing & Commercial Excellence, Bayer Crop Science

Kristin Wisnewski, VP, CIO Design, IBM

