CIO & the CIO Executive Council Honor Digital Business Innovators with 2019 Digital Edge 50 & Ones to Watch Awards

Honorees to be recognized at the AGENDA19 conference, bringing together 300+ senior technology leaders and business stakeholders to share best practices and explore new techniques
Boston, Mass., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IDG’s CIO and the CIO Executive Council are pleased to announce the 2019 Digital Edge 50 and Ones to Watch award winners [click to tweet]. The Digital Edge award honors 50 organizations for executing digital transformation initiatives with significant, measurable business impact. Winners are selected by a panel of executive peers who evaluate projects on complexity, scale, outcomes and innovation. Additionally, the Ones to Watch Awards recognize the rising stars in IT – those primed to become the leading C-level executives of the future. All winners will be honored at the AGENDA19 conference in March 2019.
Digital Edge 50 Awards
According to IDG’s 2018 Digital Business Survey, 89% of organizations have plans to adopt a digital-first business model; however, only 44% have fully implemented this approach. The Digital Edge 50 Awards highlight the organizations at the forefront of digital transformation. These top organizations have harnessed emerging technologies to accelerate business while fostering a culture of collaboration. Seventeen industries are represented this year and technologies involved include: artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, virtual reality/augmented reality, cloud, data analytics, and mobile/smart devices.
“The Digital Edge 50 awards recognize the very best projects driving IT innovation,” said Anne McCrory, group vice president, customer experience and operations, events, and the Digital Edge and AGENDA19 conference chair. “While a digital first strategy is needed to transform business, unifying efforts to embrace the future is no easy task. Our 2019 honorees are leading by example, serving as key thought leaders in an increasingly competitive business environment.”
Ones to Watch Awards
In addition to the organizations being honored, 50 tech professionals have been named Ones to Watch award winners by CIO and the CIO Executive Council. The 2019 recipients have demonstrated a keen understanding of business goals, possessing the capabilities and character to be future leaders in the industry.
“As CIOs become more involved in corporatewide decisions and objectives, reliance on qualified and talented people within their IT organizations to manage key projects is critical to overall business success,” noted Tim Scannell, director of strategic content at the CIO Executive Council. “We are pleased to acknowledge the success of those individuals who have the right mix of technology and management skills to maintain continuity, drive innovation and lead solutions teams with the Ones to Watch Awards. Congratulations to the 2019 recipients and we look forward to celebrating their future successes.”
AGENDA19
All honorees will be recognized at AGENDA19, IDG’s annual business leadership conference focused on digital innovation. The 2019 event will be held March 18 – 20 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The conference will bring together 300+ senior technology leaders and business stakeholders, and feature keynote sessions, winner case studies, workshops and technology breakout sessions. The Awards Ceremony and Gala Celebration honoring the recipients of the Digital Edge 50 and the Ones to Watch Awards will conclude the conference on March 20, 2019.
Featured topics for AGENDA19 include: The Latest Applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Data Strategies: Insights, IoT and New Business Models; RPA and Robotics in the Enterprise; Blockchain Use Cases; Overcoming Roadblocks to Digital Maturity; Cultivating the Next Generation of Talent; and Innovative Leadership in a High Velocity Environment.
“AGENDA19 is the leadership conference for business and technology leaders focused on driving business forward in changing times,” said Adam Dennison, SVP & General Manager, IDG Events and CIO Executive Council, and Publisher, CIO. “Emerging technologies and new solutions play an important role within digital business transformation. We are thrilled to have premium vendor partners joining us to provide a robust overview of what is possible for businesses in the future.”
2019 Digital Edge 50 Award Winners
|WINNING COMPANY
|CATEGORY
|Allstate
|API Technology
|Arapahoe County, Colorado
|Cloud/Multi-Cloud-based Technologies and/or Services
|AXA XL
|AI/Machine Learning/Cognitive Computing
|Bank of America
|AI/Machine Learning/Cognitive Computing
|Bayer
|AI/Machine Learning/Cognitive Computing
|City of Los Angeles
|AI/Machine Learning/Cognitive Computing
|Clerk & Comptroller, Palm Beach County
|Automation
|Commercial International Bank
|AI/Machine Learning/Cognitive Computing
|Cornell University
|Customer Relationship Management
|Discover Financial Services
|AI/Machine Learning/Cognitive Computing
|Evoqua Water Technologies
|Internet of Things (IoT)
|Ginnie Mae
|Data Analytics/Data-as-a-Service
|Health Care Service Corporation
|Data Analytics/Data-as-a-Service
|Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
|Cloud/Multi-Cloud-based Technologies and/or Services
|Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
|Security for the Digital Enterprise
|HP Inc.
|Automation
|Humana
|Cloud/Multi-Cloud-based Technologies and/or Services
|IBM CIO
|Cloud/Multi-Cloud-based Technologies and/or Services
|Jackson Health System
|Data Analytics/Data-as-a-Service
|Jefferson Health, Thomas Jefferson University
|Data Analytics/Data-as-a-Service
|Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)
|Mobile/Smart Devices
|JK Cement Ltd.
|Cloud/Multi-Cloud-based Technologies and/or Services
|King County Information Technology
|Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality/Augmented Intelligence
|LiRo Applied Technologies
|Automation
|Massport
|Cloud-based Technologies and/or Services
|McGraw-Hill Education
|Data Analytics/Data-as-a-Service
|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
|Mobile/Smart Devices
|Mercer
|AI/Machine Learning/Cognitive Computing
|Merck 3D Technologies
|Automation
|Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority
|Biometric Technology/ Mobile
|Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget partnered with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
|Cloud/Multi-Cloud-based Technologies and/or Services
|PayPal, Inc.
|Automation
|Penn Medicine – UPHS
|Data Analytics/Data-as-a-Service
|Power Design Inc.
|Mobile/Smart Devices
|PVH
|3D Product Design and Development
|SimpleTire
|AI/Machine Learning/Cognitive Computing
|St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
|Cloud/Multi-Cloud-based Technologies and/or Services
|Startek/Aegis
|Automation
|Subaru of America
|Communications/Collaboration/Social
|Suffolk Construction
|Collaboration platform with VR/AR
|The Suddath Companies
|Cloud/Multi-Cloud-based Technologies and/or Services
|TIAA
|Automation
|TKC Holdings, Inc.
|Combination of Cloud and Mobile Technologies
|Total Quality Logistics
|AI/Machine Learning/Cognitive Computing
|TVS Motor Company Limited
|AI/Machine Learning/Cognitive Computing
|Universal Orlando Resort
|Facial Recognition
|Verizon Communications
|AI/Machine Learning/Cognitive Computing
|WABCO
|AI/Machine Learning/Cognitive Computing
|Werner Logistics
|Internet of Things (IoT)
|Whirlpool Corporation
|Internet of Things (IoT)
2019 Ones to Watch Award Winners
- David Abbott, VP, Technology Operations, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
- Katrina Agusti, VP Solutions Delivery, Carhartt
- Kathy Alexion, Associate CIO, Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center
- Jomel Angat, Product Owner, Integrated Technology Solutions, Fannie Mae
- John Antoinetta, Senior Manager Digital Marketing IT, Altria Client Services
- Raghbir Banwait, VP of Engineering, Dealer Products, CarGurus, Inc.
- Vikram Baskaran, Managing Director IT Applications, ITS, Alaska Air Group
- Annie Baymiller, Director, Global Information Services, Roofing and Insulation, Owens Corning
- Bryan Bee, VP of Applications & Service Operations, EBSCO Industries Inc.
- Blake Brannon, VP, Products, OneTrust
- Jennifer Burger, Executive Director of Epic Applications, UC Davis Health
- James Butler, Director of Instructional Technology, Tucson Unified School District
- Diane Butler, Associate VP, Rice University
- Brett Caldon, Senior Director, Software Innovations, Liberty Mutual Insurance
- Scott Carter, Senior VP, Digital Innovation, TSYS
- Jason H. Cherry, Director, IS Technology Services, Lexington Medical Center
- Michael Cockrell, IT Specialist, Internal Revenue Service
- Chris Cummings, Technology Director, Klein ISD
- Dan Denenberg, Senior Director, Enterprise Information Services, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield/Service Benefit Plan Administrative Services Corporation
- Michael Derry, VP, Federal Reserve Bank, San Francisco
- Tami Evanson, Senior VP, IT Emerging Businesses, Ascensus
- Peter Fourie, Executive Director, Information Technology, Celgene Corporation
- Joseph George, VP, Product Management, Global Recovery Services, Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS)
- Carol Goh, Senior Director, Global Infrastructure Services – Network Services, Cisco IT, Cisco Systems Inc.
- Matthew Hubbard, Senior Manager, Infrastructure Delivery, Whirlpool Corporation
- Babu Kuttala, VP, Advance Analytics, ABB
- Eric Loyd, Senior Director, Delivery Office, Vistra Energy
- Alexander Maximenko, Director, Applications Development Services, Miratech
- Vishal Morde, VP, Data Science, Barclays US
- Anbu Ganapathi Muppidathi, Senior VP, Digital Systems & Technology, Cognizant
- Mark Nadler, Director of Corporate Applications, TKC Holdings, Inc.
- Joel Nichols, Head of Software and Automation, MilliporeSigma
- Jaideep Oberoi, VP, BNY Mellon’s Pershing
- Matt O’Dell, Director, Global Software Services, Allegion
- Renee Orser, VP, Engineering, NS1
- Drew Pawlak, Director, End User Computing & Collaboration, Alexion
- Greg Petersen, Senior Director, Global Security Technology & Operations, Avanade, Inc.
- Jaganath Ram Shankar, VP & Head, Platforms & Solutions, MindTree Ltd.
- Vasu Sambasivam, Director, Enterprise Architecture and Emerging Technologies, Zions Bancorporation
- Thomas Scarpati, Managing Director, TD Ameritrade
- Kunal Sehgal, Executive Director, APAC, FS-ISAC
- Alisa Sheyn, Director of Business Operations, Technology, Avid Technology
- Matt Skinner, Senior VP, Corporate Applications, Technology & Process Group, PVH
- Dave Slifka, VP, Infrastructure & Service Operations, EBSCO
- Kelly Smith, IT Program Manager, Americas, Gates Corporation
- Todd Soisson, IT VP, Business Experience, Tokio Marine North America Services
- Mark Sparks, Director of Products, IT, Bayer
- Ravi Vedala, Director, IT & Applications Engineering, Ascensus
- Petra Volckaert, Head of IT Digital Transformation for Global Marketing & Commercial Excellence, Bayer Crop Science
- Kristin Wisnewski, VP, CIO Design, IBM
AGENDA19 Sponsorship Opportunities
The AGENDA19 Conference is proud to have Dropbox as our ideas partner. Action partners include Atlassian and Omnivex. For more information on our various sponsorship opportunities, including the awards celebration, please visit www.agendaconference.com or contact Adam Dennison, at [email protected].
Event Information
To learn more about the conference and register to attend, visit www.agendaconference.com. You can also follow us at @CIOevents and @CIOEC, and use #MyAGENDA19.
About the Digital Edge 50 Awards
The Digital Edge 50 Award honors digital innovation. Through digital technologies such as mobile, analytics, AI, the Internet of Things and cloud, award winners see business results that indicate a true “digital edge.” Selected by a panel of industry experts and business and technology executives, winning applications are driving greater customer engagement, higher sales conversions and new products, as well as revenue and profit growth.
About the Ones to Watch Awards
The CIO Ones to Watch Awards honor rising stars in IT — senior staff destined to become the CIOs of the future — as identified and sponsored by the CIOs of today’s leading organizations. Each year nominees are judged on their job history, job scope and on-the-job accomplishments by a panel of CIOs – past CIO 100 Award winners and CIO Executive Council members.
About CIO
CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at http://www.idg.com.
About the CIO Executive Council
Believing in a members-first approach, CIO Executive Council, a division of IDG Communications, Inc., provides strategic leadership development for the transforming C-suite at the world’s most influential and evolving organizations. The CIO Executive Council offers each member a custom engagement experience that draws upon a wealth of programs and services, including: peer-to-peer interactions, a deep industry knowledge base, a range of professional development programs, and media/public relations opportunities that are tailored to an individual’s strengths and career goals. For more information on joining the CIO Executive Council, visit council.cio.com.
About IDG Communications, Inc.
IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. We are the world’s largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, PCWorld® and Macworld®, engage the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.
Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers results and wins awards. IDG is the #1 tech media company in the world, per comScore.* Additional information about IDG, a privately held company, is available at http://www.idg.com.
*Source: comScore Media Metrix, Desktop Unique Visitors, Worldwide, January 2017
