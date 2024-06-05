New 2024 year-end self-mining hash rate target of ~13.5 EH/s with fleet efficiency of ~18.6 J/TH

New 2025 year-end self-mining hash rate target of ~35 EH/s with fleet efficiency of ~15 J/TH

Upgraded rigs to S21 Pro and accelerated delivery to 4Q 2024 on existing Bitmain contract

Executed additional purchase of ~1.25 EH/s of latest generation Canaan A1566 miners with option to purchase an additional 160 MW of future generation miners in 2025

NEW YORK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”) today announced significant upgrades to its mining fleet for both 2024 and 2025. The Company has amended its existing December 2023 Bitmain contract to accelerate delivery and now expects rigs to arrive in 4Q24 instead of 2Q25. Under the amended contract, Cipher also upgraded the machines to Bitmain’s most efficient S21 Pro mining rigs.

The Company simultaneously entered into a new agreement with Canaan to purchase approximately 1.25 EH/s of its latest generation A1566 miners for delivery in 4Q24. Furthermore, Cipher secured an option to purchase an additional 160 MW worth of Canaan’s next generation miners when they become available in 2025, with pricing locked in near current A1566 prices.

“By accelerating delivery of latest-generation machines from Bitmain and entering a new purchase and option agreement with Canaan, we can immediately upgrade the less-efficient mining rigs at our Odessa site. This will significantly increase our fleet efficiency and production right away and still preserve the ability to build our Black Pearl data center in 2025 with leading-edge equipment. These purchases are fully funded, and we now expect to achieve a self-mining hash rate of 13.5 EH/s with an efficiency of 18.6 J/TH by year-end, with an expansion to 35 EH/s and a fleet efficiency of roughly 15 J/TH in 2025,” commented Tyler Page, CEO of Cipher.

Mr. Page added, “Our ability to upgrade our fleet opportunistically illustrates the benefits of owning and operating a collection of world-class data centers. By securing sites with attractive electrical interconnection opportunities and transforming them into best-in-class data centers that we can update over time, we continue to create value for Cipher shareholders.”

About Cipher

Cipher is an emerging technology company focused on the development and operation of bitcoin mining data centers. Cipher is dedicated to expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network’s critical infrastructure. Together with its diversely talented team and strategic partnerships, Cipher aims to be a market leader in bitcoin mining growth and innovation. To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.ciphermining.com/.

