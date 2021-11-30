Cipher Mining to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Conference: D.A. Davidson FinTech & Payments Spotlight Conference (Virtual)
Date: December 2, 2021 — the fireside chat will begin at 3:45 PM EST.

Conference: B. Riley Securities Live Crypto Conference (In-Person)
Date: December 8, 2021 — the fireside chat will begin at 10:40 AM EST.

Any live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible on the Cipher Investor Relations website at investors.ciphermining.com.

About Cipher
Cipher is an industrial-scale Bitcoin mining company dedicated to expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network’s critical infrastructure. Its goal is to be the leading Bitcoin mining company in the United States. Cipher aims to leverage its best-in-class technology, market-leading power purchase arrangements, and a seasoned, dedicated senior management team to become the market leader in Bitcoin mining. To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.ciphermining.com/.

Forward Looking Statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws of the U.S. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Any statements made in this press release or during the earnings call that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Cipher and its management, are inherently uncertain. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: volatility in the price of Cipher’s securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and regulated industry in which Cipher operates, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Cipher’s business, and the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and to identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by Cipher from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Cipher assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:
Media Contact:
Ryan Dicovitsky / Kendal Till
Dukas Linden Public Relations
CipherMining@DLPR.com  

Investor Contact:
Lori Barker
Blueshirt Group
cipher@blueshirtgroup.com

