Appoints Jeremy Allen to Newly Created Role of Chief Commercial Officer

Chicago, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Circana ™ , formerly IRI and The NPD Group, and the world’s leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, today announced enhancements to its global commercial organization to better meet clients’ evolving needs. The commercial organization will encompass Circana’s global client verticals and solution groups. Jeremy Allen, previously president, Consumer Packaged Goods, has been appointed to oversee the function in the newly created role of chief commercial officer.

“Our global commercial function will better position Circana and our talented teams across the organization to serve clients across sectors and geographies,” said Kirk Perry, president and chief executive officer, Circana. “These enhancements demonstrate the depth of our commercial expertise across Circana and mark another milestone in our continued evolution as a unified organization. Jeremy is uniquely positioned to drive our global commercial strategy, leveraging his vast experience serving clients across sectors and at both of Circana’s heritage organizations. Under Jeremy’s proven leadership, our collective commercial organization will be focused on leveraging Circana’ s unparalleled technology, solutions, and insights to help clients around the world find new opportunities and spark growth.”

The leadership of Circana’s enhanced commercial organization includes:

Global Client Verticals

Wei Lin Wong , who has held several leadership positions for Circana and its heritage companies’ retail and strategy teams, has been named president, Consumer Packaged Goods .

, who has held several leadership positions for Circana and its heritage companies’ retail and strategy teams, has been named . Joanne Sackett , formerly the head of Circana’s Beauty, Sports, Apparel, Footwear, Accessories & Luxury verticals, has been appointed president, General Merchandise .

, formerly the head of Circana’s Beauty, Sports, Apparel, Footwear, Accessories & Luxury verticals, has been appointed . Rob Hill, who most recently served as Circana’s president of Retail for North America, has been named president, Global Retail.

Global Solution Groups

Brad Shelton , formerly president of Collaborative Gateway Solutions, has been named to the newly created role of president, Retail and Manufacturer Collaboration.

, formerly president of Collaborative Gateway Solutions, has been named to the newly created role of Patty Altman , who previously served as executive vice president, Consumer and Shopper Insights, has been named to the newly created role of president, Consumer and Shopper Insights and E-Commerce.

, who previously served as executive vice president, Consumer and Shopper Insights, has been named to the newly created role of Amy Marentic will continue to serve as president, Media and Analytics Solutions.

These changes coincide with the plans of Tim Bush, Circana’s current president, General Merchandise, to retire from Circana by the end of 2024 after more than two decades of tremendous contributions to Circana and its heritage companies. Bush will continue to support Circana by leading a handful of critical strategic initiatives throughout the duration of his tenure.

Perry added, “On behalf of our entire leadership team, I thank Tim for his outstanding service to our company and our clients throughout his esteemed career, and we wish him the best in his next chapter. In the meantime, we deeply appreciate his gracious, continued support for Circana at this exciting time in our ongoing growth journey.”

About Circana

Circana is the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through unparalleled technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com.

