Chicago, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Circana ® , formerly IRI and The NPD Group, today announced the launch of Fast Feedback Guided Surveys, Circana’s first guided survey solution. Available now, the new offering integrates Circana’s robust survey capabilities and Receipt Panel data along with Zappi’s world-class consumer insights platform to deliver a turnkey solution tailored for small to midsize CPG brands.

With a quick-start, guided-setup process and automated analysis and benchmarks, Fast Feedback Guided Surveys enable clients to easily leverage insights from verified omnichannel buyers to answer business questions in seven days or fewer.

Clients can assess sample availability, configure predesigned surveys for their category and brand, and give project approval in real time with guidance from Circana’s Consumer and Shopper Insights team. Four preconfigured surveys will be available at launch, including New Trier, Lost Buyer, Brand Perception, and Path-to-Purchase. Additional surveys are currently in development and will be released regularly.

“Connecting the human voice to current shopper activities is essential for companies looking to compete more effectively in the marketplace,” said Brad Bane, senior vice president, Survey Solutions, Circana. “Our Fast Feedback Guided Surveys, leveraging verified buyer samples drawn from our Receipt Panel, allow clients to derive insights with scale and agility to better address business needs quickly and effectively.”

Fast Feedback Guided Surveys were designed to address the need for insight agility among users. The solution gives users a competitive advantage by allowing them frictionless access to consumer and shopper opinions, whether to understand their own buyers or those of competitors. Zappi’s consumer insights platform enables Circana’s clients to leverage actionable insights quickly for faster decision making.

“We’re excited to partner with Circana to reimagine the research process, allowing them to increase speed-to-insight for their clients,” said Steve Phillips, co-founder and CEO, Zappi. “Circana’s Receipt Panel and survey expertise paired with Zappi’s consumer insights platform is a game changer for companies looking to bring more powerful and timely shopper insights to their retail partners.”

