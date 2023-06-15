Leverage Circana’s predictive general-merchandise audiences to improve media campaign performance up to four times more than using non-purchase-based audiences

Chicago, IL, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Circana, formerly IRI and The NPD Group, today launched new Circana Audiences for the following 12 general merchandise industries: accessories, apparel, automotive aftermarket, consumer technology, foodservice, footwear, home improvement, housewares and home textiles, video games, major appliances, mobile phones, and small home appliances. Circana previously announced the availability of Audiences for two other general merchandise industries — toys and prestige beauty. Supported by Circana Audiences, advertisers and marketers can deliver broad reach and improve the effectiveness of their campaigns using the most accurate purchase-based, predictive audiences.

“Leveraging best-in-class purchase data and predictive attributes for 126 million households in the U.S., Circana offers audiences with the highest propensity to purchase at any desired scale,” said Amy Marentic, president of global solutions for Circana. “Advertisers in Circana’s general merchandise categories can now access Circana Audiences — optimized with actual in-store and e-commerce shopping behavior — so they can immediately improve engagement with their target prospects.”

Circana Audiences are modeled audience segments that are created using propensity-to-purchase scores. Leveraging a unique mix of behavioral and purchase data, and predictive attributes, this advertising solution covers virtually every consumer in the United States and helps advertisers accurately identify those likely to buy specific categories and brands. Circana Audiences are proven to deliver up to four times the return on investment (ROI) versus more traditional audiences.

To learn more about Circana Audiences and purchase-based targeting, click here.

###

About Circana

Circana is the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through unparalleled technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand and outpace the competition. Learn more at www.circana.com.

CONTACT: Lee Graham Circana +1 917-806-7902 lee.graham@circana.com