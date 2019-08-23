Breaking News
Home / Top News / Cirillo Institute Welcomes a New Dermatologist and a New RN

Cirillo Institute Welcomes a New Dermatologist and a New RN

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

Board-certified dermatologist Rachel B. Anolik, MD joined Cirillo Institute’s Philadelphia-area medical dermatology practice: Bryn Mawr Skin & Cancer Institute in July 2019; Alison Palmer, BSN, RN also recently started with the cosmetic dermatology practice: Cirillo Cosmetic Dermatology Spa.

BRYN MAWR, Pa. and NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Cirillo Institute’s medical dermatology practice, Bryn Mawr Skin & Cancer Institute, is pleased to announce the latest addition to their team of highly qualified, licensed, and board-certified dermatologists. Starting July 22, 2019, Rachel B. Anolik, M.D. began providing general medical and surgical dermatology services at the Philadelphia-area practice. Existing and prospective patients from Delaware, Montgomery, Chester, and Philadelphia counties are encouraged to request an appointment with Dr. Anolik for their skin-related concerns.  

Dr. Anolik has convenient early morning and evening office hours the institute’s Bryn Mawr and Newtown Square practice locations.  Dr. Anolik brings her years of clinical and academic dermatology experience to Bryn Mawr Skin & Cancer, and a wealth of knowledge on skin cancer detection and treatment. 

Since 1968, Bryn Mawr Skin & Cancer Institute has been the area’s dermatology leader, offering an extensive range of medical skin care options, including acne, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, and warts and mole treatments.

Each dermatologist, including Dr. Anolik, takes a personalized approach to diagnosing, treating, and managing a wide spectrum of skin conditions in a safe and comfortable environment. Dr. Anolik will be practicing alongside the institute’s founder and managing physician, Victoria A. Cirillo-Hyland, MD, and 19 other distinguished physicians, physician assistants, nurses, and skin care therapists.

After earning her medical degree at the University of Pennsylvania – School of Medicine, Dr. Anolik completed her dermatology residency at Boston Medical Center.  From 2015 to 2017, Dr. Anolik was an assistant professor of dermatology and director of medical and inpatient dermatology at Temple University School of Medicine. She is certified by the American Board of Dermatology.

Dr. Anolik is not the only new provider patients will be seeing at the Cirillo Institute. A new nurse, Alison Palmer, BSN, RN, also recently joined the team. Alison is a registered nurse who is passionate about cosmetic dermatology and comes to the practice with a background in medical dermatology. Alison previously worked as a medical assistant at Bryn Mawr Skin & Cancer Institute, gaining great insight into working with patients and a wide variety of skin conditions. Cirillo Cosmetic Dermatology Spa provides many cosmetic dermatology and aesthetic treatments, including BOTOX® Cosmetic, Juvederm®, and Restylane®, body sculpting, lasers, hair removal, facials, and peels.

Originally from New Jersey, Alison majored in biology and minored in healthcare ethics at Philadelphia’s St. Joseph’s University before going on to acquire a bachelor of science in nursing from Thomas Jefferson University College of Nursing. Alison continues to expand her expertise in cosmetic dermatology as she works with Dr. Cirillo-Hyland and the team with lasers, BOTOX®, Clearlift™, CoolSculpting®, EMSCULPT®, EMSELLA®, and other treatments.

To learn more about how Rachel B. Anolik, MD, and Alison Palmer, BSN, RN, can assist with medical and cosmetic dermatology needs, visit the Cirillo Institute’s website to submit an appointment or consultation request, or call 610.525.0500.

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.