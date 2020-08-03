Cirrus Aircraft Launches VisionAir Ownership Program

With VisionAir, Vision Jet owners can simply arrive and fly. Cirrus Aircraft will take care of the details behind the scenes to provide an exceptional travel experience – from preparing the aircraft to rolling out the red carpet and stocking the owner’s favorite refreshments onboard.

Designed around the largest cabin in its class, the Vision Jet’s carbon fiber fuselage creates spaciousness, with unexpected head and shoulder room and panoramic windows for an immersive experience.

Duluth, Minn. & Knoxville, Tenn., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cirrus Aircraft announced VisionAir™, a revolutionary ownership program for the Vision Jet™. Designed as a completely turnkey program, VisionAir includes everything needed to own, operate and manage a Vision Jet, making the reality of owning the world’s first Personal Jet™ more accessible than ever. The new program is a bold new step following tremendous growth of the Vision Jet, including becoming the world’s best-selling jet in general aviation earlier this year and delivering the 200th Vision Jet last month.

“Our mission is to make personal aviation more accessible,” said Zean Nielsen, Cirrus Aircraft’s Chief Executive Officer. “Now, more than ever, people are looking for alternative ways to travel, with the added assurance of safety and privacy. The Vision Jet is an exceptional solution and we are excited to provide a direct pathway to complete ownership that allows our customers to enjoy all of the benefits of personal aviation while we take care of the details.”

VisionAir is an exclusive, comprehensive aircraft management program for Vision Jet owners that unlocks the unique benefits of having direct access to the Cirrus Aircraft team to manage, provide pilot services and maintain a customer’s brand-new Vision Jet. The program includes an on-demand professional pilot, concierge services, complete maintenance coverage, aircraft management oversight and storage, as well as options for insurance coverage and referrals for professional tax advice. VisionAir is a total ownership solution that goes beyond fractional ownership and charter services to offer full ownership, which means extended privacy and a consistent world-class experience.

“VisionAir is the latest innovation as we continue to define personal aviation,” said Nielsen. “Now, new Vision Jet owners can simply arrive and fly. Our talented team is poised to deliver an exceptional travel experience, taking care of the details behind the scenes – from preparing the aircraft to rolling out the red carpet and stocking the owner’s favorite refreshments onboard. Access to all of the capabilities and performance of a Vision Jet has never been easier or simpler.”

In 2016, Cirrus Aircraft ushered in a new era in personal transportation with the FAA certification of the world’s first single-engine Personal Jet – the Vision Jet. The turbine aircraft defined a new category in aviation – the Personal Jet – with its spacious pilot and passenger-friendly cabin featuring panoramic windows, reclining seats, comfortable legroom for five adults and two children, and as the only turbine aircraft with a whole airframe parachute system as standard equipment. Then, in 2019, Cirrus Aircraft unveiled and began delivery of the G2 Vision Jet, offering enhanced performance, comfort and safety with increased cruise altitude, speed and range, and a newly-upgraded Perspective Touch+™ by Garmin® flight deck.

Further enhancements to the Vision Jet were announced in late 2019, with the addition of Safe Return™ emergency autoland system – a revolutionary safety feature that allows passengers to land the Vision Jet in an emergency situation with the simple touch of a button. The combination of Safe Return and the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) provides the ultimate level of safety and assurance – exclusively available in the Vision Jet.

VisionAir is currently available at Cirrus Aircraft’s newest factory-direct facility, Cirrus Aircraft McKinney (KTKI), located in the Dallas Metroplex area. Additional locations will be available soon. For more information visit www.cirrusaircraft.com/visionair.

About Cirrus Aircraft

Cirrus Aircraft is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet, the world’s first single-engine Personal Jet, as well as the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined performance, comfort and safety in aviation with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) – the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft has passed 11 million hours and 193 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company has four locations in the United States, located in Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Knoxville, Tennessee and McKinney, Texas. Find out more at www.cirrusaircraft.com.

