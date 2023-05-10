SYOSSET, New York, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cirrus Data Solutions today announced the availability of Cirrus Migrate Cloud with Cloud Recommendation Wizard in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Cirrus Data Solutions customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

Cirrus Migrate Cloud (CMC) enables organizations to migrate block-level storage data from any source to Azure and between Microsoft Azure Disk Storage with near-zero downtime. A market leader in block data mobility technology and services, Cirrus Data Solutions enables organizations to accelerate and right-size Azure adoption by using the new Cloud Recommendation Wizard in CMC.

The migration of databases and applications to a new cloud environment can be complex, and determining the appropriate storage tier is often complicated. Cirrus Data’s Cloud Recommendation Wizard is a new advanced capability designed to streamline the cloud migration process by recommending the most suitable and cost-effective storage options for block storage migration.

By analyzing the real-time performance of the production storage environment, the Cloud Recommendation Wizard provides the ideal volume type, size, and performance parameters. Organizations ready to migrate to Azure can now utilize this functionality to optimize their investment in Azure.

“Businesses are continuing to accelerate their adoption of the public cloud to make their organizations more flexible, scalable, and nimble,” said Wayne Lam, CEO, Cirrus Data Solutions. “Cirrus Migrate Cloud allows businesses to shift their databases and applications to the cloud seamlessly. As a Microsoft Azure partner, our solution helps customers select the right storage level for their unique environment. Cirrus Data is proud to work with Microsoft to drive digital transformation for people, organizations, and industries worldwide.”

“Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Azure Marketplace helps solutions like Cirrus Migrate Cloud reach more customers and markets.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about Cirrus Migrate Cloud with the Cloud Recommendation Wizard at its page on the Azure Marketplace.

About Cirrus Data

Cirrus Data Solutions Inc. (CDS) is a market leader in block data mobility technology and services. The company distributes its solutions through systems integrators, managed service providers, channel resellers, and partners, including HPE, IBM, Dell Technologies, Microsoft, AWS, Oracle Cloud, Hitachi, NetApp, Pure Storage, Infinidat, AEBS, AHEAD, CDW, ConvergeOne, Logicalis, SHI, Park Place, Presidio, ePlus, Insight, Computacenter, Sirius, WWT and many others. Cirrus works closely with Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), including Accenture, HCL, TCS, Capgemini, and others. The company’s flagship mobility-as-a-service offering, Cirrus Migrate Cloud, is available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, and Oracle Cloud Marketplace. CDS is headquartered in Syosset, New York, and has support centers in Dublin, Ireland, and Nanjing, China, with sales and support offices in Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Dallas, Denver, London, Melbourne, Munich, and Tampa. For more information, visit CDS online at www.cirrusdata.com.

For more information, press only:

Erica Anderson

Offleash PR

cirrusdata@offleashpr.com