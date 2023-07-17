SYOSSET, N.Y., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cirrus Data Solutions, the market leader in block data mobility technology and services, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named Cirrus Data as a Winner for the 2023 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Cirrus Data is being recognized for its Cirrus Migrate Cloud in the Storage – Cloud category.

“It is an honor to be recognized by CRN as a leading innovator in the cloud storage market,” said Wayne Lam, CEO, Cirrus Data Solutions. “Cirrus Migrate Cloud enables true data mobility, giving companies the ability to take back control of their data and decide where it should be stored and when to move. As companies look to optimize storage environments and reduce costs, they need to be able to seamlessly move their workloads between clouds, storage vendors, and VMs without restriction and without impact. Cirrus Data is the only patented solution that enables this flexibility.”

The Tech Innovator annual award program showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 37 different technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. To determine the 2023 winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor entries—including solution provider testimonials—using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.

Cirrus Migrate Cloud (CMC) is the only patented migration-as-a-service solution designed for large-scale block storage data mobility. Cirrus Migrate Cloud is integrated with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Oracle Cloud, and Google Cloud to enable intelligent data mobility. The solution also supports cloud-native services such as Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP and Azure Elastic SAN. Additionally, CMC is fully integrated with physical and cloud version of storage from Dell Technologies, NetApp, Pure Storage, and all of the other leading block storage providers to accelerate the migration of any block data – simply, efficiently, and securely, with zero or near-zero downtime.

Cirrus Migrate Cloud eliminates the need to deploy and manage physical or virtual appliances. With software-drive innovation, CMC is deployed by running a single command, typically using automation tools, on the host being migrated. Organizations can deploy thousands of host-based migration sessions with limitless scalability and without creating bottlenecks. An intuitive web interface discovers the hosts and storage and manages all the migration sessions, streamlining the entire migration process.

Another unique benefit of Cirrus Migrate Cloud is its unparalleled efficiency, with the ability to move data up to six times faster than other cloud migration solutions. CMC enables host applications to continue running throughout the entire deployment, migration, and cutover from old storage to new storage. With automation and Intelligent Quality of Service, CMC paces the migration speed around your business needs so there is no negative impact on production.

At the same time, Cirrus Migrate Cloud is continually evolving and delivering new functionality. The latest release automates the migration of physical or virtual machines (such as VMware or Microsoft Hyper-V) into cloud-based VMware environments, including Azure VMware Solution and VMware Cloud™ on AWS or to native cloud instances and cloud disks. Organizations now have total freedom to move their workload to and from any physical or virtual environments, anywhere.

“CRN’s annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors committed to new and updated products that are creating the biggest opportunities for the solution providers and strategic service providers working on the front lines with customers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Congratulations to each one of this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space.”

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

About Cirrus Data

Cirrus Data Solutions Inc. (CDS) is the market leader in block data mobility technology and services. The company distributes its solutions through systems integrators, managed service providers, channel resellers, and partners, including Dell Technologies, HPE, IBM, Microsoft, AWS, Oracle Cloud, Hitachi, NetApp, Pure Storage, Infinidat, AEBS, AHEAD, CDW, ConvergeOne, Logicalis, SHI, Park Place, Presidio, ePlus, Insight, Computacenter, Sirius, WWT and many others. Cirrus works closely with Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), including Accenture, HCL, TCS, Capgemini, and others. The company’s flagship mobility-as-a-service offering, Cirrus Migrate Cloud, is available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, and Oracle Cloud Marketplace. CDS is headquartered in Syosset, New York, and has support centers in Dublin, Ireland, and Nanjing, China, with sales and support offices in Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Dallas, Denver, London, Melbourne, Munich, and Tampa. For more information, visit CDS online at www.cirrusdata.com.

