Globally recognized ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification demonstrates CMDPN’s commitment to information security

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CirrusMD , a leading provider of on-demand virtual care, today announced the CirrusMD Provider Network (CMDPN) has achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its information security management system. CirrusMD provides physician-led virtual care access to more than 10 million people across the United States. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an information security management system standard published in October 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

A-LIGN, an independent, third-party auditor, has found CMDPN to have technical controls in place and formalized IT Security policies and procedures. A-LIGN is an ISO / IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISMS 27001 certifications. CMDPN has implemented several security measures and countermeasures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise and IT personnel were found to be conscientious and knowledgeable in best practices.

This certification signifies CMDPN’s continued commitment to information security at every level, ensuring security of data and information is addressed, implemented and properly controlled in all areas of the organization.

“ISO 27001 certification demonstrates our dedication to customers, partners, physicians and patients to protect their information across the CirrusMD platform,” said Kevin McElhinney, VP of Engineering, CirrusMD. “Our mission is to deliver the fastest access to equitable, high quality virtual care. This achievement demonstrates our ability to deliver innovative solutions while meeting the security and compliance requirements of our clients, our doctors and our patients.”

CirrusMD continues to expand its solution offerings. To learn more, visit CirrusMD.com.

About the International Organization for Standardization (ISO)

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental, international body that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems. With 24,375 standards and 167 countries represented, it is a hallmark of excellence and innovation for those who carry its certification.

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD is a different kind of virtual care company. In less than 60 seconds, patients begin chatting with one of our physicians, then dictate the pace and cadence of the encounter. CirrusMD’s integrated care is delivered by multi-specialty, board-certified doctors who treat a broad range of conditions — from acute to chronic — across a spectrum of disciplines, from primary care to specialties including behavioral health and women’s health. CirrusMD is available to nearly 10 million users across all 50 states, and offered through self-funded employers, as well as commercial and government-sponsored health plans.

Learn how CirrusMD is transforming virtual care at www.cirrusmd.com .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Cheryl Flury, Marketing and Public Relations, CirrusMD cheryl-flury@cirrusmd.com Mobile: 303.564.2158