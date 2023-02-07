DENVER, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CirrusMD, a leading provider of on-demand virtual primary care, today announced that it will reveal findings from its landmark employee retention study as a featured presenter at the In-Value-Able Employee Benefits Conference at Cleveland’s Huntington Convention Center, February 8-9, 2023.

Dr. Donna Baldwin, CirrusMD’s Chief Quality and Innovation Officer, will present key insights from the 15-month research study, which analyzed eligibility file data from one of CirrusMD’s national retail customers, combined with virtual health encounter data, to determine the correlation between access to virtual care and reduced employee turnover.

Dr. Baldwin and Jeff Voss, CirrusMD’s Vice President of Employer Markets, will participate in a panel discussion that also explores how employers can fund a healthcare model that advances fairness and equity, while maintaining fiscal responsibility and positive health outcomes.

“We look forward to revealing our research study findings to Employee Benefits leaders at the conference who are in search of new and innovative approaches to reduce worker turnover, and improve employee satisfaction,” said Dr. Baldwin. “Providing equitable access to the right type of virtual care can be the great equalizer in enabling companies to retain their best workers, and keep those employees healthy, productive and on the job.”

Attendees are encouraged to stop by booth 15 to learn more about CirrusMD’s insights into employee retention, equity in virtual care access, and integrated virtual care.

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD is a different kind of virtual healthcare company. In less than 60 seconds, patients begin chatting with one of our physicians, then dictate the pace and cadence of the encounter. CirrusMD’s integrated care is delivered by multi-specialty, board-certified doctors who treat a broad range of conditions — from acute to chronic — across a spectrum of disciplines, from primary care to specialties including behavioral health and women’s health. CirrusMD is available to nearly 10 million users across all 50 states, and offered through self-funded employers, as well as commercial and government-sponsored health plans.

