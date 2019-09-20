CISBAY’S Breakthrough Microbial Solution Benefits Rice Farmers

CISBAY Raises the Bar on Crop Yields through Patented Soil Microbial Technology

San Jose, California, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cisbay Global, a leader in microbial technology solutions, has developed the means for enhancing rice quality and crop yields guaranteeing highly favorable results for growers.

Cisbay provides multiple benefits for rice farmers. The company’s product improves soil condition, increases nutrient efficiency, strengthens paddy roots, reduces the dependency of chemical fertilizer programs and on average doubles the number of rice tillers. It also augments micronutrient uptake resulting in a higher-quality crop and yield increase.

Gaylon Reed, a grower in Batesville, Mississippi, has reaped the benefits of Cisbay’s solution. Reed, who farms on thousands of acres, said he has never seen the quality of his rice so high.

“This is a very good crop of rice, this variety did not yield this good last year,” Gaylon Reed said. “This is by far better than we’ve had in years past. This is by far the best rice I’ve ever cut in my 32 years of growing rice.”

He said dramatic changes occurred during his second crop year with Cisbay microbial product and he began introducing friends to it. Reed noted that his land was producing approximately 35 bushels more per acre with Cisbay AGN than when he wasn’t using the product. A comparison averaged 185 bushels per acre without the product to an average of 220 bushels per acre with Cisbay’s treatment.

Cisbay conducted a highly productive pilot program last year in the Mississippi Delta region on thousands of acres of rice. Numerous acres have been added for our second-year program with expectations of significant yearly growth in the region.

Rice is the world’s most important crop feeding 3.5 billion people which is half of the world’s population. Global agriculture is facing major sustainability issues while tackling the challenge of increasing the food supply. Land quality is being compromised due to over-farming and soil depletion, heavy rainfall escalation is delaying harvests, minimizing yields and diminishing profits. Effective and sustainable solutions are now more important than ever before.

Internationally, Cisbay has achieved thousands of successful rice trials with farmers distributing its product solution to top rice-producing countries like India, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar and Indonesia.

“Being in the forefront and supporting our global operations, I had the opportunity to work with many rice farmers in different continents, multiple countries with different types of climate, soil conditions, farming practices, but one thing that I have seen repeatedly every time is the result of happy rice farmers when they use Cisbay’s microbial solution,” says Khanh Le, COO of Cisbay Global.

Rice farmers from Hieu Thuan Commune (Co-op) in Vinh Long, Viet Nam indicated that Cisbay’s microbial solution has helped paddy roots grow stronger and multiplied the number of shoots resulting in a 30-percent increase in yield. Rice farmers in India reported that the number of rice tillers on the treated plots was 18-20 versus 8-10 and boost in yield 23-28 percent.

Additionally, rice farmers from Ubud, Bali have shown significant results using AGN LTE on their field. The microbes have impressively facilitated the uptake of nutrients affecting a substantial yield spike above 35 percent. Similar findings of considerable yields and early harvest were also reported in the province of Belitung, Indonesia.

To learn more, visit www.cisbay.com/rice

About Cisbay Global

Cisbay provides advanced microbial solutions that rejuvenate the soil and treat wastewater globally. In addition to the U.S. market, Cisbay’s beneficial microbes are currently applied in more than 10 international markets. Its sustainable soil remediation and water treatment solutions help farmers increase yields and profitability while optimizing their inorganic inputs, thereby, reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, runoffs and industrial effluents that pollute waterways.

Moreover, the company aims to continually improve, innovate and invest in the development of the next generation of products.

