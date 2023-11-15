SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CISO Global (NASDAQCM: CISO) today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview. CISO Global was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and their close relationship with Microsoft.

“AI is one of the defining technologies of our time and has the potential to drive meaningful, step-change progress in cybersecurity,” said Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security Business Development. “Security is a team sport, and we are pleased to work alongside our Security Copilot partner ecosystem to deliver customers solutions that enhance cyber defenses and make the promise of AI real.”

CISO Global is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility. To learn more, read the announcement .

“Artificial Intelligence has the potential to really change the game in cybersecurity,” said CTO Jerald Dawkins, Ph.D. CISO Global. “We’re extremely invested in working alongside other experts to advance implementations of AI in security, especially exploring how they can complement other powerful technologies like our security program management platform, Argo , and CISO Edge , our newly released AI-powered cloud security platform, to improve the ways we stay ahead of attackers. There is a lot of new technology coming out of Tulsa, OK right now, where CISO has a large presence, and we plan to leverage our local resources and partners throughout this project. It’s an honor to work with Microsoft to accelerate the use of AI as we collectively make our defenses stronger and our clients safer.”

Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft’s unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

About CISO Global

CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information about the company, visit us on LinkedIn , Twitter or at www.ciso.inc .

