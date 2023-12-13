Independent Audit Validates CISO Global Security Controls and Data Privacy Practices

Scottsdale, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CISO Global (NASDAQCM: CISO), an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II audit following a 12-month review period. Conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner, the audit validates its security controls and data privacy practices of the audited company align with the highest standards.

“CISO Global clients entrust us to manage their data securely and safely,” said David Jemmett, CEO of CISO Global. “Knowing that we are SOC 2 compliant gives our clients that extra peace of mind that their data is fully protected, and our security and data privacy controls have been vetted by an industry-leading compliance assessor. Our commitment to security is unrelenting.”

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 audit is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is an end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN’s experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

About CISO Global

CISO Global (NASDAQCM: CISO), based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information about the company, visit us on LinkedIn, X, or at www.ciso.inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we have successfully completed a SOC2 Type II audit, our belief that the 3rd party provider, A-LIGN is a leading compliance assessor and a security and compliance partner of ours, our belief that compliance with this audit can give our clients peace of mind that their data is fully protected, our belief in our commitment to security, our belief that we provide compliance services for SOC audits, our belief that we guide client with audit preparation, coaching, GRC services and security program development, our belief that we are an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider; and our belief in our commitment to helping the industry accelerate its ongoing push to enhance the effectiveness of cybersecurity. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “will,” “may,” “look forward,” “intend,” “guidance,” “future” or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to our ability to raise capital; our ability to increase revenue and cash flow and become profitable; our ability to recruit and retain key talent; our ability to identify and consummate acquisitions; our ability to acquire, attract, and retain clients; and other risks detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Janet Brumfield for CISO Global

janet@idealprplus.com

614.582.9636