CISO Leadership: Strengthening the Fight Against Cyber-crime – Cyber Warriors Launch the Public-Private Voice of the Industry Alliance

2019 Washington, D.C. CISO Executive Leadership Summit HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller, interviewing Sally Kenyon Grant, VP, Semantic-AI

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a dedicated step toward fighting the war against cyber-crime, a group of top technology leaders has formally launched the Public-Private Voice of the Industry Alliance at HMG Strategy’s 2019 Washington, D.C. CISO Executive Leadership Summit on Sept. 19, 2019.

Collaboration between executives in the public and private sectors on threat intelligence and the sharing of effective cybersecurity practices is vital for protecting the national infrastructure against cyber-attacks.

“This alliance will play an absolutely essential role in training, nurturing and evolving the next generation of cyber warriors,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “These types of public-private hybrid groups will be critical to the success of the ongoing war on cyber-crime.”

Integral to the development of the alliance is Sally Kenyon Grant, Vice President at Semantic AI, whose career has straddled business and government, having worked in two White House administrations and on Capitol Hill over the past 25 years. At the 2019 Washington D.C. CISO Executive Leadership Summit, Grant said it is “absolutely essential to our nation’s freedom and security” for private-sector cyber leaders to be involved at a federal level.

Knowledge and expertise should be shared between private technology executives and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives in pursuit of combatting global cyber-crime, said Grant.

“I am incredibly impressed by Grant’s deep expertise and extensive knowledge of the cyber landscape,” Muller said. “I’m also energized by her clear call to action: As technology leaders, we all need to become more fully involved in the global war against cyber-crime and cyber terrorism.”

In addition to Grant, the Washington D.C. CISO Executive Leadership Summit featured several of the country’s top government officials and cyber experts, making the conference a must-attend event in the world of CISO development and cyber protection. To view the full speaker list for the summit, click here.

