CIT Announces MACH37 Investment in Cervais for Improved Endpoint Security

Startup’s portable device uses advanced data forensics and monitoring techniques to provide complete data protection and detect threats to a user’s endpoint device

Richmond, VA, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) today announced that MACH37 has invested in Ashburn, Va.-based Cervais®, an innovative developer of IT security products designed to provide endpoint protection to the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, both traditional and non-traditional. Cervais products incorporate best-in-breed security mechanisms to provide a “defense-in-depth” approach to protect user endpoint devices with the capabilities to detect and defend against advanced attacks. Cervais successfully completed MACH37’s 90-day program, designed to accelerate a startup’s path to a sustainable business model. As a result, Cervais has made significant progress toward launching their latest product before the end of 2020. Cervais plans to use the investment to complete production of their prototypes, secure intellectual property, and prepare for product launch.

Mobile and IoT devices continue to be the target of attack at increasing rates because they contain or have access to the same information as traditional endpoints. In a typical organization, 60% of endpoints containing or accessing enterprise data are mobile; the majority of which do not have security protection. As more network connections are integrated into our nation’s critical infrastructure, essential processes that once were performed manually are now susceptible to cyber threats. Cervais protects all devices within an enterprise environment by detecting and thwarting known and unknown cyberattacks in real-time – before they can penetrate a system or device.

“Cervais takes the approach that anything can be hacked. This is especially true if you are a high-value target and your adversary has enough time, funds, and resources. We offer a portable cybersecurity device that provides complete data protection and employs some of the most advanced data forensics detection and monitoring techniques available to combat and detect threats to a user’s endpoint device,” said Dr. James Austin, CEO and Founder of Cervais. “We are grateful for the support of MACH37, CIT, and VentureScope, which have already played a role in setting us up for future success.”

Cervais’ solution, e-Risk Mobile® Data Protector, is built around a threat intelligence framework that employs an Inteli-Sense Analytics (ISA) engine, which manages an extensive array of artificial intelligence algorithms. With Inteli-Sense, the e-Risk Mobile® solution applies predictive analytics to monitor and detect anomalies from all inbound and outbound attack vectors associated with a user’s endpoint and neutralizes any threats. The solution also uses the power of machine learning to identify, locate, authenticate, notify, and protect user endpoint devices wherever the user may be, anywhere in the world.

“While billions of dollars have been spent protecting and securing traditional endpoints, very little has been invested to protect mobile device endpoints. Attackers work on the same model as any other business, in which they are looking to get the greatest return on their investment of time and resources,” said Tom Weithman, Chief Investment Officer of MACH37 and Managing Director of CIT GAP Funds. “Even in the company’s early stages, Cervais is positioning itself as a major competitor to take advantage of the security issues surrounding both consumer mobile devices and the IoT market. We look forward to following their continued success.”

MACH37 was launched in 2013 and operates under a joint venture between VentureScope LLC and the Center for Innovative Technology. For more information, please visit www.cit.org/cybersecurity.

About Cervais

Cervais® is a premier, innovative provider of world-class IT security products and systems. We deliver robust, high-performance security solutions that bring you leading-edge capability in managing risk, reducing threats, and securing technology perimeters. With IoT deployments on the rise, Cervais stands ready to help you implement comprehensive enterprise cybersecurity, identity management, planning, and security services.

About MACH37

MACH37 is the premier accelerator for information security entrepreneurs and cyber startups. We go beyond the traditional model of typical business accelerators by bringing our innovators focused mentorship and support from our extensive network of visionaries, practitioners, and successful entrepreneurs from across the security industry. Our curriculum is designed to propel cyber startups into the marketplace, equipped with the skills to connect with customers, grow and compete for funding, and generate traction. MACH37, launched in 2013, operates under a joint venture between VentureScope LLC and the Center for Innovative Technology, in Herndon, Virginia. To learn more, please visit www.mach37.com and follow @MACH37cyber on Twitter.

About CIT GAP Funds

CIT GAP Funds makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, cleantech, and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. CIT GAP Funds’ investments are overseen by the CIT GAP Funds Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel consists of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel, and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Valhalla Partners, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit www.citgapfunds.org.

About the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT)

Investing in Virginia’s Growth | CIT concentrates on the early commercialization and seed funding stages of innovation, helping innovators and tech entrepreneurs launch and grow new companies, create high paying jobs and accelerate economic growth throughout the entire state of Virginia. Founded in 1985, CIT accelerates next-generation technologies and technology companies through commercialization, capital formation, market development initiatives, and expansion of broadband throughout Virginia. Our programs include | CIT GAP Funds | Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) | Virginia Founders Fund | Broadband/Rural Broadband | Smart Communities | Cybersecurity | Unmanned Systems | SBIR/STTR Support (Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) & Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs) | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. CIT’s CAGE Code is 1UP71. Contact: 2214 Rock Hill Road #600, Herndon, VA 20170 | 703.689.3000 | www.cit.org | You can also follow CIT on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

