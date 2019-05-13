Breaking News
Home / Top News / CIT GAP Funds Invests in Fenris to Improve Insurance Quote Process for both Applicants and Insurers

CIT GAP Funds Invests in Fenris to Improve Insurance Quote Process for both Applicants and Insurers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

Software and analytics startup streamlines the digital insurance quoting process, while preserving underwriting integrity and accuracy

CIT GAP Funds recently named Virginia’s most active investor by CB Insights.

CIT GAP Funds recently named Virginia’s most active investor by CB Insights.

The Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) today announced that CIT GAP Funds, with funds also coming from the Virginia Founders Fund, has invested in Richmond, Va.-based Fenris.

The Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) today announced that CIT GAP Funds, with funds also coming from the Virginia Founders Fund, has invested in Richmond, Va.-based Fenris.

Herndon, VA, May 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) today announced that CIT GAP Funds, with funds also coming from the Virginia Founders Fund, has invested in Richmond, Va.-based Fenris. Founded in 2016, Fenris is a software and analytics company focused on streamlining insurance application processing by eliminating steps for users and accelerating outputs for insurers. Fenris plans to use this investment from CIT GAP Funds to grow sales, develop its repeatable and highly scalable client acquisition and onboarding processes, and add more technical resources. In addition, Fenris has identified several unique data sets, never before applied in an insurance application scoring context, and plans to secure emerging data sources for its exclusive and perpetual use in insurance.

Every insurance interaction involves a consumer, and every consumer was once an applicant. But for many insurance companies, only a small fraction of those applicants become customers. According to Fenris’ research, each year, over three billion insurance applications are started but roughly 40 percent are abandoned, and around 20 percent contain material errors. Fenris works to optimize the experience at the point of quote to ensure completing the application is quick and easy for consumers, companies spend more time on leads that represent their target market, and the cost of acquisition is reduced.

“The point of quote is the first step in a customer’s interaction with an insurance company. Their experience at the beginning of this process will affect their decision to continue on as a customer, impacting performance down the line,” said Jennifer Linton, CEO and Founder, Fenris. “If a consumer only has to spend 30 seconds taking a photo of their license, instead of 15 minutes filling out the same information in a form, they are more likely to buy; and the information is more likely to be accurate for the underwriters. We enable this kind of friction-free application process, and thanks to the support of CIT GAP Funds, Fenris will be able to expand our offering to serve more customers.”

By re-purposing large data sets used by other industries, such as financial technology, and combining them with emerging data elements from public and private sources, Fenris instantly populates an insurance application and scores applicants on multiple dimensions, including risk segment, lifetime value, and propensity to buy. Fenris applies machine learning techniques to continually improve its algorithms in use by clients, including insurance carriers, agencies, reinsurers, and intermediaries. The impact made at the first step of the insurance funnel has a trickle-down effect that positively effects the rest of the insurance life cycle.

“The typical insurance application is cumbersome and time-consuming, resulting in high cost of acquisition. Fenris’ software is already proving to be extremely efficient at addressing this issue, with clients expanding the number of products they use within weeks of launching their use of the first product,” said Thomas Weithman, Managing Director of CIT GAP Funds, and President and Chief Investment Officer of MACH37. “With a large independent agency, a top tier insurer, and mid-to-small regional carriers already in their customer portfolio, combined with being selected into highly competitive industry-specific cohorts and being named a Top 20 insurtech company by the Hartford InsurTech Hub, CIT is confident in Fenris’ future success.”

For more information about CIT, please visit https://www.cit.org/.

About Fenris

Fenris was born in 2016 out of a recognition that the insurance industry needed a better experience for customers seeking coverage quotes. With proprietary scores, data, and advanced technology, Fenris enables the ‘50 to 5’ streamlined digital quoting process while preserving underwriting integrity and accuracy. Our analytics engine appends instantly scores and appends policyholder information with additional data points to let the consumer enter less information to quickly receive a quote, and allowing the insurer to tailor marketing to a specific user and ultimately lower customer acquisition costs. For more information, please visit https://fenrisd.com/.

About CIT GAP Funds

CIT GAP Funds makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean tech and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors and the Commonwealth of Virginia. CIT GAP Funds’ investments are overseen by the CIT GAP Funds Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel consists of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Valhalla Partners, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit www.citgapfunds.org.

Attachments 

CONTACT: Taylor Hadley
LaunchTech Communications
978-877-2113
[email protected]

Sara Poole
Center for Innovative Technologies
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.