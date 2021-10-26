CIT GAP Funds Virginia Founders Fund Invests in Senior Runs to Assist Growing Population of Older Adults Navigate Transportation Needs

Web platform connects seniors to companion care drivers ready to safely escort them to desired destinations, assist with running errands, escort them to appointments, and more

Richmond, VA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) today announced that CIT GAP Funds has invested in Newport News, Va.-based Senior Runs. Senior Runs is an early-stage startup that connects seniors who may not be able to safely transport themselves to their destinations, with drivers who can get them where they need to go. This Virginia Founders Fund investment will be used to establish partnerships with institutions that have a robust health science department to supply the workforce.

Over 600,000 people over the age of 70 stop driving each year and become transportation dependent. Many factors for this include battling chronic health conditions that impair driving abilities. Additionally, some of the same skills associated with driving are required for the safe use of many alternate transportation methods, such as public transportation, taxi, fixed route, and alternative ride sharing options. Senior Runs is addressing this challenge by making it easy and convenient for riders and those who manage their care to find a driver and book their ride, and providing drivers who always stay with, care for, and assist their riders while out and about.

“Our team of cheerful, conscientious and safety focused companions and drivers provides clients and those that love and care for them with peace of mind knowing they are being well cared for by Senior Runs. Our mission is to create aging friendly communities, to keep seniors active, vibrant and free,” says Jaynee Sasso, Owner of Senior Runs. “Senior Runs takes a lot of pride in our service and building trust with families to accommodate their unique transportation and care needs. We are grateful for the support of CIT GAP Funds and look forward to seeing how this will support our continued growth!”

Senior Runs ensures that its users never feel like they are riding with a stranger. Unlike other transportation alternatives, Senior Runs connects riders with a community of companion drivers who are highly vetted and trained to escort and assist them with completing miscellaneous errands and tasks such as shopping for groceries, completing routine medical visits, and engaging in recreational activities that may be too challenging to complete alone. Drivers offer more than just a ride; they offer a comforting experience.

“Senior Runs isn’t just about transporting people from one location to the next; they are serving people by playing an active role in their travel experience. This could be helping an otherwise confused senior navigate their way through a doctor’s office visit, same day surgical procedure, or reaching for something off the top shelf at the local grocer,” said Tom Weithman, Managing Director of CIT GAP Funds. “With an easy to navigate website, you choose from a variety of services, making it easy to get the best care for you or your loved one. Jaynee says it best when she says Senior Runs is all about empowering seniors to safely age in place, their way and on their terms. We are excited to partner with Senior Runs, and look forward to seeing the positive impact we are confident they will have on our communities.”

Senior Runs is currently offering services to residents throughout Hampton Roads Virginia, which includes but is not limited to Williamsburg, New Kent, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Norfolk, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and Portsmouth. For more information, please visit https://seniorruns.com/.

About Senior Runs

Senior Runs is a web/mobile platform where older adults who are unable to safely transport themselves to their desired destination, find a companion driver, book a ride and instantly make payment. On the website you may choose which service you are looking for, providing a variety of options ranging from transportation, delivery, companion care, or household services. For more information, please visit https://seniorruns.com/.

About CIT GAP Funds

CIT GAP Funds makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean energy, and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2005, CIT GAP Funds has deployed $32.4 million in capital across more than 240 portfolio companies, including 17 companies in designated Opportunity Zones. CIT GAP Funds’ investment decisions are guided by the CIT GAP Funds Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel has drawn from the expertise of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel, and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit https://www.cit.org/gap-investment-funds.html.

About ​the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA)

The Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA) was established in 2020 to support the life cycle of innovation, from translational research; to entrepreneurship; to pre-seed and seed-stage funding, as well as acceleration, growth, and commercialization, resulting in the creation of new jobs and company formation. The Authority provides a collaborative, consistent, and consolidated approach that will assist the Commonwealth in identifying its entrepreneurial strengths, including the identification of talents and resources that make the Commonwealth a unique place to grow and attract technology-based businesses. The VIPA, with CIT as its operating arm, brings together components of existing and new program activities in an approach through which the whole is greater than the sum of the individual programs. VIPA’s design includes governance and management capabilities to ensure that programs generate transformative and measurable results. For more information, please visit www.cit.org/vipa.

