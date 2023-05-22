Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

MOORESVILLE, Ind., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CITBA (CBAF), based in Mooresville, focused on Citizens Bank today announced that Keith Lindauer, CEO/President, will present live at the Community Banks Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 25th, 2023.

DATE: May 25th

TIME: 12 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/4321i1z

Available for 1×1 meetings: May 25th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About CITBA

CITBA Financial Corporation is the parent company of Citizens Bank. Citizens Bank offers a full range of financial and investment services through its ten full-service banking offices and ATM’s located in Morgan, Hendricks, Johnson and Marion counties in Indiana. Citizens Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

