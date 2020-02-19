Cities Management Helps Displaced Drake Hotel Residents With Donation to Minneapolis Foundation

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Minneapolis, MN, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cities Management, an Associa® company, recently made a donation to help provide assistance to displaced Drake Hotel residents, after a devastating fire, through Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

Associa Cares donated $10,000 to the Minneapolis Foundation for the Drake Hotel Fire Recovery Fund.  The fire that broke out on Christmas day caused severe damage to the building and displaced more than 200 residents.

“Cities Management and Associa Cares were honored to be able to donate to the Minneapolis Foundation that is assisting the victims with relocation and other disaster relief services,” stated Traci Lehman, Cities Management president. “We know during a time like this, even a little help goes a long way, and we wanted residents to know that we are here to help.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

