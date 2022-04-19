Breaking News
Cities Management Team Members Earn CMCA® Designation

Minneapolis, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cities Management, an Associa® company, is pleased to announce that team members Janet Anderson, Emily Jaekels, and Jordyn Walker have earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB). 

The Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) is the only international certification program designed exclusively for managers of homeowner and condominium associations and cooperatives. It recognizes individuals who have demonstrated the fundamental knowledge required to effectively manage these associations. Established by the Community Associations Institute (CAI) in 1995, CAMICB is the professional accreditation body for more than ​20,000 community association managers worldwide.

 “Associa is dedicated to supporting the professional development of our team members as they work to earn industry credentials like the CMCA® designation,” stated Kate Grutzmacher, CMCA®, AMS®, Cities Management president. “This achievement reinforces Janet, Emily, and Jordyn’s commitment to furthering their skills in order to become industry experts. Earning the CMCA® designation is a step forward in both their careers and their partnership with our valued clients.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com

