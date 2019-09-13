Citigroup stands by card strategy despite economic clouds

Some Wall Street analysts have begun to question whether Citigroup Inc’s big bet on credit cards will backfire if the U.S. economy enters a recession, despite the bank saying it is underwriting responsibly.
