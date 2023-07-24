EAU CLAIRE, Wis., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CZWI), the parent company of Citizens Community Federal N.A. (the “Bank” or “CCFBank”), today reported earnings of $3.2 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.31 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $3.7 million and $0.35 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $4.4 million and $0.41 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, respectively. For the first six months of 2023, earnings were $6.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $9.1 million, or $0.86 per diluted share for the first six months of 2022.

The Company’s second quarter 2023 operating results reflected the following changes from the first quarter of 2023: (1) lower net interest income due to the impact of higher deposit liability costs, partially offset by higher asset yields due to loan and security repricing and the addition of new loans; (2) increased provision for credit losses primarily due to the forecasted worsening economic scenario, partially offset by reductions in specific reserves; (3) $0.6 million higher non-interest income, primarily due to higher gains on sale of loans; (4) $0.3 million lower non-interest expense; and (5) a decline in specific reserves due to the repayment in full of 2 loans with specific reserves totaling $0.5 million and collateral improvement, which reduced specific reserves by an additional $0.4 million.

“We continue efforts to improve franchise value not withstanding a challenging economic climate and yield curve inversion. During the second quarter, we expanded our tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to assets ratio. Operationally, we continue to control expenses to lessen the impact of net interest margin compression and its impact on our efficiency ratio,” stated Stephen Bianchi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Asset quality measures in aggregate remained healthy, specific reserves declined during the quarter and the allowance for credit losses stood at 1.63% of total loans.”

Book value per share was $15.81 at June 30, 2023, compared to $15.70 at March 31, 2023, and $15.64 at June 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)1 was $12.61 at June 30, 2023, compared to $12.48 at March 31, 2023, and $12.36 at June 30, 2022. For the quarter, tangible book value was positively influenced by net income and intangible amortization, partially offset by higher accumulated other comprehensive loss on investment securities.

June 30, 2023 Highlights: (as of or for the 3-month period ended June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022.)

Quarterly earnings of $3.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, decreased from the quarter ended March 31, 2023, earnings of $3.7 million or $0.35 per diluted share, and decreased from the quarter ended June 30, 2022, earnings of $4.4 million or $0.41 per diluted share. During the quarters reported, net income as adjusted is not reported as nothing occurred for which adjustments to earnings would better reflect performance.

Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2023, were $6.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, which is a decrease from $9.1 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year.

Net interest income decreased $1.1 million to $11.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from $12.8 million the previous quarter and decreased $2.6 million from the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income and net interest margin from first quarter 2023 is due to the change in the deposit mix to higher yielding CD’s, an increase in indexed municipal deposits rates and other customer rate increases more than offsetting the 20 basis point increase in asset yields.

The net interest margin without loan purchase accretion and SBA PPP net loan fee accretion was 2.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 2.99% for the previous quarter and 3.29% for the comparable quarter one year earlier.

The second quarter provision for credit losses was $0.45 million due to the impact of forecasted future worsening economic conditions and modest loan growth partially offset by reductions in specific reserves of $0.9 million, compared to $0.05 million for the preceding quarter. A provision of $0.40 million was recorded during the second quarter a year ago due to loan growth.

The efficiency ratio was flat at 66% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as higher non-interest income and lower non-interest expense offset the impact of lower net interest income.

Gross loans increased by $4.0 million during the second quarter of 2023. As a result of the current interest rate environment, residential 10/1 ARM loan originations were added to the portfolio which resulted in residential mortgage loan growth of $9.3 million. New construction funding was more than offset by a $20 million loan payoff as the construction period ended and other construction loans converted to permanent financing.

Nonperforming assets were $17.4 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $11.7 million at March 31, 2023.

Substandard loans increased by $3.8 million to $19.2 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $15.4 million at March 31, 2023. This increase was due to the movement from special mention of a $5.4 million hotel loan which, while current on its payments, has not fully recovered from the negative impact of the pandemic resulting in lower business travel, partially offset by nonaccrual substandard loan payoffs.

Special mention loans increased $4.6 million. Special mention loans reflect the addition of a $9.6 million relationship offset by movement of the $5.4 million hotel from special mention to substandard. The $9.6 million relationship is a commercial business, secured by real estate, where the underlying business performance is weaker than forecasted, but the collateral position is strong.

Specific reserves declined $0.95 million as agricultural real estate and commercial and industrial loans with specific reserves repaid in full. No new specific reserves were necessary on any new individually evaluated or substandard loans.

Our office loan portfolio is $45.1 million and consists of 73 loans. There are no criticized loans in this portfolio and there have been no charge-offs in the trailing twelve months.

Stockholders’ equity as a percent of total assets was 9.05% at June 30, 2023, compared to 8.84% at March 31, 2023. Tangible common equity (“TCE”) as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1 was 7.35% at June 30, 2023, compared to 7.16% at March 31, 2023. The increase in TCE was primarily due to the modest shrinkage in assets largely due to decreases in cash and securities which we used to reduce FHLB advances. The positive impact of net income and amortization of intangibles was largely offset by an increase in the unrealized losses in the available for sale investment portfolio.

was 7.35% at June 30, 2023, compared to 7.16% at March 31, 2023. The increase in TCE was primarily due to the modest shrinkage in assets largely due to decreases in cash and securities which we used to reduce FHLB advances. The positive impact of net income and amortization of intangibles was largely offset by an increase in the unrealized losses in the available for sale investment portfolio. From March 31, 2023, consumer, commercial and government deposits have been stable with some movement between non-maturity deposit accounts and CD’s. There are no material customer or industry concentrations.

At June 30, 2023, our deposit portfolio composition was 54% consumer, 27% commercial, 12% public and 7% brokered deposits compared to 55% consumer, 27% commercial, 14% public and 4% brokered deposits at March 31, 2023.

Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were $268.1 million, or 18% of total deposits, at June 30, 2023, and $252.7 million, or 18% of total deposits, at March 31, 2023. Uninsured deposits alone at June 30, 2023, were $413.0 million, or 28% of total deposits, and $413.5 million, or 29% of total deposits at March 31, 2023, with the difference being fully secured government deposits.

On-balance sheet liquidity, collateralized new borrowing capacity and uncommitted federal funds borrowing availability was 228% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits at June 30, 2023, and 205% at March 31, 2023.

On-balance sheet liquidity, collateralized new borrowing capacity and uncommitted federal funds borrowing availability was $611.1 million at June 30, 2023, and $517.4 million at March 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets decreased modestly by $30.9 million during the quarter to $1.83 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.86 billion at March 31, 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $22.1 million during the quarter to $43.0 million at June 30, 2023, largely due to a decrease in interest-bearing deposits of $32.5 million used to reduce FHLB advances.

Securities available for sale decreased $12.3 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, to $161.1 million from $173.4 million at March 31, 2023. This decrease was primarily due to the sale of $5 million of floating-rate SBA backed pass-through securities, principal repayments, and a decrease in the market value of the portfolio.

Securities held to maturity decreased $1.5 million to $93.8 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from $95.3 million at March 31, 2023, due to principal repayments.

Total loans receivable increased to $1.425 billion at June 30, 2023, from $1.421 billion at March 31, 2023. As a result of current market conditions, residential 10/1 ARM loan originations were added to the portfolio which resulted in residential mortgage loan growth of $9.3 million. Pricing has been changed such that mortgage originations sold will increase, although at a lower gain on sale. Draws on construction loans were $24.6 million during the second quarter, which were more than offset by the payoff of a $20 million loan ending it’s construction cycle and other construction loans converted to permanent financing.

The allowance for credit losses on loans increased by $0.49 million to $23.2 million at June 30, 2023, representing 1.63% of total loans receivable compared to 1.60% of total loans receivable at March 31, 2023. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Bank had net recoveries of $49 thousand.

Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) – Loans Percentage

(in thousands, except ratios)

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Loans, end of period $ 1,424,988 $ 1,420,955 $ 1,411,784 $ 1,346,855 Allowance for credit losses – Loans $ 23,164 $ 22,679 Allowance for loan losses “ALL” $ 17,939 $ 16,825 ACL – Loans as a percentage of loans, end of period 1.63 % 1.60 % ALL as a percentage of loans, end of period 1.27 % 1.25 %

Allowance for Credit Losses – Unfunded Commitments:

(in thousands)

In addition to the ACL – Loans, the Company has established an ACL – Unfunded Commitments of $1.544 million at June 30, 2023 and $1.530 million at March 31, 2023, classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets.

June 30, 2023 and Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and Six Months Ended ACL – Unfunded commitments – beginning of period $ 1,530 $ — $ — $ — Cumulative effect of ASU 2016-13 adoption — — 1,537 — Additions (reductions) to ACL – Unfunded commitments via provision for credit losses charged to operations 14 — 7 — ACL – Unfunded commitments – end of period $ 1,544 $ — $ 1,544 $ —

Nonperforming assets increased $5.6 million to $17.4 million or 0.95% of total assets at June 30, 2023, compared to $11.7 million or 0.63% at March 31, 2023.

(in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Special mention loan balances $ 11,194 $ 6,636 $ 12,170 $ 20,178 $ 17,274 Substandard loan balances 19,203 15,439 17,319 20,227 20,680 Criticized loans, end of period $ 30,397 $ 22,075 $ 29,489 $ 40,405 $ 37,954

Special mention loans increased $4.6 million, largely due to the addition of a $9.6 million relationship, offset by the $5.4 million hotel previously in special mention moving to substandard. The $9.6 million relationship is a commercial business, secured by real estate, where the underlying business performance is weaker than forecasted, but the collateral position is strong.

Substandard loans increased by $3.8 million to $19.2 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $15.4 million at March 31, 2023. This increase was due to the movement from special mention of a $5.4 million hotel loan which, while current on its payments, has not fully recovered from the negative impact of the pandemic resulting in lower business travel.

Total deposits increased $27.9 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, to $1.46 billion with most of the growth in brokered, commercial and consumer deposits. Public deposits declined $18.8 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from the previous quarter. Deposit composition changed during the second quarter, as both business and retail depositors sought higher yields on deposit accounts. Modest brokered deposit growth of $33.4 million supplemented deposit growth.

Deposit Portfolio Composition

(in thousands)

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Consumer deposits $ 790,404 $ 786,614 $ 805,598 Commercial deposits 401,079 391,534 405,733 Public deposits 175,869 194,683 173,548 Brokered deposits 97,330 63,962 39,841 Total deposits $ 1,464,682 $ 1,436,793 $ 1,424,720

Deposit Composition

(in thousands)

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 261,876 $ 247,735 $ 284,722 $ 276,815 Interest bearing demand deposits 358,226 390,730 371,210 401,857 Savings accounts 206,380 214,537 220,019 239,322 Money market accounts 288,934 309,005 323,435 328,718 Certificate accounts 349,266 274,786 225,334 153,498 Total deposits $ 1,464,682 $ 1,436,793 $ 1,424,720 $ 1,400,210

Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $60 million to $122.5 million at June 30, 2023, from $182.5 million one quarter earlier, as deposit growth over loan growth, along with reductions in cash and securities funded payments on advances.

The Company repurchased 14 thousand shares of the Company’s common stock in the second quarter of 2023. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 229 thousand shares remain available for repurchase under the current share repurchase authorization.

Review of Operations

Net interest income was $11.7 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $12.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and decreased from $14.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. “The decrease in net interest income in the second quarter was due to funding costs exceeding increases in asset yields. Our one-year interest rate risk profile remains nearly neutral with repricing borrowings and deposits modestly exceeding repricing assets. We could see modest compression in the net interest margin during the third quarter of 2023, as our ending spread at June 30, 2023 was approximately 15 basis points below the second quarter average due to increasing deposit costs,” said Jim Broucek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Net interest income and net interest margin analysis:

(in thousands, except yields and rates)

Three months ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Net

Interest Income Net

Interest Margin Net

Interest Income Net

Interest

Margin Net

Interest Income Net

Interest Margin Net

Interest Income Net

Interest Margin Net

Interest Income Net

Interest Margin As reported $ 11,686 2.72 % $ 12,795 3.02 % $ 14,478 3.40 % $ 14,457 3.43 % $ 14,267 3.46 % Less non-accretable

difference realized as

interest from payoff of

purchased credit

impaired (“PCI”) loans — — % — — % (109 ) (0.02)% (34 ) (0.01)% (70 ) (0.02)% Less accelerated

accretion from payoff

of certain PCI loans

with transferred non-

accretable differences — — % — — % (32 ) (0.01)% (117 ) (0.06)% (308 ) (0.08)% Less accretion for PCD

loans (39 ) (0.01)% (37 ) (0.01)% — — % — — % — — % Less scheduled

accretion interest (85 ) (0.02)% (84 ) (0.02)% (169 ) (0.04)% (247 ) (0.03)% (255 ) (0.06)% Without loan purchase

accretion $ 11,562 2.69 % $ 12,674 2.99 % $ 14,168 3.33 % $ 14,059 3.33 % $ 13,634 3.30 % Less SBA PPP net loan

fee accretion — — % — — % — — % — — % (39 ) (0.01)% Without SBA PPP net

loan fee accretion and

loan purchase accretion $ 11,562 2.69 % $ 12,674 2.99 % $ 14,168 3.33 % $ 14,059 3.33 % $ 13,595 3.29 %

The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was $0.45 million reflecting the impact of forecasted future worsening economic conditions and modest loan growth, which was modestly offset by $0.95 million in specific reserve decreases. Loan loss provisions for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, were $0.05 million and $0.4 million, respectively.

Non-interest income increased to $2.9 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $2.3 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $2.4 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter, was largely due to higher gains on sale of loans, primarily SBA loans. Relative to the comparable quarter one year earlier, non-interest income was higher primarily due to higher gains on sale of loans, which were partially offset by lower loan servicing income.

Total non-interest expense decreased $275 thousand in the second quarter of 2023 to $9.8 million, compared to $10.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $10.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease from the first quarter of 2023 was due to seasonal factors resulting in lower occupancy costs due to better weather conditions and lower professional costs. In comparison to the second quarter of 2022, non-interest expense decreased $0.6 million largely due to (1) lower incentive compensation resulting in $0.2 million lower compensation expense, (2) reduction in amortization of intangible assets of $0.2 million and (3) new market tax credit depletion being reclassified to tax expense.

Provision for income taxes decreased to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 from $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 due primarily to lower pre-tax income. However, income tax provisions compared to 2022 were impacted by the adoption of new accounting practices related to tax credit investments. Effective January 1, 2023, the Company early adopted ASU 2023-02. This guidance results in new market tax credit depletion being reclassified from non-interest expense to tax expense and changes the amortization method to be proportional to the tax credit realized. As a result, retained earnings increased $130 thousand, effective January 1, 2023, non-interest expense decreased by $162 thousand from the prior year second quarter results, and the effective tax rate increased to 25.5% reflecting the proportional amortization of the new market tax credit in tax expense. The effective tax rate was 25.5% for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

These financial results are preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed in August 2023.

About the Company

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: “CZWI”) is the holding company of the Bank, a national bank based in Altoona, Wisconsin, currently serving customers primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota through 23 branch locations. Its primary markets include the Chippewa Valley Region in Wisconsin, the Twin Cities and Mankato markets in Minnesota, and various rural communities around these areas. The Bank offers traditional community banking services to businesses, ag operators and consumers, including residential mortgage loans.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimates,” “intend,” “may,” “on pace,” “preliminary,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the operations and business environment of the Company and the Bank. These uncertainties include conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally; adverse impacts to the Company or Bank arising from the COVID-19 pandemic; acts of terrorism and political or military actions by the United States or other governments; the possibility of a deterioration in the residential real estate markets; interest rate risk; lending risk; higher lending risks associated with our commercial and agricultural banking activities; the sufficiency of loan allowances; changes in the fair value or ratings downgrades of our securities; competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions; disintermediation risk; our ability to maintain our reputation; our ability to maintain or increase our market share; our ability to realize the benefits of net deferred tax assets; our inability to obtain needed liquidity; our ability to raise capital needed to fund growth or meet regulatory requirements; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to keep pace with technological change; prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; cybersecurity risks; the possibility that our internal controls and procedures could fail or be circumvented; our ability to successfully execute our acquisition growth strategy; risks posed by acquisitions and other expansion opportunities, including difficulties and delays in integrating the acquired business operations or fully realizing the cost savings and other benefits; restrictions on our ability to pay dividends; the potential volatility of our stock price; accounting standards for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or significant litigation, adversely affecting the Company or Bank; public company reporting obligations; changes in federal or state tax laws; and changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and their impact on financial performance. Stockholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and other risks that may affect the Company’s performance are discussed further in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 7, 2023 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity, which management believes may be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position and comparing results over different periods.

Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of goodwill and intangible assets on our financial position. Management believes these measures are useful in assessing the strength of our financial position.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks and financial institutions.

Contact: Steve Bianchi, CEO

(715)-836-9994

(CZWI-ER)

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except shares and per share data) June 30, 2023 (unaudited) March 31, 2023 (unaudited) December 31, 2022 (audited) June 30, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,969 $ 65,050 $ 35,363 $ 31,743 Other interest bearing deposits — 249 249 1,505 Securities available for sale “AFS” 161,135 173,423 165,991 177,068 Securities held to maturity “HTM” 93,800 95,301 96,379 99,249 Equity investments 2,299 2,151 1,794 1,365 Other investments 16,347 17,428 15,834 14,899 Loans receivable 1,424,988 1,420,955 1,411,784 1,346,855 Allowance for credit losses (23,164 ) (22,679 ) (17,939 ) (16,825 ) Loans receivable, net 1,401,824 1,398,276 1,393,845 1,330,030 Loans held for sale 2,394 761 — 1,172 Mortgage servicing rights, net 4,008 4,120 4,262 4,520 Office properties and equipment, net 19,827 20,197 20,493 21,589 Accrued interest receivable 5,702 5,550 5,285 4,243 Intangible assets 2,052 2,245 2,449 3,100 Goodwill 31,498 31,498 31,498 31,498 Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net 1,199 1,113 1,271 1,437 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 25,290 25,118 24,954 24,622 Other assets 19,493 18,240 16,719 15,567 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,829,837 $ 1,860,720 $ 1,816,386 $ 1,763,607 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,464,682 $ 1,436,793 $ 1,424,720 $ 1,400,210 Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances 122,530 182,530 142,530 102,030 Other borrowings 67,357 67,300 72,409 87,124 Other liabilities 9,710 9,536 9,639 9,500 Total liabilities 1,664,279 1,696,159 1,649,298 1,598,864 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock— $0.01 par value, authorized 30,000,000; 10,470,175, 10,482,821, 10,425,119 and 10,530,415 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 105 105 104 105 Additional paid-in capital 119,404 119,327 119,240 119,987 Retained earnings 64,926 61,720 65,400 56,928 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,877 ) (16,591 ) (17,656 ) (12,277 ) Total stockholders’ equity 165,558 164,561 167,088 164,743 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,829,837 $ 1,860,720 $ 1,816,386 $ 1,763,607

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited) March 31, 2023 (unaudited) June 30, 2022 (unaudited) June 30, 2023 (unaudited) June 30, 2022 (unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 17,960 $ 17,126 $ 14,893 $ 35,086 $ 28,660 Interest on investments 2,817 2,547 1,810 5,364 3,419 Total interest and dividend income 20,777 19,673 16,703 40,450 32,079 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 6,162 4,348 985 10,510 2,053 Interest on FHLB borrowed funds 1,892 1,493 297 3,385 608 Interest on other borrowed funds 1,037 1,037 1,154 2,074 1,984 Total interest expense 9,091 6,878 2,436 15,969 4,645 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 11,686 12,795 14,267 24,481 27,434 Provision for credit losses 450 50 400 500 400 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,236 12,745 13,867 23,981 27,034 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 488 485 482 973 970 Interchange income 591 551 614 1,142 1,163 Loan servicing income 499 569 600 1,068 1,301 Gain on sale of loans 904 298 414 1,202 1,136 Loan fees and service charges 88 80 141 168 233 Net gains (losses) on investment securities 10 56 (75 ) 66 (112 ) Other 333 253 196 586 394 Total non-interest income 2,913 2,292 2,372 5,205 5,085 Non-interest expense: Compensation and related benefits 5,336 5,338 5,589 10,674 10,987 Occupancy 1,359 1,423 1,343 2,782 2,708 Data processing 1,444 1,460 1,415 2,904 2,716 Amortization of intangible assets 193 204 399 397 798 Mortgage servicing rights expense, net 148 158 195 306 (132 ) Advertising, marketing and public relations 151 136 250 287 462 FDIC premium assessment 203 201 118 404 233 Professional services 306 505 368 811 770 Gains on repossessed assets, net (9 ) (29 ) (2 ) (38 ) (9 ) New market tax credit depletion — — 162 — 325 Other 715 725 625 1,440 1,272 Total non-interest expense 9,846 10,121 10,462 19,967 20,130 Income before provision for income taxes 4,303 4,916 5,777 9,219 11,989 Provision for income taxes 1,097 1,254 1,411 2,351 2,917 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 3,206 $ 3,662 $ 4,366 $ 6,868 $ 9,072 Per share information: Basic earnings $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.41 $ 0.66 $ 0.86 Diluted earnings $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.41 $ 0.66 $ 0.86 Cash dividends paid $ — $ 0.29 $ — $ 0.29 $ 0.26 Book value per share at end of period $ 15.81 $ 15.70 $ 15.64 $ 15.81 $ 15.64 Tangible book value per share at end of period (non-GAAP) $ 12.61 $ 12.48 $ 12.36 $ 12.61 $ 12.36

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.

Loan Composition

(in thousands)

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Total Loans: Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Commercial real estate $ 732,435 $ 726,748 $ 725,971 $ 702,917 Agricultural real estate 87,198 90,958 87,908 77,807 Multi-family real estate 208,211 207,786 208,908 179,929 Construction and land development 105,625 114,951 102,492 115,188 C&I/Agricultural operating: Commercial and industrial 133,763 130,943 136,013 139,002 Agricultural operating 24,358 24,146 28,806 24,469 Residential mortgage: Residential mortgage 119,724 110,379 105,389 88,575 Purchased HELOC loans 3,216 3,206 3,262 3,419 Consumer installment: Originated indirect paper 8,189 9,314 10,236 12,736 Other consumer 6,487 6,728 7,150 7,785 Gross loans $ 1,429,206 $ 1,425,159 $ 1,416,135 $ 1,351,827 Unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process (2,827 ) (2,689 ) (2,585 ) (2,338 ) Unamortized discount on acquired loans (1,391 ) (1,515 ) (1,766 ) (2,634 ) Total loans receivable $ 1,424,988 $ 1,420,955 $ 1,411,784 $ 1,346,855

Nonperforming Assets

(in thousands, except ratios)

June 30, 2023 (1) March 31, 2023 (1) December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans Commercial real estate $ 11,359 $ 5,514 $ 5,736 $ 5,275 Agricultural real estate 1,712 2,496 2,742 3,169 Construction and land development 94 — — 43 Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) 4 452 552 211 Agricultural operating 1,436 794 890 555 Residential mortgage 1,029 1,131 1,253 1,122 Consumer installment 29 23 31 59 Total nonaccrual loans $ 15,663 $ 10,410 $ 11,204 $ 10,434 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 492 224 246 714 Total nonperforming loans (“NPLs”) 16,155 10,634 11,450 11,148 Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net 1,199 1,113 1,271 1,437 Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $ 17,354 $ 11,747 $ 12,721 $ 12,585 Loans, end of period $ 1,424,988 $ 1,420,955 $ 1,411,784 $ 1,346,855 Total assets, end of period $ 1,829,837 $ 1,860,720 $ 1,816,386 $ 1,763,607 Ratios: NPLs to total loans 1.13 % 0.75 % 0.81 % 0.83 % NPAs to total assets 0.95 % 0.63 % 0.70 % 0.71 %

(1) Loan balances are at amortized cost.

Average Balances, Interest Yields and Rates

(in thousands, except yields and rates)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average interest earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,779 $ 327 5.29 % $ 18,270 $ 140 3.11 % $ 25,195 $ 43 0.68 % Loans receivable 1,414,925 17,960 5.09 % 1,412,409 17,126 4.92 % 1,328,661 14,893 4.50 % Interest bearing deposits 5 — — % 249 1 1.63 % 1,509 8 2.13 % Investment securities (1) 264,579 2,210 3.34 % 270,174 2,175 3.22 % 285,332 1,593 2.23 % Other investments 17,491 280 6.42 % 16,663 231 5.62 % 14,969 166 4.45 % Total interest earning assets (1) $ 1,721,779 $ 20,777 4.84 % $ 1,717,765 $ 19,673 4.64 % $ 1,655,666 $ 16,703 4.05 % Average interest bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 209,277 $ 393 0.75 % $ 216,169 $ 382 0.72 % $ 241,245 $ 131 0.22 % Demand deposits 366,037 1,752 1.92 % 391,635 1,432 1.48 % 410,468 257 0.25 % Money market accounts 299,201 1,774 2.38 % 301,710 1,096 1.47 % 323,907 277 0.34 % CD’s 293,262 2,243 3.07 % 255,567 1,438 2.28 % 159,578 320 0.80 % Total deposits $ 1,167,777 $ 6,162 2.12 % $ 1,165,081 $ 4,348 1.51 % $ 1,135,198 $ 985 0.35 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 238,776 2,929 4.92 % 232,166 2,530 4.42 % 186,050 1,451 3.13 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 1,406,553 $ 9,091 2.59 % $ 1,397,247 $ 6,878 2.00 % $ 1,321,248 $ 2,436 0.74 % Net interest income $ 11,686 $ 12,795 $ 14,267 Interest rate spread 2.25 % 2.64 % 3.31 % Net interest margin (1) 2.72 % 3.02 % 3.46 % Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 1.22 1.23 1.25

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). The average yield on tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022. The FTE adjustment to net interest income included in the rate calculations totaled $0, $0 and $0 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average interest earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,931 $ 467 5.25 % $ 30,174 $ 56 0.37 % Loans receivable 1,412,870 35,086 5.01 % 1,316,469 28,660 4.39 % Interest bearing deposits 126 1 1.60 % 1,510 15 2.00 % Investment securities (1) 266,224 4,385 3.32 % 286,789 3,009 2.10 % Other investments 16,923 511 6.09 % 15,112 339 4.52 % Total interest earning assets (1) $ 1,714,074 $ 40,450 4.76 % $ 1,650,054 $ 32,079 3.92 % Average interest bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 213,106 $ 776 0.73 % $ 237,464 $ 231 0.20 % Demand deposits 378,450 3,183 1.70 % 410,678 470 0.23 % Money market accounts 299,393 2,870 1.93 % 311,524 492 0.32 % CD’s 270,819 3,681 2.74 % 174,300 860 0.99 % Total deposits $ 1,161,768 $ 10,510 1.82 % $ 1,133,966 $ 2,053 0.37 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 229,825 5,459 4.79 % 176,139 2,592 2.97 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 1,391,593 $ 15,969 2.31 % $ 1,310,105 $ 4,645 0.71 % Net interest income $ 24,481 $ 27,434 Interest rate spread 2.45 % 3.21 % Net interest margin (1) 2.88 % 3.35 % Average interest earning assets to

average interest bearing liabilities 1.23 1.26

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). The average yield on tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the six months June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022. The FTE adjustment to net interest income included in the rate calculations totaled $0 and $1 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Key Financial Metric Ratios:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Ratios based on net income: Return on average assets (annualized) 0.70 % 0.81 % 0.99 % 0.76 % 1.04 % Return on average equity (annualized) 7.81 % 9.03 % 10.63 % 8.42 % 11.00 % Return on average tangible common equity4 (annualized) 10.26 % 11.85 % 14.41 % 11.05 % 14.85 % Efficiency ratio 66 % 66 % 60 % 66 % 59 % Net interest margin with loan purchase accretion 2.72 % 3.02 % 3.46 % 2.88 % 3.35 % Net interest margin without loan purchase accretion 2.69 % 2.99 % 3.30 % 2.85 % 3.24 %

Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 GAAP earnings after income taxes $ 3,206 $ 3,662 $ 4,366 $ 6,868 $ 9,072 Average assets $ 1,844,196 $ 1,823,748 $ 1,764,517 $ 1,830,150 $ 1,754,722 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.70 % 0.81 % 0.99 % 0.76 % 1.04 %

Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 GAAP earnings after income taxes $ 3,206 $ 3,662 $ 4,366 $ 6,868 $ 9,072 Average equity $ 164,661 $ 164,426 $ 164,737 $ 164,541 $ 166,348 Return on average equity (annualized) 7.81 % 9.03 % 10.63 % 8.42 % 11.00 %

Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 9,846 $ 10,121 $ 10,462 $ 19,967 $ 20,130 Less amortization of intangibles (193 ) (204 ) (399 ) (397 ) (798 ) Efficiency ratio numerator (GAAP) $ 9,653 $ 9,917 $ 10,063 $ 19,570 $ 19,332 Non-interest income $ 2,913 $ 2,292 $ 2,372 $ 5,205 $ 5,085 Loss (Gain) on investment securities (10 ) (56 ) 75 (66 ) 112 Net interest margin 11,686 12,795 14,267 24,481 27,434 Efficiency ratio denominator (GAAP) $ 14,589 $ 15,031 $ 16,714 $ 29,620 $ 32,631 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 66 % 66 % 60 % 66 % 59 %

Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible book value per share at end of period June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Total stockholders’ equity $ 165,558 $ 164,561 $ 167,088 $ 164,743 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) Less: Intangible assets (2,052 ) (2,245 ) (2,449 ) (3,100 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 132,008 $ 130,818 $ 133,141 $ 130,145 Ending common shares outstanding 10,470,175 10,482,821 10,425,119 10,530,415 Book value per share $ 15.81 $ 15.70 $ 16.03 $ 15.64 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 12.61 $ 12.48 $ 12.77 $ 12.36

Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible

assets at end of period June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Total stockholders’ equity $ 165,558 $ 164,561 $ 167,088 $ 164,743 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) Less: Intangible assets (2,052 ) (2,245 ) (2,449 ) (3,100 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 132,008 $ 130,818 $ 133,141 $ 130,145 Total Assets $ 1,829,837 $ 1,860,720 $ 1,816,386 $ 1,763,607 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) Less: Intangible assets (2,052 ) (2,245 ) (2,449 ) (3,100 ) Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,796,287 $ 1,826,977 $ 1,782,439 $ 1,729,009 Total stockholders’ equity to total assets ratio 9.05 % 8.84 % 9.20 % 9.34 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible

assets (non-GAAP) 7.35 % 7.16 % 7.47 % 7.53 %

Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Total stockholders’ equity $ 165,558 $ 164.561 $ 164,743 $ 165,558 $ 164,743 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31.498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) Less: Intangible assets (2,052 ) (2.245 ) (3,100 ) (2,052 ) (3,100 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 132,008 $ 130.818 $ 130,145 $ 132,008 $ 130,145 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 131,016 $ 130,582 $ 129,939 $ 130,796 $ 131,351 GAAP earnings after income taxes 3,206 3,662 4,366 $ 6,868 $ 9,072 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 144 152 302 296 604 Tangible net income $ 3,350 $ 3,814 $ 4,668 $ 7,164 $ 9,676 Return on average tangible common equity

(annualized) 10.26 % 11.85 % 14.41 % 11.05 % 14.85 %

Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on tangible common equity are non-GAAP measures that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the Company’s financial position. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)”, “Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)”, and “Reconciliation of return on average tangible common equity)”.