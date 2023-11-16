Albuquerque, NM, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CitriSafe, a national natural remedies and consumer products company, has launched the first sublingual Glutathione on the market. Glutathione has grown in popularity recently and has been found to aid in reversing the symptoms people experience with mold sensitivity, preventing cancer progression, reducing cell damage in liver disease, improving insulin sensitivity, reducing Parkinson’s Disease symptoms, reducing ulcerative colitis damage, and treating autism spectrum disorders, according to Medical News Today. Additionally, many people take it to help athletic performance and recovery and for its anti-aging properties.

Glutathione is the body’s “master antioxidant”. It is found in almost every cell in the body. It helps to protect the body from cell damage caused by free radicals and oxidative stress. Glutathione is essential for the body’s immune system functions and is critical to rebuilding and repairing tissue. The highest concentration of glutathione is in the liver, making it critical in the body’s detoxification process. Glutathione is also an essential component to the body’s natural defense system. Viruses, bacteria, heavy metal toxicity, radiation, certain medications, and even the normal process of aging can all cause free-radical damage to healthy cells and deplete glutathione. Glutathione depletion has been correlated with lower immune function and increased vulnerability to infection due to the liver’s reduced ability to detoxify.

“Glutathione is taken orally when not administered intravenously in a doctor’s office.,” explained Cesar Collado, CitriSafe Chief Marketing Officer. “But the absorption rate orally is very poor. Novel formulation technologies have improved absorbtion incrementally over the years: however, sublingual delivery is by far superior by directly reaching the blood stream. While the Troche delivery formulation has been around for several decades, this new delivery method for glutathione is truly innovative and meets an unmet patient need. Sublingual glutathione is, by far, the most efficient delivery of glutathione outside a needle!”

Glutathione is especially effective in helping people with negative effects of mold exposure. As we approach the holiday season, one thing most people are unaware of is the amount of mold that may be brought into their homes from holiday decorations that have been stored in the basement or attic and from Christmas trees.

“Unfinished basements are mold breeding ground, as are cardboard boxes and Christmas trees that are kept around for too long,” Collado explained. “There is a percentage of the population that is mold sensitive, and people may start feeling sick for no reason this time of year. Mold sensitivity is a genetic issue, and many people won’t know they have it, until they are properly diagnosed. Glutathione has been proven to dramatically reduce symptoms associated with mold sensitivity.”

CitriSafe’s Glutathione was developed by Walter Hayhurst R.Ph., the founder of Professional Compound Centers of America. What started as a small group of independent pharmacists has grown to over 4,000 members with annual revenues of over $40 million. Dr. Hayhurst personally trained thousands of pharmacists in the field of formulation of custom pharmaceuticals and delivery for patients. The company effectively sourced hard to find pharmaceutical active compounds and natural products that allowed pharmacists to leverage formulation, pharmacology, and chemistry expertise to develop custom medicines. He uses proprietary nanotechnology using a micro-cluster encapsulation that protects the acetylated glutathione through the digestive process.

