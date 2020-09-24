Citrus Bioflavonoids Market projected to exceed $1.3 billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Increasing awareness regarding personal health and hygiene coupled with increasing occurrence of chronic health disorders is likely to augment the citrus bioflavonoids market share.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Based on Global Market Insights Inc., report, the global Citrus Bioflavonoids Market size was estimated at $800 million in 2019 and is slated to surpass $1.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key investment avenues, drivers and opportunities, key winning strategies, wavering industry trends, competitive scenarios, and market estimations as well as size.

Increasing adoption of citrus bioflavonoids obtained from lime and lemons is expected to gain traction in the next few years owing to its ease of availability, availability in abundance, and improved health benefits obtained due to the combination of vitamin C and bioflavonoids. Also, it is available in both tablet and powder form, facilitating ease of consumption. Besides, lemons and lime boost the immune system supports digestive system health helps in iron absorption, and promote skin health.

The increasing applications of hesperidin in treating blood vessel conditions such as hemorrhoids, varicose veins, poor circulation and lymphedema, a condition involving fluid retention that can be a complication of breast cancer surgery is likely to raise the citrus bioflavonoids market share.

Conventional products dominated the market with a value of over USD 700 Million in 2019. However, increasing consumer preference towards the consumption of products with natural and organic ingredients is likely to raise the share of organic citrus bioflavonoids in the years to come. The growing trend of leading a healthy lifestyle may attract consumer attention towards organic products in the next few years.

The antioxidant property of citrus bioflavonoids prevents the formation of free radicals which prevents aging and wrinkle formation on skin, thus promoting its use in cosmetic and personal care products. The increasing trend of use of cosmetic preparations made from natural ingredients is likely to drive the citrus bioflavonoids market growth . Also, the fine texture and palatability of the products may raise its demand from animal feed application.

Citrus bioflavonoids obtained from orange, tangarines, mandarins is expected to dominate the market owing to its increased cultivation in different regions of the world coupled with its health benefits such as lowering blood sugar and controlling lipid profile and cholesterol levels. The Orange, tangarines, mandarins segment is expected to exceed USD 800 Million over the forecast period. The lemons and lime segment is expected to witness considerable growth owing to its easy availability and health benefits of citrus bioflavonoids along with vitamin C. The lemons and lime segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% throughout the forecast period. Stringent regulations by the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) regarding the ingredients used in citrus bioflavonoids is likely to pose challenges to the use of the product in pharmaceutical and dietary supplements. Narirutin and Diosmin products are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% and 5.3% respectively over the assessment period.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness healthy growth owing to increasing consumer awareness regarding the need for leading a healthy dietary lifestyle coupled with the increasing use of cosmetic products made from natural ingredients in an attempt to look more presentable. Additionally, the rapidly growing animal husbandry occupation in different countries of Asia Pacific may create a rising demand for animal feed, thus boosting the growth of citrus bioflavonoids market.

Industry players are engaged in acquiring firms and boosting production capacity to meet growing demands from cosmetics and personal care applications which should boost growth of citrus bioflavonoids market. Manufacturers are rapidly investing in R&D and experimenting with various formulations to provide better quality products which should contribute to citrus bioflavonoids market growth.

Major players in the citrus bioflavonoids industry include Organika Health Products Inc., Nature LLC, Solgar Inc., Freeda Vitamins Inc., NOW Foods, Natural Factors Inc., Country Life, Cayman Chemical Company, Merck KGaA , Nans Products, Nacalai Tesque Inc., BOC Sciences, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech Co., Ltd., J&K Scientific Ltd., Hunan Yuantong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Yaan Times Biotech, Destilaciones Bordas Chinchurreta S.A., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd and MORRE-TEC Industries.

