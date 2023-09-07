Nutraceuticals containing bioflavonoids can lower the risk of cardiovascular illnesses. Companies should use manufacturing facilities with ISO certifications to provide transparency in production processes.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global market for citrus bioflavonoids was estimated to have acquired US$ 1 billion in 2020. It is anticipated to advance with a 6.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2028, the market is likely to gain US$ 2 billion .

Citrus items have a long history of being utilized as culinary components because of their numerous health advantages. Citrus peel, flavonoids, or the pulp portion of the fruit, as well as the peel and fiber portion of the fruit, all contribute to these health advantages. This raises the potential for citrus bioflavonoids over time by increasing their use.

Global Citrus Bioflavonoids Market: Key Players

Manufacturers in the citrus bioflavonoids industry are introducing a number of items online and providing significant discounts on their products to increase their e-sales. The players are increasing the diversity of items in their product portfolio and making them applicable to a wide range of industries. This is one of the main tactics that manufacturers use nowadays.

A number of products that boost immunity and shield against different pathogen illnesses are now being produced. The following companies are well-known participants in the global citrus bioflavonoids market:

Key developments in the global market for citrus bioflavonoids are:

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. launched a novel synbiotic beverage called MicrobiomeX, supplemented with an active bioflavonoid, in the South Korean market in 2019.

Brewster is a new product line for citrus bioflavonoids that Ingredients by Nature LLC unveiled in 2017. According to the firm, Brewster brand citrus bioflavonoids come in granule and powder form and offer diverse bioflavonoid compositions.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Citrus bioflavonoids fall into two major categories: conventional and organic.

Of the two, conventional citrus bioflavonoids will dominate the market in 2020 and account for around 84.7% of its value.

According to the source, the orange peel represents the largest portion of the global citrus bioflavonoids industry.

Peel from lemons and limes comes next, and then grapefruit peel. In terms of value, these categories represented 27.1% and 21.5% of the market, respectively.

The primary form-based categories of the worldwide citrus bioflavonoids market are tablets, capsules, gummies, and powder.

In terms of market share, capsules and powder account for almost 64% of these sectors.

Market Trends for Citrus Bioflavonoids

The global citrus bioflavonoids market is divided into tangeretin, rutin, hesperidin, nobiletin, naringin, quercetin, diosmin, and other citrus bioflavonoids based on flavonoid type. Hesperidin is expected to hold the majority of the market in 2020, accounting for about 21.4% of the total market value.

The market is divided into B2B and B2C sales channels for this report, which also examines the worldwide citrus bioflavonoids market in terms of sales channel. About 82% of the market will be accounted for by the B2B sector in 2020.

The global market for citrus bioflavonoids is segmented based on end use into nutritional supplements, medicines and nutraceuticals, personal care products, food and beverages, and animal feed. In terms of market value, the food and beverage industry will hold the largest market share in 2020.

Citrus Bioflavonoids Market Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the citrus bioflavonoids market in different regions. These are:

With a market share of around 36.7%, Europe now dominates the global market for citrus bioflavonoids, followed by North America and East Asia with respective shares of 20.8% and 11.9%.

The local population in the area has a preference for wholesome food items due to the rising per capita wealth. The product is experiencing significant increase in pharmaceutical applications due to the growing geriatric population.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to see a profitable growth rate. The market is expanding more quickly in several regional countries as a result of the region’s expanding health challenges and increased knowledge of healthy eating. The expansion of significant vendors into the area is anticipated to fuel market expansion.

Global Citrus Bioflavonoids Market Segmentation

