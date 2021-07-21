Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / City Barbeque Taps Hathway to Overhaul Digital Experiences

City Barbeque Taps Hathway to Overhaul Digital Experiences

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

The Fast-Casual Restaurant Tapped Digital Growth Partner to Design and Build Brand-New Native Apps

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fast-casual barbeque restaurant City Barbeque tapped digital growth partner Hathway to design and build brand-new native apps, a custom web ordering site, and an integrated marketing site to streamline the BBQ brand’s online ordering experience. Hathway’s new design overhauls the ordering process from first click to pickup, creating an engaging and easy experience while solving for key pain points caused by City Barbeque’s reliance on white-label apps.

“We are thrilled to have launched this new seamless guest experience with our partners at Hathway,” said City Barbeque CMO Judy Kadylak. “We’re excited to share our new website, online ordering process, and native apps with our guests—and even more so to see where we can take our brand and our business with this platform.”

Through this new, customized digital experience, Hathway is enabling City Barbeque’s customers to easily see and choose the meal they want, selecting sides and modifiers in a flow that mirrors the in-person experience and highlights all aspects of the brand’s dynamic menu.

“City Barbeque offers a robust number of options on its menu, so we immediately knew we wanted to bring those choices to life in a fun and simple way,” said Jesse Dundon, CEO of Hathway. “By updating City Barbeque to a customized ordering system, we were able to highlight the best of what the barbeque restaurant has to offer and keep customers coming back.”

Through the Radius Networks Flybuy platform, Hathway also implemented geo-targeting into the native app, which notifies City Barbeque teammates when customers are approaching the location. This lets them bring the order to the customer for curbside pickup as soon as they’ve arrived at the restaurant, rounding out a fast and efficient experience.

This is the latest work from Hathway, the trusted growth partner to the restaurant and convenience store industries, creating digital experiences for brands including Panda Express, Wingstop, Dutch Bros Coffee and Dash In to name a few.

Press Contact

Katie Burger

[email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.