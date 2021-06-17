City National Bank Appoints Abel Montañez as Head of Private Banking

Veteran advisor led private banking in Los Angeles region

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — City National Bank announced today that Abel Montañez has joined the company as executive vice president and head of Private Banking, effective June 15, 2021. He is also a member of City National’s Executive Committee and reports to Garrett D’Alessandro, CEO of City National Rochdale and head of Wealth Management at City National Bank.

“We’re delighted to welcome Abel to our team,” said Kelly Coffey, CEO of City National Bank. “He is a leader who understands the importance of keeping the client at the center of every decision. This approach aligns well with City National’s goals of delivering clients a personalized banking experience and providing a level of service that is unmatched in the industry.”

As the head of City National’s Private Banking division, Montañez leads the private bank’s strategy and growth in existing and new communities. Reporting to Montañez will be all the regional leaders and other senior leaders within Private Banking.

“I’m pleased to join City National as the bank continues to grow and build its outstanding reputation for exceptional client service,” said Montañez. “I look forward to working with clients across the country and helping them achieve their banking and wealth management goals.”

Montañez has more than 20 years of experience in the wealth management industry. He joined City National from Wells Fargo Private Bank, where he oversaw the Los Angeles market as regional managing director. In that role, Montañez and his team provided investment management, private banking, trust, estate, credit and integrated wealth management services through Wells Fargo Bank, as well as insurance and brokerage services through Wells Fargo Advisors.

Montañez joined Wells Fargo in 2007 as a wealth advisor. During his 14 years at the bank, he was consistently recognized as one of the top advisors in the company. Prior to Wells Fargo, Montañez worked at Citi Private Bank, where he co-led a team of advisors focused primarily on ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families.

Montañez is dedicated to serving his community and has been involved in a number of local charities focused on education and underprivileged youth in Greater Los Angeles. He serves on the board of directors for Foothill Family Services, a nonprofit organization serving at-risk children and families in Southern California. He is a passionate advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and served in numerous DEI leadership roles at Wells Fargo.

Montañez received his master’s and bachelor’s degrees in finance from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

