City National Bank Lowers Its Prime Interest Rate to 4.25 Percent

LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — City National Bank today announced that it will lower its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.75 percent, effective March 4, 2020.

