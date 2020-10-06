City National Bank Opens in Manhattan West

New flagship financial center in growing Hudson Yards neighborhood will enable City National to better serve New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — City National Bank, America’s Premier Private and Business Bank®, announced today that it has opened a new flagship financial center in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of Manhattan to better serve the growing community of businesses and affluent individuals in the developing area. The bank is also opening its second Atlanta branch in the Buckhead neighborhood.

The new offices are opening in line with the latest pandemic reopening guidance in each city and state, and will follow best practices to ensure the safety of clients and City National colleagues.

“City National has a long history of providing highly tailored financial advice and personal service to our clients,” said Kelly Coffey, chief executive officer of City National. “The bank’s new Manhattan West branch will allow us to provide clients with even more support during this challenging time. We continue to invest to serve our clients as we expand on the East Coast.”

City National entered New York in 2002, primarily to serve entertainment and private banking clients, and has grown to serve entrepreneurs and their families, businesses, nonprofits and professional service firms throughout the region. The bank’s Commercial Banking team offers City National’s full complement of credit products, treasury management and investment services to New York’s middle-market businesses.

The bank now has five offices in Manhattan. In addition, last year, City National opened its first full-service regional banking center on Long Island in Melville.

“New York has welcomed City National’s highly personalized service and deep expertise, so it made sense for us to grow there,” said Scott Witter, executive vice president and head of Personal & Business Banking at City National. “We are deeply committed to this community, and we look forward to helping businesses and individuals navigate this uncertain time and meet their financial goals.”

City National’s newest location in New York is its nearly 8,000-square-foot flagship financial center in the Manhattan West complex, a 5.4-million-square-foot mixed-use development that is part of the city’s redevelopment of the Hudson Yards neighborhood. The complex faces, across the street, the 28-acre Hudson Yards commercial, residential, retail and cultural development, the largest mixed-use private real estate development in U.S. history. The bank branch features a presentation space with a 70-foot-wide LED video screen wall and space for 40 seats to provide a robust audience for bank-sponsored events after the pandemic is over, including financial presentations that will be open to the public. The branch also includes rotating curated art installations. The first installation will highlight architectural plan images and models from the award-winning architect responsible for designing the City National space, Bohlin Cywinski Jackson (BCJ).

The two branches come on the heels of the opening of two other City National branches in Manhattan, in the Flatiron and NoMad neighborhoods, as well as the bank’s second branch in the Greater Washington, D.C., area, at The Boro in Tysons, located in McLean, VA. The bank’s latest offices are part of City National’s strategic growth plan, led by Coffey, who joined the bank in February 2019.

Leading the new Manhattan West office are:

Neetu Kaushal , vice president and branch manager. Kaushal leads the team of experienced personal and business bankers, bringing more than 15 years of financial services experience to her role. Throughout her banking career, she has held various management roles, ranging from regional retail bank management to private banking. Kaushal holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration. In her spare time, she loves to travel and has visited more than 23 countries. She is actively involved with several charitable and community initiatives.

, vice president and branch manager. Kaushal leads the team of experienced personal and business bankers, bringing more than 15 years of financial services experience to her role. Throughout her banking career, she has held various management roles, ranging from regional retail bank management to private banking. Kaushal holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration. In her spare time, she loves to travel and has visited more than 23 countries. She is actively involved with several charitable and community initiatives. Deana Alkhatib, assistant vice president and client manager. With more than 15 years of banking experience, Alkhatib works with clients to help them achieve their financial goals. She strives to deliver exceptional client service and support to her clients, maintaining first-in-class service levels for the branch, and all aspects of operational integrity for the branch and colleagues. Alkhatib also manages the development of colleagues through coaching and promoting activities to showcase their talent and skills.

The Manhattan West banking office is located at:

450 West 33rd Street

New York, NY 10001

(917) 421-1740

For an image of the Manhattan West branch, go to: https://www.cnb.com/content/dam/media_newsroom/images/W33.jpg

For an image of Kaushal, go to: https://www.cnb.com/content/dam/media_newsroom/images/Neetu-Kaushal.jpg

For an image of Alkhatib, go to https://www.cnb.com/content/dam/media_newsroom/images/Deana-Alkhatib.jpg

About City National

With $70.3 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through locations in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and Miami.* In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $81.3 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 34 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Harlan, City National Bank, (917) 322-0994

[email protected]