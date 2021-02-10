Breaking News
City National Bank Promotes Lindsay Dunn to Executive Vice President and Head of Real Estate Banking

Dunn Succeeds Mark Forbes; 
Forbes Becomes Vice Chairman of Real Estate Banking

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — City National Bank, America’s Premier Private and Business Bank®, today announced that Lindsay Dunn has been promoted to executive vice president and head of Real Estate Banking, responsible for providing a wide range of financial services to real estate developers and investors in markets in which the bank operates. She has joined City National’s Executive Committee and reports directly to President Richard A. Raffetto. Mark Forbes, former executive vice president and head of Real Estate Banking, has moved to the new role of vice chairman of Real Estate Banking.

Dunn brings more than two decades of experience in real estate banking. Over the last 15 years, Dunn has held various leadership roles at City National, most recently serving as regional manager of Real Estate Banking, responsible for real estate lending, operations and business development in the greater Los Angeles area and in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

“Lindsay is an outstanding leader, and it’s fantastic that we were able to promote from within for this role,” said Kelly Coffey, chief executive officer of City National. “Lindsay has worked with Mark for many years and has built a highly respected team that is well-positioned to advance City National’s goal of providing a superior banking experience to real estate developers and investors in our communities across the country. I also want to thank Mark for his many years of leadership, which have set us up tremendously well for future growth.”

Forbes has stepped down from his former role after nearly 30 years at the bank. He joined City National in 1992 as vice president and asset manager in the bank’s former Real Estate Special Assets Department. He became the Real Estate Banking division manager and joined the Executive Committee in 2007. Forbes guided the significant targeted growth in the bank’s Commercial Real Estate Division. He successfully led the bank through various real estate and economic cycles and spearheaded phenomenal growth after Real Estate Division clients were hit especially hard by the 2008 financial crisis. He will continue to be involved in the bank’s real estate activities as vice chairman of Real Estate Banking.

“I look forward to continuing to build on City National’s outstanding reputation as a commercial real estate lender of choice,” said Dunn. “It’s a privilege to work with our remarkable clients and provide them with exemplary service. I also want to thank Mark for being a role model to me and so many at the bank.”

Dunn was recognized by Bisnow as one of Los Angeles’ Power Women in 2019. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California. She began her banking career in 2001 at Union Bank of California.

Active in the community, Dunn serves on the Executive Committee for USC Lusk Center for Real Estate. She is also a board member and Finance Committee Chair for Imagine LA, an organization dedicated to helping families navigate their way out of poverty. She is also co-chair of the Leadership and Development Committee of the City National Women’s Network and a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers and the Urban Land Institute.

For a photo of Dunn, please visit: https://www.cnb.com/content/dam/media_newsroom/images/Lindsay-Dunn.jpg

About City National

With $75.0 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through locations in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $81.8 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 34 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

Media Contact:
Debora Vrana, City National Bank, 213-673-7631
[email protected]

