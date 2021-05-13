Breaking News
City of Beaumont Implements Projectmates® to Ensure Capital Construction Program Success

Automating construction processes and increasing collaboration and team mobility are essential reasons for selecting the Projectmates software platform.

Richardson, Texas, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Projectmates, the enterprise construction project management software, today announced that the city of Beaumont, the largest city in the Southeast region of Texas, has implemented the Projectmates platform to manage its capital construction program. SOC2 Type II certified and trusted by government organizations for more than 20 years, Projectmates was built for agility, scalability and affordability.

Projectmates provides a collaborative platform for managing the City’s current and future construction projects. By moving away from a system of folders on shared drives and automating processes with Projectmates, Beaumont will gain real-time visibility across their entire construction program.

“Construction projects fail when you don’t know the true impact of changes or delays. So having real-time information at hand is essential,” said Varsha Bhave, founder and CTO of Projectmates and its parent company Systemates, Inc. “We help our clients gain clarity on all aspects of their construction projects, with the security, transparency and accountability that’s vital to local government.”

To meet government’s strict security standards, Projectmates runs on the Microsoft Azure platform, and includes role-based security measures to ensure the City has complete control over how its data is accessed and shared. And since Projectmates is cloud-based, it provides Beaumont’s project stakeholders with access to construction program information from any device and at any time. And being a cloud-based solution, Projectmates saves the City money on both hardware and labor and maintenance costs for datacenter administration.

The Projectmates team worked with the City’s project stakeholders to implement the new software; despite the holiday season, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a historic winter storm, implementation was completed in less than four months instead of the typical industry implementation timeline of seven to twelve months.

For more information about Projectmates, please visit www.projectmates.com.

About Projectmates by Systemates, Inc.
Projectmates is a construction program management software platform that is configurable, intuitive and easy-to-use. With features such as construction workflow, capital planning and cost tracking, Projectmates solves many of the construction industry’s pressing problems. Richardson, TX-based Systemates, Inc. is the company behind Projectmates; and, its commitment to continuous improvement has made Projectmates one of the most valued products in the AECO market today. Projectmates’ collaborative platform dramatically improves project execution, cuts costs and delays, increases accountability and reduces risks.

