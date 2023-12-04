Metro Atlanta municipality has paved nearly 200 streets since 2016

Mayor John Ernst, City of Brookhaven Since 2016, under the leadership of Mayor John Ernst, City of Brookhaven has paved nearly 200 streets and approximately 76 lane miles.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The City of Brookhaven, the acclaimed metro Atlanta community with small town charm and big city access, recently announced its future paving program, while reflecting on the massive infrastructure progress that’s taken place in recent years. Since 2016, Brookhaven has paved nearly 200 streets and approximately 76 lane miles. The proposed 2024-2026 paving program will add nearly 80 streets to that list.

“When I came into office eight years ago, enhancing and improving Brookhaven’s infrastructure was a top priority,” says Brookhaven’s Mayor John Ernst. “We faced the backlog of paving head on, and dove deep into comprehensive road rehabilitations and road reconstructions. And our new multi-year plan proposes continuing that tradition in a big way.”

The proposed paving program spanning from 2024-2026 will take a different approach. In recent years, the focus has been on streets requiring full depth reclamation, a more costly process providing a new surface and base. The new focus will be on full width roadway milling, which includes grinding and removing existing asphalt pavement spanning the full width of an existing roadway and adding 2-3 inches of new asphalt. This cost-saving approach allows the increase in the number of streets that can be resurfaced.

The 2024-2026 proposed paving program is as follows:

2024: 29 streets, 13.99 lane miles

2025: 28 streets, 14.81 lane miles

2026: 20 streets, 14.01 lane miles

Brookhaven uses a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) to determine the quality of the asphalt of the road on a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 representing the best condition possible. This approach uses a scientific criteria for prioritizing road repairs and improvements.

“Pinpointing problem roadway areas has and continues to be an invaluable investment in the City of Brookhaven,” says Mayor Ernst. “We protect and further that investment by strategizing future improvements. Having been in office for nearly a decade, I marvel at how far our road improvements have progressed, and I look forward to enjoying the streets of Brookhaven as a resident for years to come.”

Road work on specific streets will also be identified on Brookhaven’s X, Instagram, and Facebook accounts, as well as the Brookhaven website: BrookhavenGA.gov .

Interviews are available upon request.

John A. Ernst, Mayor

Linley Jones, District 1

Jennifer Owens, District 2

Madeleine Simmons, District 3

John Funny, District 4

Media Contact:

Jon Waterhouse | Lenz, Inc.

404.373.2021

jwaterhouse@lenzmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fe01aa2-75a2-4ad7-9e0d-4e11c95b0de5