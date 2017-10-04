City of Dreams Partners with World-Renowned Artist Maarten Baas to Unveil the “Count:Down Clock” in Anticipation of its Phase 3 Launch in 2018

MACAU, Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — City of Dreams, Macau’s premier integrated resort, has marked the countdown to its much-anticipated launch of Phase 3 and the opening of the new Morpheus hotel concept in style by commissioning the award-winning and world-renowned artist Maarten Baas to create a striking art piece at The Countdown Hotel. The “Count:Down Clock” is the first real-time clock that Baas has created in Asia and also his first ever installation in Macau, and will count down the hours and minutes until the launch in 2018.

To make the clock, Baas and his highly accomplished production team filmed six actors in real time as they carefully paint and then wipe away the numbers denoting all the hours and minutes in the day on a hazy etched glass face. Every number is therefore unique, with the filming alone taking 10 days.

The art piece is the latest edition in Baas’ acclaimed “Real Time” series, a collection of 12-hour films in which actors indicate the time minute by minute. For the Count:Down Clock, Baas has dressed the actors in black tie to create a more stylish aesthetic. “I wanted it to look more luxurious, as if they’re giving you a personal VIP service,” explained Baas. “They are the ones who you can rely on.”

Mr. Gabriel Hunterton, Property President of City of Dreams, said: “The forthcoming launch of City of Dreams Phase 3 and the opening of Morpheus mark the beginning of a bold new era for Macau, and so it is only fitting that we celebrate the countdown in groundbreaking and eye-catching style. Maarten Baas is one of the most exciting and original design talents in the world today and we are delighted to work with him on this innovative project. I hope that our guests will enjoy this creative spectacle over the coming months and join with us in counting down to our eagerly anticipated launch of Phase 3 in 2018.”

Editors’ Notes

In 2009, “Real Time” earned Baas the prestigious title “Designer of the Year” at Design Miami.

In 2015, design bible Wallpaper* named Baas as one of the design world’s 100 most wanted people.

His works are in major museum collections such as MoMA, The Victoria and Albert Museum, Les Arts Décoratifs, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Die Neue Sammlung, Stedelijk Museum and Rijksmuseum.

His work can be found in the private collections of discerning design aficionados such as Brad Pitt, Kanye West, Ian Schrager and Adam Lindemann.

Baas has also collaborated with leading luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Swarovski, Dior, Ruinart and Berluti.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ:MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreams.com.ph), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About City of Dreams

City of Dreams is an integrated entertainment resort that has established itself as a premier leisure and entertainment destination in Macau. Located in the heart of Cotai in Macau, it combines electrifying entertainment, a diverse array of accommodation, regional and international dining, designer brand shopping and a spacious and contemporary casino. The resort brings together a collection of world-renowned brands including Crown, Grand Hyatt and Dragone to create an exceptional entertainment experience that aims to appeal to a broad spectrum of visitors from around Asia and the world. City of Dreams features a 420,000-square-foot casino with approximately 500 gaming tables and approximately 1,250 gaming machines; over 20 restaurants and bars; an impressive array of some of the world’s most sought-after retail brands; “The House of Dancing Water”, the world’s largest water-based extravaganza showcased in the purpose-built Dancing Water Theater, represents the live entertainment centerpiece of City of Dreams’ overall leisure and entertainment offering. A comprehensive range of accommodation options at City of Dreams include Crown Towers offering approximately 300 guest rooms, The Countdown offering approximately 300 guest rooms and Grand Hyatt Macau offering approximately 800 guest rooms. In addition, Morpheus, the new hotel at City of Dreams designed by the late legendary architect Dame Zaha Hadid, is expected to commence operation in 2018, offering approximately 780 guestrooms, suites and villas. For more information please visit: www.cityofdreamsmacau.com (Official Website) and www.cityofdreamsmedia.com (Media Portal). For The House of Dancing Water information, please visit www.thehouseofdancingwater.com (Official Website) and www.thehouseofdancingwatermedia.com (Media Portal).

