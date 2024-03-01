Parking Canopy from Secure Solar Futures and Capital Solar Group Will Save $174,577 in Energy Costs

Frederick, MD, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The City of Frederick, Maryland has engaged Secure Solar Futures, a provider of on-site clean energy to schools, hospitals, and businesses, to develop a 384-kilowatt solar canopy at the city’s Police Department Headquarters. The project will be completed by the end of 2024 in partnership with Capital Solar Group based in Glen Burnie, MD.

Under a power purchase agreement, the facility will receive solar power equipment at no upfront capital cost to the City of Frederick. During the 25-year term of the agreement, Secure Solar Futures will own and operate the solar system, providing 100% of the power generated to the city, saving $174,577 in electricity costs.

The Police Department solar energy system will be the first solar canopy on a municipal building in the City of Frederick and the first at a public safety facility in Frederick County.

“The majority of our police cars are parked outside when not in use, consistently exposing those vehicles to the elements for lengthy periods of time. Having a solar canopy at our new headquarters allows us to better protect our fleet and ensure our cars and trucks are ready to respond in an emergency. The fact that we are able to accomplish that goal while also saving money and helping the environment is a win-win for us,” said Chief Jason Lando.

In its first year of operation, the solar energy system will produce 444,800 kilowatt hours of electric power, which is enough energy to power 40 average homes and, at the Police Headquarters, will cover nearly 14% of the facility’s electricity demand. The Frederick Police Department will continue to cover its remaining electricity demand by purchasing power from its local utility.

“The addition of a solar canopy at the new police department headquarters does not just enhance our operational capabilities; it signifies a bold step towards our climate goals. This project exemplifies our city’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. By extending the life of our fleet vehicles and harnessing solar energy, we’re reducing our carbon footprint and embracing a solution that benefits our community and the planet. It’s a clear demonstration of how we can achieve operational excellence while contributing to a more sustainable future,” said Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor.

Each year, the clean energy generated by the solar canopy will avoid the equivalent of 315 metric tons of carbon dioxide pollution, the same amount produced by 70 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles, or the carbon sequestered by 376 acres of U.S. forest.

While saving money on electricity, solar canopies constructed over a parking lot offer key benefits for public safety facilities by protecting vehicles from exposure to weather.

“Not only will the system supply renewable energy to the Police Headquarters, but it will also reduce effects of rain, snow, sleet, and sun. A solar canopy can help cut costs to maintain vehicles while extending their lifespan,” said Jason Brennan, principal of Capital Solar Group. The company is co-financing the project with Secure Solar Futures and will perform engineering, procurement, and construction of the solar canopy.

After the term of the service agreement, the City of Frederick can take ownership of the solar power system at a nominal cost, producing its own energy for the remainder of the equipment’s 35- to 40-year productive lifespan.

“By hosting a solar power system, the City of Frederick is saving money on energy with the added benefit of helping the environment,” said Secure Solar Futures Interim CEO Macon Rich. “And by installing its solar system on a parking canopy, the city is making its leadership on clean energy highly visible to the whole community while offering weather protection to its public safety vehicles.”

