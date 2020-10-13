Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / City of Garland Sets Capital Construction Program up for Success with Projectmates®

City of Garland Sets Capital Construction Program up for Success with Projectmates®

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Projectmates’ Cloud-Based Construction Software Provides a Seamless Platform for City to Manage Current and Future Construction Projects

Richardson, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Projectmates, the enterprise construction project management software, is pleased to announce that the city of Garland, Texas, has selected Projectmates to streamline and future-proof its capital construction program. Projectmates provides cities, counties, federal, state and government entities the ability to manage their construction programs from concept to closeout.

Running on Microsoft Azure, Projectmates will replace the city’s labor-intensive, legacy systems previously used to manage capital projects. Garland was searching for the right software to manage the complete lifecycle of construction projects—from planning, bidding, and building to maintaining facilities—all in one platform. This, coupled with the City Council’s desire for an immediate start and rapid implementation of voter-approved bond-funded projects, led them to Projectmates.

SOC2 Type II certified and trusted by government agencies for more than 20 years, Projectmates was built for agility, scalability and affordability.

“We help our clients future-proof their construction programs. Searching for spreadsheets and chasing paper down are long-standing construction industry challenges that, quite frankly, became an obstacle during this coronavirus situation,” said Varsha Bhave, founder and CTO of Projectmates and its parent company Systemates, Inc. “Removing manual, paper processes and making the move to the right cloud-based platform provides visibility into project progress and potential bottlenecks. Our software brings all project data into one platform so that stakeholders have immediate access to real-time data, which is critical in the construction industry.”

The Projectmates team implemented the new software for Garland before the coronavirus shutdowns began in March, allowing the team to quickly find, view and manage the city’s project information from remote locations without interruption.

Projectmates keeps a pulse on the construction industry and is constantly enhancing its construction program management software to ensure clients’ projects continue to come in on time and at or under budget.

For more information about Projectmates, please visit www.projectmates.com.

About Projectmates by Systemates, Inc.
Projectmates is a construction program management software platform that is configurable, intuitive, and easy-to-use. With features such as construction workflow, capital planning and cost tracking, Projectmates solves many of the construction industry’s pressing problems. Richardson, TX-based Systemates, Inc. is the company behind Projectmates; and, its commitment to continuous improvement has made Projectmates one of the most valued products in the AECO market today. Projectmates’ collaborative platform dramatically improves project execution, cuts costs and delays, increases accountability and reduces risks.

CONTACT: Laura Wards
Projectmates by Systemates Inc
2142174100
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.