Las Cruces, NM, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The City of Las Cruces announces the kick-off of its Fast Track Permitting program, a new process to expedite approvals for businesses seeking to move to or expand their footprint within the City of Las Cruces. The Las Cruces City Council adopted a Resolution to establish the Fast Track Permitting Program to accelerate the review and approval of qualifying economic development projects within the city, including at the Las Cruces Innovation and Industrial Park. The permitting program is intended for larger economic development projects, but could be a catalyst for future programs, such as small businesses and affordable housing projects.

“Las Cruces is open for business, and we are committed to making it as seamless as possible for businesses to relocate and/or expand into our city,” said Ifo Pili, Las Cruces City Manager. “We offer a business-friendly environment, located in the Borderplex Region – which gives businesses access to 2.7 million people, a 400,000-person workforce, two airports, two major interstates, as well as rail service and seven universities.”

The City of Las Cruces also has the Las Cruces Innovation & Industrial Park, a Quest Site Certified location with 500 acres ready for lease/purchase and 400 shovel ready acres. The park has high-speed connectivity as well as the opportunity to operate within a Foreign Trade Zone.

Businesses will qualify for the Fast Track Process if the project is for non-residential development and meets at least one of the following criteria:

Create at least 40 permanent full-time jobs in the first 24 months of operation

Have a full build out of a building(s) of at least 20,000 square feet for a new or expanded operation

Obtain all City of Las Cruces development code approvals

“With unbeatable weather – more than 300 days of sunshine a year – a motivated and trained workforce, affordable housing and all our amenities, Las Cruces, New Mexico has it all,” Pili added. “With the Fast Track Process now in operation, we encourage businesses to take a serious look at everything we have to offer.”

All project applications still require City of Las Cruces Development Code approvals. However, the Fast Track Permitting Program aims to be flexible and promotes a business-friendly environment. In July 2021, City Council approved the Las Cruces Innovation and Industrial Park Master Plan. One of the strategic goals of the master plan is to improve the Innovation and Industrial Park’s image and visibility, which includes streamlining the development review and approval process.

CONTACT: Cilicia Villegas City of Las Cruces 575-528-3119 cvillegas@las-cruces.org