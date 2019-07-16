Breaking News
City of Montgomery Formally Selects Rubicon Global for 3-Year Smart City Contract

Atlanta, Georgia, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubicon Global today announced that the City of Montgomery, Alabama has selected Rubicon® to formally implement a smart city solution to help improve residential and commercial waste and recycling services for its more than 200,000 citizens.

The City of Montgomery piloted the RUBICONSmartCity™ platform for six months in 2018, with the City now choosing to move the program forward by awarding a three-year contract to Rubicon Global.

Rubicon Global is a technology company that powers a digital marketplace, provides a suite of SaaS products for waste, recycling, and smart city solutions, and collects and analyzes data for businesses and governments worldwide. 

The RUBICONSmartCity™ platform includes a smartphone-based mobile app, a plug-in device, and a web-based portal. The technology allows the City of Montgomery’s Solid Waste Department to track key metrics including service confirmations, missed pickups and issues at the curb, as well as vehicle usage and maintenance information, leading to more efficient operations and ultimately improved service for its customers and citizens. Rubicon’s technology will be installed across the City’s entire waste and recycling fleet, numbering more than 60 vehicles.

“The RUBICONSmartCity platform helps cities of all sizes leverage data to make smarter decisions about waste, recycling, and city operations, leading to improvements in sustainability and quality of life that map to an overall mission to end waste,” said Michael Allegretti, Chief Strategy Officer, Rubicon Global. “Piloting RUBICONSmartCity, the City of Montgomery was able to view and analyze data that is helping the City improve customer service and shape future policy decisions. We are thrilled that the City of Montgomery decided to award Rubicon this smart city contract, and we look forward to a fantastic partnership in the coming years.” 

Through its partnership with Rubicon Global and the deployment of RUBICONSmartCity, the City of Montgomery earned a coveted Smart 50 Award, an awards program which annually recognizes the 50 most transformative smart city project around the world. 

“Not only are we saving staff time and taxpayer dollars with Rubicon, but this is an essential part of our overall Smart City strategy since it ensures our sanitation and fleet organizations are working smarter, not harder, to enhance our residential and commercial services,” said Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange. “It is another investment that will pay dividends for future growth and development by affecting overall quality of life in the Capital of Dreams.”

RUBICONSmartCity has been rolled out in more than 30 cities across the U.S., including Atlanta, GA; Columbus, GA; Fort Collins, CO; Irving, TX; Montgomery, AL; Norfolk, VA; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Spokane, WA; Tyler, TX;  and West Memphis, AR. The solution is available to purchase on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, HGACBuy, and Marketplace.city. Cities interested in learning more about RUBICONSmartCity can visit RubiconGlobal.com to request a demonstration. 

About Rubicon Global
Rubicon Global is a technology company that powers a digital marketplace, provides a suite of SaaS products for waste, recycling, and smart city solutions, and collects and analyzes data for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to help turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work, Rubicon’s mission is to end waste in all of its forms by helping its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. The company is a Certified B Corporation, affirming that Rubicon meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance. Through its technology, Rubicon is transforming the entire category of waste and recycling. With more than 1.5 million service locations worldwide, Rubicon Global is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and has core teams in New York, NY, San Francisco, CA, St. Louis, MO, and Tinton Falls, NJ. Rubicon has been named a Great Place to Work™ in 2018 and 2019 and was awarded as one of Glassdoor’s “Top Ten Companies with Seriously Impressive Benefits” in 2018. 

CONTACT: Charles Zinkowski 
Director of Communications, Rubicon Global 
[email protected] 
678-906-2689

Griffith Waller 
Public Affairs Office, City of Montgomery, Alabama 
[email protected]
334-625-2726
