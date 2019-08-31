Breaking News
Home / Top News / City of Plano Expands Annual Peanut Butter Drive to All of Collin County with a 100,000 pound goal for North Texas Food Bank

City of Plano Expands Annual Peanut Butter Drive to All of Collin County with a 100,000 pound goal for North Texas Food Bank

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Dallas, TX, Aug. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The City of Plano is extending expanding their annual Plano Peanut Butter Drive for the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) to all of Collin County for 2019. The Spread the Hope Collin County Peanut Butter Drive will run throughout the month of September with a goal of collecting 100,000 pounds of peanut butter to help feed hungry North Texans.

“This is the time of year where our community comes together to spread hope with their generosity and care for a common cause,” said Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere. “We look forward to seeing everyone in Collin County spread hope and love through the peanut butter drive.”

The drive is open to all Collin County and North Texas area residents, and results will be announced in mid-October. Participates can register to host their own drives or collect jars and drop them off at one of the official drop-off sites throughout Collin County. 

“There are more than 44,000 food-insecure children in Collin County alone, and one in every five kids across North Texas don’t know where their next meal will come from,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of NTFB. “The collaboration happening across Collin County for this peanut butter drive this year is inspiring and will help tremendously in our fight against hunger in North Texas.” 

WHEN:            The Month of September (1-30)         
 

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS: 

NTFB Perot Family Campus            Allen Public Library              Plano Municipal Center

3677 Mapleshade Ln.                         300 North Allen Drive             1520 K Avenue

Plano, TX 75075                                 Allen, TX 75013                      Plano, TX 75074 

Dr Pepper Ballpark                          Wylie Municipal Complex and Recreation Center

7300 Roughriders Trail                       300 Country Club Road, bldg. 100 and 200

Frisco, TX 75034                                Wylie, TX 75098

 Full list of drop-off locations available at ntfb.org/peanutbutterdrive

WHERE:         Media Moment with Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere

                        September 25 from 6-8 p.m.

                        The Shops at Willow Bend (lower level court)

                        6121 W. Park Blvd.

                        Plano, TX 75093

CONTACT: Liana Solis
North Texas Food Bank 
214-406-2978
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.